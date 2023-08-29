North Gold Coast Vets holding special Royal Pines event in September

The North Gold Coast District Veteran Golfers Association is staging a special stableford event at the top rated RACV Royal Pines Resort in September open to all veteran golfers.

The 18 hole individual stableford event includes Player of the Year points for NGCDVGA members but is open to all veteran golfers aged over 55 (50 for women).

The day will tee off with an 8am shotgun start on Monday 18th September and will grace the Royal Pines Green/Gold Championship Course.

Men’s and Women’s Grades are numbers dependent and will be balanced according to handicaps of entries.

As well as the ‘Player of the Year’ allocation there will be playing prizes and NTP on all Par 3’s plus a Ball Rundown.

Registration is now open and will close on September 14.

The unbeatable price for non-members playing on one of the Gold Coast’s premium courses is $80 including Green Fees, Share Cart and Prizes.

For online registration details click here

Or more information:

Tony Kent

Secretary

NGC&DVGA inc

M 0459 990 691

E tony.kentbridge@bigpond.com