Smith locked in for Australia’s Summer of Golf

ISPS HANDA Chairman and Founder Dr Handa said, “We are very much looking forward to being part of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney later this year and Cam Smith will be a wonderful drawcard for the event.”
“We’re expecting great crowds and viewers from around the world and an event that fully showcases the ‘power of sport’ and the great things sport can do.”
PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events.
“Cam will be trying to join an elite group of golfers by winning the Kirkwood Cup for a fourth time this November and I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland.
“The memories from last year when he triumphed in front of a packed home crowd just months after winning the Open at St Andrews will remain with us for a long, long time.”
In the early stages of his professional career, Smith lost a playoff to American Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Australian Open at Royal Sydney. The following year, he was fourth behind Cam Davis at The Australian.
His Australian PGA Championship record features back-to-back victories at Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in 2017-18 before last year’s three-shot triumph at Royal Queensland.
As well as being highlight tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the two Aussie majors will be co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and form part of the Opening Swing on the 2023/24 Race to Dubai schedule.
ORIGINAL INFO: Australian Golf Media