Super Senior Pennant celebrating 21st year with record 67 teams

The Super Senior Pennant run by the NSW Super Senior Golf Association is into its 21st year commencing on the week commencing the 24th July. A record 67 teams involving over 890 registered players are set to compete.

Of those 67 teams 4 are competing for the first time. They are: Bowral, Massey Park, Kiama and Horizons.

The Pennant will be split into 10 Divisions, 7 of which will have 7 teams and 3 will have 6 teams. Each team will play one another in their respective Division. The Pennant involves teams from as far north as Port Macquarie through to Newcastle, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and as far south as the South Coast and Highlands. The Pennant is open to male golfers who have to be 65 years of age and have a current GA handicap.

Each team can register as many as 15 players with 8 competing in each round, the format being singles match play off scratch. The average handicap of players is around 12. At the completion of the 7 rounds the two best teams in each Division enter into a Knock Out Final series to determine the Champion Club for the year.

The Association has a website where all matters pertaining to the Pennant and the Championship can be found.

As well the Association will hold its’ annual Super Senior Championship on Monday 5th June at the new venue of Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club. Over $2 000 worth of prizes are on offer where a game of Golf in Stableford format, and lunch after the game will cost just $80 to enter. Book early as the field will be limited to the first 120 players. The best scratch score on the day will receive $400 while the best Nett score will have $300 to take home. Entry Forms and a flyer are on our website:

www.superseniorpennant.com under FORMS.

Address all enquiries to the Captain at: martin@ccphotos.com.au

Mobile:0415152364

Story Source: Martin Gallagher | Captain | NSW Super Senior Golf Association