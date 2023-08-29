North Gold Coast Vets holding special Royal Pines event in September

By
Brian O'Hare
-

 

The revamped Royal Pines, home of the Australian PGA Championship

The North Gold Coast District Veteran Golfers Association is staging a special stableford event at the top rated RACV Royal Pines Resort in September open to all veteran golfers.

The 18 hole individual stableford event includes Player of the Year points for NGCDVGA members but is open to all veteran golfers aged over 55 (50 for women).

The day will tee off with an 8am shotgun start on Monday 18th September and will grace the Royal Pines Green/Gold Championship Course.

Men’s and Women’s Grades are numbers dependent and will be balanced according to handicaps of entries.

As well as the ‘Player of the Year’ allocation there will be playing prizes and NTP on all Par 3’s plus a Ball Rundown.

Registration is now open and will close on September 14.

The unbeatable price for non-members playing on one of the Gold Coast’s premium courses is $80 including Green Fees, Share Cart and Prizes.

For online registration details click here

Or more information:

Tony Kent

Secretary

NGC&DVGA inc

M 0459 990 691

tony.kentbridge@bigpond.com

 

Previous articleSmith locked in for Australia’s Summer of Golf
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.
Twitter

Leave a Reply