Lachlan Barker storms home to win 2023 PNG Open

Lachlan Barker had said there was a low score on offer at Royal Port Moresby all week, and he found it on Sunday to claim the 2023 PNG Open.

Starting the day one shot back of 54-hole leader Chris Wood, the third hole saw a two-shot swing for the South Australian to take control.

Wood, and third member of the final group Ryan Peake, found the hazard from the tee of the short par-4, while Barker drove pin high off the left edge of the green.

Wood’s third came up short of the green, before he managed to get up and down for a bogey five. Meanwhile, Barker went centimetres from holing his eagle chip, tapping in to reach 10-under and a one-shot lead.

The 24-year-old then proceed to scorch the front nine, making birdie at the fourth, before going birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle to close the front nine in seven-under par 30 with a six-shot lead.

As was the case at three, Barker had the chance to be even lower having driven the par-4 sixth to within a metre of the hole. His eagle putt, however, hit the lip as Wood took three chips to make the putting surface and eventually a double bogey.

Another eagle went begging for Barker at the par-5 eighth, with his 16-under-par at the turn a comfortable enough cushion to start thinking about taking home the trophy and the winner’s green jacket.

“Like I’ve been saying all week, been chasing that low one and it came on the front nine today,” Barker said.

“Was swinging it really well, driving it in the fairway makes all the difference, doing the rest of it as I should and turned in seven-under-par.

“That really shot me up the leaderboard and put me in good stead to sort of manage my way home.”

Taking advantage of his five-shot buffer on the 72nd hole, Barker missed the short par try before tapping in for a bogey, 14-under-par total and his first win of any kind in six years.

“Sounds great doesn’t it,” Barker said of being described as a PGA Tour of Australasia winner. “Great way to start 2023/24 season for me.

“Golf is a game where often you don’t see the results you want to see. It can be tough to stay positive and find some belief.

“I always knew I could do it, but when it actually happens it is very good for the mental to actually confirm that, yes, you can do it.”

Barker will take $32,400 from Papua New Guinea with him to Thailand for two weeks of mixed events, while Murdoch took second alone at 10-under. Michael Wright, Blake Proverbs and Wood shared third a further shot back.

Story Source: Tony Webeck | Australian Golf Media Team