Green’s career first on European Legends Tour: Aussies on Tour

Victorian Richard Green has recorded a career-first, successfully defending his Jersey Legends title on the Legends Tour in Europe.

The 2022 Jersey Legends crown was the first of two Legends Tour wins by Green last year, the 52-year-old currently in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions in the US.

He returned to Jersey to attempt to do something he had never done before in his storied career, being a successful title defence.

Starting the third and final round with a two-stroke buffer from England’s Peter Baker, the three-time winner on the DP World Tour looked destined for success when he birdied the second hole but dropped shots at four and seven saw him out in 1-over par and brought other players back into the mix.

Baker was tied for the lead at the turn and they stayed locked together with a pair of birdies at 11. Momentum soon swung back in Green’s favour, however, as Baker made a double bogey on 13 and Green birdied the 14th.

Scotsman Greig Hutcheon emerged as the main challenger by picking up shots on 14 and 18 to post 8-under, meaning Green had to par the last to defend the title he won in a play-off against Paul Lawrie last year.

He was just short of the green in two but lagged an excellent approach putt to two feet and finished it off for the win in front of brilliant crowds.

“It’s such a fantastic feeling to come back and win again at a place I fell in love with when I first came here last year,” said Green.

“It feels great (to defend a title for the first time). Golf is such a mental test – you’ve got to be able to believe in yourself and have confidence in every area of your game.

“To come out here and defend just adds another element of pressure. For me to come out on top this week is very rewarding.

“It was a really good crowd of people out there today. I hope they all enjoyed it. I’m sure there were a lot of tense moments for them to get excited about.”

The win was all the more notable given Green’s roller-coaster start to the week.

His golf clubs didn’t arrive from America until the night before the first round and he started the week with a double bogey at his first hole.

He recovered for a 2-under 70, added a quality 6-under 66 in the second round before closing out a one-stroke win with a 1-under 71 at La Moye Golf Club.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to come back and win!”@KitOnTheCourse caught up with @greeny_63 on his successful title defence ?#JerseyLegends pic.twitter.com/y0drYTJY6w — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) June 11, 2023

Across in the US, Kiwi Steven Alker finished in a share of second five strokes back of Steve Stricker at the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

The tournament was founded by the Steve Stricker Foundation before he turned 50, this latest win adding to a dominance that features four wins this year including the two seniors majors to date in 2023.

In just her second start on the LPGA Tour this year Su Oh shot 7-under 64 to earn a share of sixth at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey won by reigning Women’s Australian Open and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Oh missed 12 of 13 cuts to end her 2022 season and had to return to Q Series to keep her card.

It is her best finish since she finished runner-up at the Cambia Portland Classic in September 2021.

Fellow Aussies Cassie Porter and Robyn Choi both finished in a tie for eighth at the Epson Tour’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan as Harrison Endycott moved up 13 spots on the FedEx Cup with a tie for 12th at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor holing a 72-foot putt for eagle on the fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian winner in 69 years.

Results

Legends Tour

Jersey Legends

La Moye GC, Jersey

1 Richard Green 70-66-71—207

T11 Michael Campbell (NZ) 74-69-72—215

T16 Michael Long (NZ) 74-69-73—216

T34 Peter Fowler 79-70-71—220

42 Jason Norris 73-75-74—222

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto

1 Nick Taylor 75-67-63-66—271 $US1.62m

Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff

T12 Harrison Endycott 72-68-69-68—277 $178,650

T52 Cameron Percy 75-67-72-72—286 $21,438

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-75—146

MC Geoff Ogilvy 74-75—149

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023

Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden

1 Dale Whitnell 66-61-70-70—267 €315,454.72

T40 Jason Scrivener 70-74-70-68—282 €12,432.63

MC Whitney Hillier 70-80—150

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 75-78—153

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 77-78—155

PGA TOUR Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin

1 Steve Stricker 65-64-69—198 $US360,000

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-68-70—203 $192,000

T22 Rod Pampling 75-67-69—211 $23,093

T31 John Senden 70-68-74—212 $17,280

T49 Mark Hensby 69-75-72—216 $7,680

T51 David McKenzie 67-76-74—217 $5,600

Challenge Tour

Andalucía Challenge de Cadiz

Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Andalucía, Spain

1 Sam Hutsby 63-67-72-71—273 €40,000

Won in sudden death playoff

T19 Ryan Ruffels 71-68-70-70—279 €2,515.62

T28 Jordan Zunic 66-64-78-72—280 €2,100

MC Maverick Antcliff 74-70—144

MC Connor McKinney 76-68—144

MC Jarryd Felton 72-73—145

MC Blake Windred 73-72—145

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thorn Blade Club and Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina

1 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 66-67-66-65—264 $US180,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

MC Brett Drewitt 67-71—138

MC Rhein Gibson 68-73—141

MC Dimi Papadatos 75-67—142

MC Curtis Luck 74-70—144

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey

1 Ashleigh Buhai 69-65-65—199 $US262,500

T6 Su Oh 68-72-64—204 $43,652

MC Sarah Kemp 71-75—146

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-73—146

MC Karis Davidson 73-74—147

Epson Tour

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan

1 Siyun Liu 70-67-69—206 $US30,000

2 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-67-70—207 $18,685

T8 Cassie Porter 73-70-69—212 $4,221

T8 Robyn Choi 69-71-72—212 $4,221

T28 Soo Jin Lee 66-76-73—215 $1,616

MC Hira Naveed 75-75—150

MC Emily Mahar 77-75—152

MC Jess Whitting 73-79—152

Japan Golf Tour

Aso Iizuka Challenge

Aso Iizuka GC, Fukuoka

1 Keita Nakajima 67-64-63-65—259 ¥20m

Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff

T20 Dylan Perry 69-69-73-62—273 ¥1.1m

T37 Brendan Jones 68-71-67-70—276 ¥480,000

MC Anthony Quayle 77-64—141

MC Andrew Evans 77-67—144