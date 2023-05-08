Dates confirmed for NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona

By David Tease

Some of the biggest names in Australian golf over the past 30 years will be on show when the $120,000 NSW Senior Open returns to Albury in late October.

Heading into its fifth edition at the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, the 54-hole tournament running from October 27-29 has been a popular addition to the Albury/Border regional sporting calendar.

“Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia are elated to continue to bring one of our most popular tournaments back to the Border region and the Thurgoona Country Club,” Graeme Phillipson, Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer, said.

“The sporting public of Albury has supported this event from the beginning, and it is a pleasure to continue to return to a venue and city where everyone involved in the tournament, including the players, officials and staff, have been so warmly received.

“Golf is the No.1 pastime Australia-wide for those over 50, and the popularity of tournaments like the NSW Senior Open assists us in promoting the game as the ideal recreational activity for young and old.”

The 2023 Championship, part of the 2023 SParms PGA Legends Tour, is expected to feature many of the greats of Australasian golf, including:

• Peter Senior: A 21-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and a four-time winner in Europe.

• Peter Lonard: A nine-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and a US and European Tour winner.

• Andre Stolz: Current leader and two-time winner of the SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

• Michael Long: The 2018 champion and a multiple winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

Other notables and past champions expected to play include Peter O’Malley, Michael Harwood, Grant Kenny and 2019 champ, Brad Burns.

Richard Green, the 2022 champion, has graduated to the lucrative US Champions Tour and could be back to defend. His presence, however, will be known at the end of his US commitments.

SParms PGA Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers said the tour welcomed the opportunity to return to Thurgoona for a fifth time.

“We’re absolutely rapt to be coming back to Thurgoona,” said Rogers. “The players are so familiar with the place and so familiar with the area.

“It’s a fantastic course and a perfect fit for a tournament that’s a really important part of our schedule.”

The fan experience at this year’s tournament will allow unparalleled access. Spectators can walk the fairways beside their favourite players and see golf played at its best.

“There won’t be a better opportunity for sports fans in the Albury Region to get up close and personal to witness the legends in action,” said Adam Fitzgerald, General Manager of the Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

EVENT DETAILS

Host venue: Thurgoona Country Club Resort

The Thurgoona Country Club Resort is a par 72, 18-hole championship course measuring 6,372 metres. A Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge-design, the course features couch fairways and large, bent grass greens.

Tournament dates: October 27-29, 2023

Website: www.nswsenioropen.com.au

Prize fund: $120,000

Field size: 120 players consisting of:

• 82 players from the 2022 SParms PGA Legends Tour exemption categories

• 1 player from Asian Senior Tour

• 32 amateurs from Golf NSW exemption categories

• Five professional pre-qualifying positions

Past champions

2022: Richard Green (Vic)

2020: Brad Burns (Qld)

2019: Michael Long (NZ)

2018: Grant Kenny (NSW)