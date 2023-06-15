Super Senior Championship moves to Western Sydney

THE NSW Super Senior Championship was held recently at a new venue in Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club with organisers delighted at the overwhelming success of the move to the Western Sydney course from its traditional Central Coast home.

Eighty five older golfers teed off in an 8.30am start at the top-rated Greg Norman designed course and with some $2000 in prizes offered in various categories on the day competition was fierce. The round was followed by a well-received presentation luncheon in the Stonecutters clubhouse.

Scratch winner on the day was Doug Cullam, a 1 marker from the Monash Country Club with a very creditable 2 over par 34 stableford point round on the championship course.

The best score overall in the Nett section went to David Hemming from the Gosford Golf Club, off 9, with a score of 39 points.

After a lean start on the front nine of 14 points, David really turned up the heat on the back nine with a 1 under par score netting him with 25 points, 39 overall. [Full Results here]

The NSW Super Senior Golf Association organising committee listened to many positive comments from participants in the day and have already booked the venue for next year’s championship on 6th May 2024.

The Super Senior association was originally set up in 2002 on the NSW central coast to provide pennant team match play competition for male golfers over 65 and has been ballooning and spreading ever since. The one day state individual championship was a later addition.

The 2023 Super Senior Pennant, now in its 21st year, will begin on the week commencing July 24 with a record 67 teams involving over 890 registered players from 10 divisions.

Of those 67 teams 5 are competing for the first time – Bowral, Massey Park, Beverley Park, Kiama and Horizons.

The Pennant involves teams from as far north as Port Macquarie through to Newcastle, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and as far south as the South Coast and Highlands.

For more details and links see our previous story on the 2023 pennant

Super Senior Pennant celebrating 21st year with record 67 teams