Join in the fun of the 2023 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic

ENTRIES are open for the 2023 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic based at the beautiful Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort on the NSW/Victorian border.

The 9th edition of the ever popular event will take place from Monday May 29 to Thursday June 1, with some shorter stay options available.

The Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, nestled beside the Murray River, is the largest public access golf resort in the country and includes 45 golf holes (including the top rated Murray Course) and other quality amenities.

The Charity Classic includes three (or more) days of fun golf, gala dinners, wine tasting, river cruises and more; and all for a good cause – the Mornington Peninsula Home Hospice for palliative care in the home.

As well as fourball and ambrose team events for avid or not so avid golfers, there is plenty to do for non-golfers.

Hard working long-time organiser Patricia Randall suggests those interested in taking part in the event and joining some of the well known faces who regularly attend the classic should get their entries in early and ensure their onsite accommodation bookings.

For Further details and entry forms email Pat Randall at patrandallgolf@gmail.com