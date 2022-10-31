Hickory golfers celebrate 125 years of Wollongong Golf Club

Hickory golfers new and old have turned out to help celebrate the 125th year of Wollongong Golf Club, one of the country’s earliest established venues.

The Wollongong club, a links course right on Wollongong beach an hour or so south of Sydney, traces its history back to 1897.

Hickory golfers annually play the Alex Lowe Trophy at Wollongong, this year part of the 125 year celebrations.

Alex Lowe was one of the early Professionals moving from The Australian Golf Club to Wollongong in 1921. He employed an assistant Hec McKay who went on to be the professional for 64 years

The 2022 event edition saw 36 eager golfers tee up on the links in breezy conditions which was set up with some very sporting championship pin positions.

The field featured many of Wollongong Golf Club’s emerging male and female junior golfers who experienced hickory golf for the first time as well as some keen hickory players from Sydney.

The competition was played over 18 holes (stableford) on a shortened course to simulate the play on the early links in 1897. Nett winners on the day were Dean Henderson (10 handicap), playing hickories for the first time, with 34pts then second on 33pts was young Thomas Tugrul (9 handicap). The gross was taken out with 26pts by local assistant Pro, Ben Davis (4 handicap) on a countback from Lara Thomsen (+1 handicp).

The Australian Golf Heritage Society provided the hickory sets for a number of first-time players who nervously took to the course and even with the tough conditions, all returned to the presentation having enjoyed the experience.

The organisers would like to thank Greg Kerr and the golf operations team at WGC and Les Browne from the Australian Golf Heritage Society for their assistance in putting the day together.