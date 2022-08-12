Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: August 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country

NATIONAL

Dowling defends his Gold Coast International Senior Men’s Amateur Championship title

What more could you ask for?

Play on two of the Gold Coast’s finest courses (Links Hope Island and Lakelands), beautiful sunny weather (despite the cool windy conditions on Day 1), a field of 126 with several international players as well as our own champion senior golfers and of course the great comradery of golfers reuniting with some they had not seen since pre COVID days.

It was a great tournament which some felt rivalled the best tournaments available to senior golfers anywhere. The GCDGA is very proud of the status and respect which golfers have for this event (AUSOOM and QSOOM ranked).

With such a backdrop one would expect quality golf to not be very far away and it certainly wasn’t.

The windy and cool start at Links Hope Is. as well as some tight pins and nerves did cause some golfers some early problems. Played in three age divisions (55-59), (60-64) and (over 65) all golfers felt that competition was much fairer.

The day one scores from Hope Island reflected the early conditions, nerves and tight pins. Warwick Oxenford compiled a fantastic 71 to take the early lead with Burleigh’s Darren Craig not minding the conditions shooting 73. Ian Frost won the 60-64 Age gross with 74 and New Zealand’s Rodney Barltrop chimed in with a tidy 77 to take out the 65 and over gross.

Everybody’s thoughts now turned towards playing the next two days at Lakelands. Brad Dowling jumped up the leader board considerably with the best gross of 71 to add to his 77 from Links Hope Is, joining Ian Frost tied on 148. In the 65 and over division, Coolangatta/Tweed’s Phil Towle recorded a fine 78 to win the gross.

The final round saw a seeded draw with the top 16 players by gross teamed together. In the overall gross event it narrowed down to a struggle between Dowling and Frost with Dowling’s putting and unerring accuracy off the tee earning him first place with a fine third round score of 72 and a total gross of 220. This is the second year running Dowling has won this event, the feat only having been matched by New Zealand’s Michael Barltrop.

On 224 was Ian Frost (74,74,76), closely followed by Gary Brodie in third place with rounds of 73, 78 & 75.

The 54 hole nett events proved be tight matches indeed. Rodney Barltrop’s final round of 76 at Lakelands turned plenty of heads and gave him the best 54 hole nett winner 216, followed by the very consistent Colin Hallam on 218 and Warwick Oxenford on 219 in third place.

In the age based 54 hole Gross events:

55-59 Gross Winner (220) – Brad Dowling

55-59 Gross Runner Up (226) – Gary Brodie

60-64 Gross Winner (224) – Ian Frost

60-64 Gross Runner Up (236) – Roger Worms

65 and over Gross Winner (237) – Rodney Barltrop

65 and over Gross Runner Up (246)- John Allwood

In the age based 54 hole Nett events:

55-59 Nett Winner (220) – Warwick Oxenford

55-59 Nett Runner Up (224) – Stephen Deane

60-64 Nett Winner (238) – Russell Albion

60-64 Nett Runner Up (224) – Eddie Kost

65 and over Nett Winner (218) – Colin Hallam

65 and over Nett Runner Up (223) – Andrew Puddy

Complete scores for all players in all events over all three days are available at:

The Gold Coast District Golf Association (GCDGA) would like to acknowledge major sponsors Golf Cars Australia, Srixon, Titleist/Footjoy and Bob Zelesco’s Camden Tyres. In addition, this year, the GCDGA invited Cameron Palmer, Titleist Performance Institute (TPI)(certified) (Physiotherapist), who proved invaluable as a number of our players sustained strains and muscle injuries and could not continue the tournament without his professional touch. Cameron’s professionalism had his waiting room packed with up to a dozen players waiting for relief before and after they had completed rounds. We hope to provide Cameron and his TPI skillset in 2023. Thank you, Cameron!

Thank you to all players who travelled from 5 states and two countries to be with us.

Hope to see you there next year.

Report by Neil Steinhardt (GCDGA Secretary/Treasurer)

NT- Darwin Open

Players flocked to the Thomson Wolveridge designed Darwin Golf Club for the Darwin Open.

Local players took home most of the prizes in the Senior men’s event with visitors taking away the spoils in the Senior women’s event. Peter Hargreaves (Darwin) won by nine shots after rounds of 73-75-75 (225) over Tom Harold (Darwin) and Doug Cullam (Monash) who were on 234. Fourth place went to Roy Winter (Darwin) on 237 while David Southwell (Darwin) rounded out the five on 239.

