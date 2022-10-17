Karrie Webb inducted into Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Karrie Webb, one of Australia’s greatest ever golfers, has yet another sporting accolade with her induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

The seven-time major championship winner is the 13th Australian golfer to enter the Hall of Fame as an ‘Athlete Member’ of the nation’s most prestigious sporting club.

Those 13 other golfers include Peter Thomson and Greg Norman (both in the category of ‘Legends of Australian Sport’ while Webb’s fellow ‘Athlete Members’ are Doug Bachli, Bruce Crampton, Jim Ferrier, David Graham, Edwina Kennedy, Kel Nagle, Jan Stephenson, Norman Von Nida, Ivo Whitton and Leonora Wray.

Webb, 47, won 41 times on the LPGA Tour and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. She also won five Women’s Australian Opens, and as recently as July won a major championship on the seniors circuit in the United States, the Senior LPGA Championship in Kansas.

She is returning to Australia soon to play in the rejuvenated Australian Open at Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne when the tournament is played in mixed-gender format for the first time.

The honour roll of induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame features the nation’s biggest sporting names and champions, including Sir Donald Bradman AC, Dawn Fraser AC MBE, Cathy Freeman OAM, Ian Thorpe AM, E.J. ‘Ted’ Whitten OAM, Raelene Boyle AM MBE, Wally Lewis AM, Shane Gould OAM MBE, Sir Jack Brabham AO OBE, Greg Norman AO, Lauren Jackson AO, John Eales AM, Susie O’Neill AM, Rod Laver AC MBE, Bart Cummings AM, Louise Sauvage OAM and Layne Beachley AO, among other luminaries.

Winners of The Don Award and the Dawn Award will be announced at the induction on December 8, with the inductees featured in a special on Channel Seven.

INDUCTEES FOR 2022

Karrie Webb AO – Golf, QLD

Athlete Member

Karrie Webb’s journey from a shy, talented teenager from the small far-north Queensland town of Ayr to the world’s most dominant female golfer is one of Australian sport’s greatest success stories. Webb became one of the most decorated golfers of the modern era, winning seven career majors and 41 LPGA tour titles as well as 13 Australian, 15 European and three Japanese events. She won the LPGA player of the year award twice, was a three-time LPGA Tour Money List winner and was the youngest person at the time inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

Original Info: Australian Golf Media