Smith locked in for Australia’s Summer of Golf

Australia’s top-ranked golfer, Cameron Smith, will return home for the country’s two majors – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open – in the upcoming Summer of Golf.

The world No.11 confirmed today that he would defend the PGA title that he won in front of a raucous home crowd last year when the championship returns to Royal Queensland in Brisbane on November 23-26.

He will then try to win his national Open for the first time when The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on November 30-December 3.

Last year’s Open Championship winner at the historic 150th staging of the event at St Andrews, Smith had two top-10 finishes in this year’s majors and has collected two victories in LIV Golf events.

A great supporter of Australian golf and the PGA Tour of Australasia, the 30-year-old is sure to bring big crowds to both tournaments in his homeland.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “Cam Smith is one of the biggest drawcards in world golf and I’m sure Australian golf fans are as delighted as we are that we will see him at both the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship this year.

“His quest for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney will be a highlight of the summer of sport.”