In the Senior Women’s event, Sharon Dawson (Denmark) won with a three round total of 232 with rounds of 79-78-75. One shot back was Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) with 233 while Carmen Palframan (Lake Karrinyup) was third on 241. Tanya Kirker (Alice Springs) was fourth with 262 while Susan Mc William was the best of the locals on 263.

Colefax and Morgan win at Mt Coolum in the Queensland Senior Amateur Open

The Queensland Senior Amateur returned to Mt Coolum, with both men and women enjoying the warm Queensland weather.

In the Men’s event, Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) lead from start to finish, finishing on a three round total of 226 with rounds of 72-74 and 80. Warren jumped out of the blocks on day 1 with 72 to lead by three strokes over Stuart Duff (Hastings GC- NZ) and Doug Cullam (Monash) on 75. A shot further back on 76 was Geoff Walker (Young), Grant Meredith (The Links Shell Cove) and Richard Ziek (Windaroo).

On day 2, Mark Heenan (Pacific) and Brad Dowling (Southport) shot the low rounds with a fine 72. Some ground was made up on Colefax by Walker and Dowling but Colfax would go into the last round with a three shot lead over Walker and Duff. Meredith and Cullam were four behind the lead going into round 3.

Warren Colfax felt the pressure of leading for two days and just scrapped home after bleeding some shots coming home. Warren finished on 226 with Colin George coming from the clouds after a fabulous 71 to tie second with Stuart Duff and Geoff Walker after the trio finished on 227. Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale) finished fifth place with 228 while WA player, Peter Bennett (Redland Bay) was next on 229.

In the 54 hole nett event, Stephen Musgrave (Twin Waters) won with 219 from Warren Colefax on 220. Colin George was third with 221 with Craig Rogers (Nudgee) and Geoff Walker (Young) next on 224.

In the women’s event, a play off over several holes was required after Jacquelin Morgan (Monash) and Kim Burke (Shelly Beach) both finished on 236. Morgan had rounds of 81-79-76 while Burke had rounds of 84-76-76. Third place went to Jo Malone (Bribie Island) (84-78-78) on 240 while Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) 80-79-82 finished fourth with 241. Gemma Dooley (New South Wales) finished in fifth place (87-81-78) on 246.

In the women’s nett event, Elaine Zotti (Belconnen Magpies) won with a three round total of 220 with Kim Burke second with 221. Beverley Suckling (Tropics) was third on 223. Jacquelin Morgan was fourth on 224 and rounding out the five was Jo Malone (Bribie Island) and Collette Byrne (McLeod) both on 225.

VICTORIA

Balloch and Gyzen win the Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur

Day 1 of the Sandbelt weeks of golf on some of Victoria’s best courses began with the Yarra Yarra event.

Brett Balloch (Anglesea) won with a fine three over par 75 from three players all on 77. These were Alan Bullas (Portsea), Gary Anquetil (Thirteenth Beach) and Greg Gillard (Hawks Nest). Rounding out the five was Alan Manley (Warragul) and Gary Morris (Kooringal) both on 78.

In the nett event, David Lightfoot (Lakeside) won with 70 from Gary Anquetil and Gary Morris, both on 72. On 73 was Alan Bullas and Greg Gillard.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Linda Gyzen (Oatlands) won with 23 points from Kate Wilkie on 15 and Janelle Hoskins (Kiama) on 13 points. In the women’s stableford event, Meryle Findlay (Latrobe) won with 33 points from Shao Zheng (Eastern) on 31 points. Janelle and Linda were next with 29 points.

Wilson and Gyzen too strong in the Kingston Heath Senior Amateur

Greg Wilson (Rosebud) showed a clean pair of heels as he easily won at the Heath with a superb score of three under par 68. Ravindra De Soysa (The Metropolitan) was runner-up with 73. Peter Meyer (Curlewis) was placed third wth 75 while Peter Lockhart (Thirteenth Beach) and Kevin Naismith (Southern) rounded out the five on 76.

In the nett, Ron Nocentini (Thurgoona) won with 68 from Greg Wilson and Alistair Howell (Horsham) who both finished on 69. John Hargreaves (Sale), Ravidra De Soysa and Peter Mc Linden (Riverside TAS) were next on 70.

In the women’s scratch stableford, it was win number two for Linda Gyzen (Oatlands) with 27 points. Mimi Burrows (Heidelberg) was runner-up with 22 from Heather Harley (Kooringal) and Vanessa Elders (Rosebud), who both finished on 21 points. In the women’s stableford, Linda Gyzen had the best score with 34 points from Karin Liedke (Kings Cove) on 33. Vanessa Elders, Carolyn Robinson (Kiama) and Tracee Grant (Kooringal) were next, all on 32 points.

