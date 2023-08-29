SA senior golfers getting serious at Glenelg

Report by John Anderson.

Monday 21/8/23, The SA Senior of Merit commenced the prestigious series of events at the sand-belt courses leading up the SA Senior Championship.

The opportunity to play in these events brings out all the serious contenders plus those from other clubs wanting to play the top venues. Glenelg was no different and with a strong local contingent contributing to a strong field of 100 players.

Perfect weather with sun and light wind plus White Tees and the usual great course condition lead to great scoring.

Usual excellent hospitality followed – dinner plus the presentation.

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors

Great round from Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) in winning the Gross and Nett (84/68). Local Tonia Ross in only her second event again featured, coming second in the Gross with an 85. Two of SA’s accomplished players can next with 87’s – Gail MacPherson (Blackwood) last year’s winner and Jill Hodge (Glenelg) last year’s runner up. Julie Lovett (Mt Osmond) (69) was a close second in the Nett with Thyra Oakley & Tonia Ross (both from Glenelg GC) with nett 73

Men’s Seniors

Great battle here with the two leading OOM leaders Nick Wake (Glenelg) and Paul Gregory (the Vines) both shooting 72’s – Nick using his new Titleist irons to win on a count-back.

Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully (76) was third in the Gross. A count-back in the Nett too – Glenelg’s Chris Harris (66) from Malcolm Rankine (West Lakes). Paul Gregory’s 68 was good enough for third.

Men’s Super Seniors

Close yet gain – John Zantvoort (Aston Hills) (77) on another count-back from local Wayne Humphries with Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) continuing a consistent season with 78.

Lindsay’s Nett 68 just pipped Alan Goodchild (Aston Hills) (69) from Eric Lane (Grange) and Gary Stewart (West Lakes) (70’s).