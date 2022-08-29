Cameron Smith headlining a growing star cast for the 2022 Aussie summer of golf

The 150th Open Champion Cameron Smith will no doubt be one of star attractions for golf-hungry Australian fans this summer and will tee it up at both the Australian Open in Melbourne and the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Smith has had a stellar year, having won the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship in March, before his major breakthrough at St Andrews in July.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is on in Brisbane from November 24-27, while the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, featuring top men and women golfers, is being played at the Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club the following week from December 1-4.

Other announced participants so far include Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee for both events, while recent AIG British Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai from South Africa will be joining Australian major winners Minjee Lee, Karrie Webb and Hannah Green on the Melbourne sandbelt.

It will be an emotional homecoming for the 29 year old Smith, who has reached world #2 status this year.

“I’ve had an unbelievable year and to be coming home to play tournaments is the icing on the cake,” Smith said.

“I’m so excited to see friends and family again. Some of them I haven’t seen for years now and once I get to the golf course, I’ve got my eye on some more trophies.

“It will be my first time playing in Melbourne since the 2019 Presidents Cup which was one of the best experiences I’ve had in golf. The crowds were incredible that week and I’m looking forward to a similar atmosphere at Victoria and Kingston Heath.”