QUEENSLAND

Bob Zelesco goes off in the inaugural Surfers Paradise Fourball championship

The Gold Coast District Golf Association responded to would-be players’ wishes and changed their intended foursomes competition in favour of a 4Ball scratch, a 4BBB stableford and a single stableford competition.

The tight and testing Surfers Paradise Golf Course awaited drying out after torrential rain. Tournament management was through Golf Genius with all players simply recording a gross score per hole and the software did the rest!

In the scratch event, the local pairing of Ian Frost (Lakelands) and Brad Dowling (Southport) proved way too strong going 5 under with 66. Next best was the notable seniors pairing of Simon Dunstone and Peter Hannah with one under 70 with Stephen Deane and Peter Martin next best on one over 72.

However bigger things were about to happen for Bob Zelesco. Not only was he a major sponsor (Camden Tyres) of the event, he decided to pull out the best shot of all and ace the bunkered and water ringed 147m 5th at Surfers Paradise. Despite the hole in one, his pairing was pipped in a countback in the 4BBB Stableford by local Gold Coast golfers Mark Byrne and Grant Weston who recorded 48 points as did Bob Zelesco and Noel Mills. Local Surfers Paradise sharp shooters in Arthur Tilyard and David (Bomber) Muir recorded 43.

In the single stablefords, Bob Zelesco overwhelmed everybody with a massive 45 points followed by Grant Weston on 41 and Jas Barytzka (Emerald Lakes) with 40. The field, many of whom were getting ready for Rd 1 of the GCDGA Senior Amateur Championships, then settled back to enjoy a nice lunch and refreshments provided by Surfers Paradise GC.

Players and management were so happy with this day and the nature of the competition that it is already set down in calendars for 2023. Don’t miss out on a great event next year.

Report by Neil Steinhardt

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Cordina and Masters win at West Lakes

Monday 8 August saw SA Senior golfers reconvene at West Lakes Golf Club in the western suburbs of Adelaide for the first SOOM event after the winter break.

40 Men and 9 women made up the field on perfect winters day – slightly overcast but no wind which can very much add to the difficulty of the tight Par 70 West Lakes layout.

Only 5 players broke 80 with the tricky greens seeming to be the main challenge for man. However, as always, the best players rose to the top. Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) equalled the day’s best score with 74 and extended his lead in the Super Senior SASOOM. Lindsay is noted good putter and obviously mastered the greens. Sam Robertson (Mt Osmond) shot 80 with Lindsay’s closest OOM rival, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) recording 83.

In the Seniors, Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) making a welcome appearance, showed his usual class by also returning a 74. Norm’s win was a lot closer with clubmate Ian Alexander (75), the consistent Shane Amor (Grange) and scratch-marker Mike Potter (The Vines) (79), in pursuit. Lindsay also took the Nett (68) from West Lakes Eric Edwards (69) and Sam Robertson (71).

The Nett was very close with 4 players locked on 70 – Alexander on a Countback from Amor, Ho Sunny and local David Bennett.

Of course, Angela Masters (Blackwood) (84) won the Women’s Senior/Super Senior section – Angela has only been beaten once in 2022! Clubmate Rosemary Underwood (89) was next from Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (91). Rosemary (73) turned the tables on Angela (76) in the Nett from Kathryn Hender (The Vines) and Trish White (Blackwood) with 77’s.

SA Report by John Anderson

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

August 15 Victor Harbor Seniors (SA)

August 12 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

August 12 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (M&W -VIC)

August 22 Gailes Seniors (QLD)

August 15 Metropolitan Plate (M&W -VIC)

August 22 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 22-23 Newcastle/Hunter Senior Classic (NSW)*

August 22 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (M&W -VIC)

August 29 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

August 29 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

August 29 – 31 WA Stroke Play (W – WA)

September 01- 02 The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM (SA) *

September 02 Beerwah QSOOM (QLD)

September 05 WAGC Senior Amateur Open (WA)

September 05- 06 Bendigo Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

September 05- 07 South Australian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (SA) *

September 06 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

September 08 Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 09 Maroochy River Senior Classic QSOOM (QLD)

September 12 Palmer Gold Coast QSOOM (QLD)

September 12 -14 Victorian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)*

September 13 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 16-18 NT Classic (M&W-SOOM) (NT)

September 17 – 18 Gunghalin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 18 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 18-20 Bribie Ladies Classic (W) (QLD)

September 20 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

September 22 Monash Seniors (NSW)

September 26 Brisbane QSOOM (QLD)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields