Green’s career first on European Legends Tour: Aussies on Tour

Victorian Richard Green has recorded a career-first, successfully defending his Jersey Legends title on the Legends Tour in Europe.

The 2022 Jersey Legends crown was the first of two Legends Tour wins by Green last year, the 52-year-old currently in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions in the US.

He returned to Jersey to attempt to do something he had never done before in his storied career, being a successful title defence.

Starting the third and final round with a two-stroke buffer from England’s Peter Baker, the three-time winner on the DP World Tour looked destined for success when he birdied the second hole but dropped shots at four and seven saw him out in 1-over par and brought other players back into the mix.

Baker was tied for the lead at the turn and they stayed locked together with a pair of birdies at 11. Momentum soon swung back in Green’s favour, however, as Baker made a double bogey on 13 and Green birdied the 14th.

Scotsman Greig Hutcheon emerged as the main challenger by picking up shots on 14 and 18 to post 8-under, meaning Green had to par the last to defend the title he won in a play-off against Paul Lawrie last year.

He was just short of the green in two but lagged an excellent approach putt to two feet and finished it off for the win in front of brilliant crowds.

“It’s such a fantastic feeling to come back and win again at a place I fell in love with when I first came here last year,” said Green.

“It feels great (to defend a title for the first time). Golf is such a mental test – you’ve got to be able to believe in yourself and have confidence in every area of your game.

“To come out here and defend just adds another element of pressure. For me to come out on top this week is very rewarding.

“It was a really good crowd of people out there today. I hope they all enjoyed it. I’m sure there were a lot of tense moments for them to get excited about.”

The win was all the more notable given Green’s roller-coaster start to the week.

His golf clubs didn’t arrive from America until the night before the first round and he started the week with a double bogey at his first hole.

He recovered for a 2-under 70, added a quality 6-under 66 in the second round before closing out a one-stroke win with a 1-under 71 at La Moye Golf Club.

Across in the US, Kiwi Steven Alker finished in a share of second five strokes back of Steve Stricker at the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

The tournament was founded by the Steve Stricker Foundation before he turned 50, this latest win adding to a dominance that features four wins this year including the two seniors majors to date in 2023.

In just her second start on the LPGA Tour this year Su Oh shot 7-under 64 to earn a share of sixth at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey won by reigning Women’s Australian Open and AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Oh missed 12 of 13 cuts to end her 2022 season and had to return to Q Series to keep her card.

It is her best finish since she finished runner-up at the Cambia Portland Classic in September 2021.

Fellow Aussies Cassie Porter and Robyn Choi both finished in a tie for eighth at the Epson Tour’s FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan as Harrison Endycott moved up 13 spots on the FedEx Cup with a tie for 12th at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor holing a 72-foot putt for eagle on the fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian winner in 69 years.

Results

Legends Tour

Jersey Legends

La Moye GC, Jersey

1             Richard Green    70-66-71—207

T11        Michael Campbell (NZ)   74-69-72—215

T16        Michael Long (NZ)            74-69-73—216

T34        Peter Fowler       79-70-71—220

42           Jason Norris        73-75-74—222

 

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto

1             Nick Taylor           75-67-63-66—271            $US1.62m

Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff

T12        Harrison Endycott             72-68-69-68—277            $178,650

T52        Cameron Percy  75-67-72-72—286            $21,438

MC         Aaron Baddeley 71-75—146

MC         Geoff Ogilvy        74-75—149

 

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023

Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden

1             Dale Whitnell      66-61-70-70—267            €315,454.72

T40        Jason Scrivener  70-74-70-68—282            €12,432.63

MC         Whitney Hillier   70-80—150

MC         Kirsten Rudgeley               75-78—153

MC         Momoka Kobori (NZ)       77-78—155

 

PGA TOUR Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin

1             Steve Stricker     65-64-69—198   $US360,000

T2           Steven Alker (NZ)             65-68-70—203   $192,000

T22        Rod Pampling     75-67-69—211   $23,093

T31        John Senden       70-68-74—212   $17,280

T49        Mark Hensby      69-75-72—216   $7,680

T51        David McKenzie 67-76-74—217   $5,600

 

Challenge Tour

Andalucía Challenge de Cadiz

Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Andalucía, Spain

1             Sam Hutsby         63-67-72-71—273            €40,000

Won in sudden death playoff

T19        Ryan Ruffels        71-68-70-70—279            €2,515.62

T28        Jordan Zunic       66-64-78-72—280            €2,100

MC         Maverick Antcliff              74-70—144

MC         Connor McKinney             76-68—144

MC         Jarryd Felton       72-73—145

MC         Blake Windred    73-72—145

 

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thorn Blade Club and Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina

1             Adrien Dumont de Chassart         66-67-66-65—264            $US180,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

MC         Brett Drewitt      67-71—138

MC         Rhein Gibson      68-73—141

MC         Dimi Papadatos  75-67—142

MC         Curtis Luck          74-70—144

 

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey

1             Ashleigh Buhai   69-65-65—199   $US262,500

T6           Su Oh    68-72-64—204   $43,652

MC         Sarah Kemp        71-75—146

MC         Sarah Jane Smith              73-73—146

MC         Karis Davidson    73-74—147

 

Epson Tour

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan

1             Siyun Liu              70-67-69—206   $US30,000

2             Amelia Garvey (NZ)          70-67-70—207   $18,685

T8           Cassie Porter      73-70-69—212   $4,221

T8           Robyn Choi         69-71-72—212   $4,221

T28        Soo Jin Lee          66-76-73—215   $1,616

MC         Hira Naveed        75-75—150

MC         Emily Mahar       77-75—152

MC         Jess Whitting       73-79—152

 

Japan Golf Tour

Aso Iizuka Challenge

Aso Iizuka GC, Fukuoka

1             Keita Nakajima   67-64-63-65—259            ¥20m

Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff

T20        Dylan Perry         69-69-73-62—273            ¥1.1m

T37        Brendan Jones   68-71-67-70—276            ¥480,000

MC         Anthony Quayle 77-64—141

MC         Andrew Evans    77-67—144

 

