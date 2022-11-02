Gary Player’s 87th birthday tips on longevity… and the golf swing

Fabled golfer Gary Player turned 87 this week and of course somebody was on hand to ask one of life’s most important questions: “How are you still hitting it so far Gary?”

The South African, with 9 major championships and the only player to have Grand Slams on both the regular and Champions Tour, wasn’t stuck for an answer.

“Well, [I] go to the gym alot,” the winner of 160 professional events said matter-of-factly.

“The big secret is to under eat. Under eat, exercise, laugh a lot… and have unmeasured love in your heart.”

Yeah, yeah the questioner wanted to know, “And how about the swing? How do you keep the swing?”

The exercise fanatic’s answer wasn’t surprising. But Player did reveal he’s maybe aiming to post a figure that no golfer is usually ever proud of.

“Well because if you go to the gym, and you exercise your whole body… the body is an amazing thing…we’re supposed to go to 100.”