More Aussie golf on TV screens than ever before thanks to new broadcast deal

In a major coup for golf fans, the PGA Tour of Australasia has secured a broadcast rights deal for the summer of golf that delivers access to more golf content than ever before.



Millions of Australian golf fans will have access to the nation’s biggest golf tournaments, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, with Fox Sports broadcasting on Foxtel and Kayo Sports and the Nine Network set to simulcast on Nine and 9NOW.



From October through to April, Foxtel and Kayo Sports will show 17 Australasian tournaments and events and over 170 hours of live golf tournament coverage along with a range of additional replay and highlights coverage.



New Zealand golf fans won’t miss out either with over 150 hours of live golf, replays and highlights across the season to be broadcast throughout New Zealand.



PGA Commercial Director of Australasia Michael McDonald highlighted what an important result this is for Australasian golf fans, commercial partners and the golf industry.



“A commitment to working together as Australian Golf made this broadcast deal possible. By working together, the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and industry partners have been able to secure one of the best fan-focussed broadcast deals in our collective history.



“Together we will continue working towards our shared ambition to create an exciting summer of golf that includes great events, engaging content for fans both old and new, new revenue, and a compelling proposition for commercial partners.”



“We look forward to seeing our tournaments across Nine, Foxtel, Kayo Sports and throughout NZ and we thank our broadcasters for their commitment to Australian golf,” said McDonald.



“Our production partner JAMTV has also worked diligently by our side to innovate and grow the PGATV product to the point now where we can show so many hours of Australian golf for our fans.



“Foxtel and Kayo Sports have also been on the journey with us since 2019. The partnership has grown from launching one event with PGATV in 2019 to now the full season in 2022. The growth and commitment of the Foxtel Group alongside our commercial partners since that point has been fundamental to this new commitment spanning the next few seasons.”



Adam Howarth, Fox Sports Head of Content Acquisitions and Sports Partnerships said: “We’re excited to renew our partnership for three more years with the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour to showcase the best domestic golf tournaments to our 2.8 million sports subscribers across Foxtel and Kayo Sports. It is particularly exciting for the upcoming summer with Cam Smith, Hannah Green, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and more coming home to compete.”



“The partnership further bolsters our offering to golf fans who are able to see the best international competitions all in one place on Fox Sports, including – The PGA Tour, The PGA Championship, The Masters, US Open, The Open Championship, Presidents Cup, LPGA and Ryder Cup.”



Nine’s Director of Sport, Brent Williams, said: “The Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship are both premium tournaments with a rich history and Wide World of Sports is proud to be a broadcast partner for the next two years. The quality of Australian golf is at an all-time high, and the players confirmed to take part in these iconic events ensures there will be plenty of interest from golf fanatics and sports lovers on both Nine and 9NOW.”



As part of the PGA Tour of Australasia’s deal with Kayo Sports, golf fans new to the platform will have access to a 14-day free trial to tune into the first two weeks of the Tour live or on-demand.



The PGA Tour of Australasia commences this week with the WA PGA in Kalgoorlie, the tours most remote event of the season, now available Australia-wide thanks to Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Story Source: Megan McIntosh | Australian Golf Media Team