Why not volunteer for the summer’s big golf events?

Some of the people who seem to get the most fun, enjoyment and personal satisfaction out of Australia’s big summer golf tournaments – apart from whoever are the eventual winners – seem to be the volunteers; and many of them are in the older age brackets

So why not do yourself a favour and volunteer for the 2023 Australian Open in Sydney or the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane – or even both as many habitual volunteers often travel interstate either alone or in groups to help out at these marque events on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia?

Golf Australia and the PGA Tour Australasia are currently calling for golf-lovers and enthusiasts to volunteer at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney in November-December 2023.

Both organisations say volunteers are the heartbeat of these tournaments in Australia.

The PGA Championship will be held at the famous Royal Queensland in Brisbane from 23 to 26 November.

The Australia Open will be held at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney from 30 November to 3 December, with both courses hosting on the first two days and The Australian hosting on the third and fourth days.

As was the case in Melbourne in 2022, the tournament has an inclusive tournament with men’s, women’s and All Abilities championships played on the same stage at the same time.

Both tournaments are part of the DP World Tour and will boast a field of the best players on the planet and volunteers will have a front-row view of the action at Royal Queensland, The Australian and The Lakes.

If you are interested you can register