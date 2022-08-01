Tickets on sale for 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne

A wide range of tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Australian Open on Melbourne’s world-renowned Sandbelt, with this year’s ground-breaking edition bringing together the national men’s and women’s Open events, along with the inspiring All Abilities Championship.

A strong field of top Australian and International players will headline the main events and can be expected to put on an absolute show, competing for an equal split of the $3.4 million prize money. Together with DP World Tour sanctioning, the Australian Open is now a signature event on the world’s stage.

The action will take place from December 1-4, with Victoria Golf Club the primary host venue across all four days of the tournament and Kingston Heath Golf Club set to host the first two days of play.

A wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer, from private hospitality suites, to the all-new Champions Lounge with a bird’s eye view of the 18th green, or the fun fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s

For further details on all ticket offerings, visit the Australian Open Ticketek tournament website here

As we previously reported, the first of many star Aussie international golfers has been announced for the event, Lucas Herbert. The US PGA Tour and Irish Open winner will also be playing in the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland the preceding week, from 24 to 27 November.