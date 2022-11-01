Join in the fun of the 2023 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic

By
Brian O'Hare
-

ENTRIES  are open for the 2023 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic based at the beautiful Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort on the NSW/Victorian border.

The 9th edition of the ever popular event will take place from Monday May 29 to Thursday June 1, with some shorter stay options available.

The Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, nestled beside the Murray River, is the largest public access golf resort in the country and includes 45 golf holes (including the top rated Murray Course) and other quality amenities.

The Charity Classic includes three (or more) days of fun golf, gala dinners, wine tasting, river cruises and more; and all for a good cause – the Mornington Peninsula Home Hospice for palliative care in the home.

As well as fourball and ambrose team events for avid or not so avid golfers, there is plenty to do for non-golfers.

Hard working long-time organiser Patricia Randall suggests those interested in taking part in the event and joining some of the well known faces who regularly attend the classic should get their entries in early and ensure their onsite accommodation bookings.

Some well known faces at the 2022 event – AFL greats Bob Murray, Michael Tuck, Kevin Sheedy AO and Doug Hawkins at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort dinner.

For Further details and entry forms email Pat Randall at patrandallgolf@gmail.com

Previous articleHickory golfers celebrate 125 years of Wollongong Golf Club
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.

Leave a Reply