SA senior golfers getting serious at Glenelg

By
Contributor
-
Gross men’s senior winner on a count-back, Glenelg’s Nick Wake (left)

Report by John Anderson.

Monday 21/8/23, The SA Senior of Merit commenced the prestigious series of events at the sand-belt courses leading up the SA Senior Championship.

The opportunity to play in these events brings out all the serious contenders plus those from other clubs wanting to play the top venues. Glenelg was no different and with a strong local contingent contributing to a strong field of 100 players.

Perfect weather with sun and light wind plus White Tees and the usual great course condition lead to great scoring.

Usual excellent hospitality followed – dinner plus the presentation.

 

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors

Great round from Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) in winning the Gross and Nett (84/68). Local Tonia Ross in only her second event again featured, coming second in the Gross with an 85. Two of SA’s accomplished players can next with 87’s – Gail MacPherson (Blackwood) last year’s winner and Jill Hodge (Glenelg) last year’s runner up. Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (69) was a close second in the Nett with Thyra Oakley & Tonia Ross (both from Glenelg GC) with nett 73

Amanda Heapy

 

Men’s Seniors

Great battle here with the two leading OOM leaders Nick Wake (Glenelg) and Paul Gregory (the Vines) both shooting 72’s – Nick using his new Titleist irons to win on a count-back.
Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully (76) was third in the Gross. A count-back in the Nett too – Glenelg’s Chris Harris (66) from Malcolm Rankine (West Lakes). Paul Gregory’s 68 was good enough for third.

 

Men’s senior nett winner Chris Harris

 

Men’s Super Seniors

Super Senior winner John Zantvoort

Close yet gain – John Zantvoort (Aston Hills) (77) on another count-back from local Wayne Humphries with Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) continuing a consistent season with 78.

Lindsay’s Nett 68 just pipped Alan Goodchild (Aston Hills) (69) from Eric Lane (Grange) and Gary Stewart (West Lakes) (70’s).

Super Senior nett winner Lindsay Elliott

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Gross

Nick Wake

Glenelg

72

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

77

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

84

Paul Gregory

The Vines

72

Wayne Humphries

Glenelg

77

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

85

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

76

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

78

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

87

Shane Amor

Grange

78

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

78

Jill Hodge

Glenelg

87

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

78

Geoffrey Ashby

Hamley Bridge

78

Jo Rawson

Glenelg

89

Chris Harris

Glenelg

79

Eric Lane

Grange

79

Helen Pascoe

Buninyong

89

Mark Potter

The Vines

79

John Keogh

Glenelg

80

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

91

Sunny Ho

Mt Osmond

80

Gary Stewart

West Lakes

82

Jo Ricourt

Glenelg

93

David Schirripa

Grange

80

Alan Goodchild

Aston Hills

83

Mi Park

North Adelaide

94

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Chris Harris

Glenelg

66

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

68

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

68

Malcolm Rankine

West Lakes

66

Alan Goodchild

Aston Hills

69

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

69

Paul Gregory

The Vines

68

Eric Lane

Grange

70

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

73

Sunny Ho

Mt Osmond

69

Gary Stewart

West Lakes

70

Thyra Oakley

Glenelg

73

Shane Amor

Grange

69

George Cleland

The Vines

70

Mi Park

North Adelaide

75

Nick Wake

Glenelg

70

Phil Miller

Glenelg

70

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

77

Wallace Long

Royal Adelaide

71

Philip Boey

Mt Osmond

70

Patricia White

Blackwood

77

John Perkas

West Lakes

71

John Zantvoort

Aston Hills

71

Jo Rawson

Glenelg

78

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

71

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

71

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

79

 

