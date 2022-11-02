Golf Travel: Fancy a tipple with golfing great Rodger Davis beside the Margaret River?

Australian golfing great Rodger Davis has long been regarded not only as a very fine golfer but also a very engaging and convivial companion and host.

Davis, now Chair of the PGA of Australia, was part of the “Australian invasion” of the European Tour in the Eighties and caught the imagination of the golfing public with his colourful taste in clothes.

The long-time PGA Legends Tour player had seven European Tour wins, including the British PGA Championship, made the top ten of the European Tour Order of Merit four times and is fondly remembered for his runner-up finish to Nick Faldo at the 1987 Open Championship.

And then there are the celebrated and instantly recognisable on course ‘plus fours’…

The people at popular Australian golf travel company Go Golfing have decided they couldn’t go past all those positive traits and have engaged Davis and his wife Julie as tour hosts – starting with their “Grapes and Greens’ Margaret River tour in March 2023 where they say everyone will be treated with spectacular wines, sumptuous food, and golf courses fit for royalty.

Go Golfing’s Peter McCarthy says in many respects Davis’s clothing reflects his character and he is certain to bring colour, wit and a whole heap of fun and entertainment to the tour.

McCarthy says Davis’s passion for golf remains and the 71 year old regularly shoots better than his age on his home course, Lakelands on the Gold Coast.

Rodger and Julie say they are excited to host Go Golfing guests on the Perth + Margaret River tour.

“I have fond memories of my playing days and the characters on tour and to be able to share that with Go Golfing’s keen travellers will be fun,” Davis says.

So join Rodger & Julie on the Margaret River…

Tour Details as provided by Go Golfing

14 Decadent Days, 6 Sensational Rounds

18 – 31 March 2023

Western Australia has so much to offer as a golf holiday destination! Did we mention the wine and food experiences?

We have crafted an epicurean tour like no other for the discerning golfer – not only will we satisfy your golfing appetite with sensational courses like Joondalup, Meadow Springs, Suncity and The Cut golf courses, but also introduce you to some of the finest self-indulgent experiences you could imagine.

