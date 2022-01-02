Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: January 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Albinski wins at Twin Creeks

67 players teed up for the 9.30 shotgun start after warming up at the range and then renewing all our hellos on the putting green prior to our game.

In the scratch event all the top SOOM contenders were there all trying to catch No. 1 player, Ken Brewer who leads the SOOM table with only 3 events remaining until the final presentation at Cromer at the end of the month. An early/ late entry into the field Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) (his entry went into the spam folder at Twin Creeks) took out the major prize with an even par round of 72. His round comprised of 2 birdies and 2 bogies and the rest pars. For Stefan this was his second win this year.

Close behind and runner up was Ken Brewer (Newcastle) with a round of 73 which for Ken included 2 double bogies. John Fearnley (Dunheved), Dave Mc (Wyong) and Graham Leake (Shellharbour) were next, all on 74.

In the nett event, a familiar face in Michael Bain (Bankstown) won with a great score of 67. Runner-up was Graham Leake with 70. Graham is having a great year with many top finishes and is the leading contender in the over 65’s this year. At this stage we could possibly put his name on the trophy as he has a huge lead with three games to go.

Leake shows the out of towners how to play Links Shell Cove

Graham Leake continued his great form of 2021 to win the scratch event in the Links Shell Cove Seniors. Graham fired a great round of 2 under par 69 on his home course to leave the rest of the field in his wake. Graham is also miles ahead in the over 65’s SOOM this year and will be crowned the winner at Cromer as he has a huge lead.

Four shots back was 2021 National matchplay champion, Doug Cullam (Monash), Colin Bloomfield (Wollongong), Stephen Hunt (Glenmore Heritage) and Paul Kammel (Bonnie Doon ) who were all on 73. Doug was awarded runner-up on a count-back with Colin in third also on a count-back.. One shot behind the four players on 74 was David Mc Clelland (Wyong) with Michial Woods (Port Kembla).

In the nett event, Michial Woods won with a great score of 68 to just edge out Paul Kammel who was on 69.

Bockman sets the mark at Long Reef

Ross Bockman cruised to another win around his home course of Long Reef in the second last event of the 2021 SOOM year. A record field of 110 seniors starved of competition golf and wanting to play a different course other than their lockdown home course, readied for a 1pm shotgun start. This year the event was played from the tips on a magnificently prepared course. Most players prepared for some rain and it rained just as the field moved out to their starting holes. It was just enough to wet the gear but 5 minutes later the rain disappeared and the field contended with a strong breeze that lasted the whole day.

Bockman’s score of 74 was two clear of another Reef local Doug Campbell, Doug Cullam and Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads) who were on 76. A further shot back on 77 was Ken Brewer (Newcastle) and Ross Ollerenshaw (Concord). In the nett event, locals filled the first 6 positions with Doug McGrath winning on a count back from Sean Lee after both posted roundsof 69. A trio of Michael Mc Nee, RossBocman and David Ford were next on 71.

In the highly competitive over 65’s, Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) won on a count back with 82.

Neil Joseph’s maiden seniors win at Cromer

Cromer was the last event for the NSW 2021 SOOM and as per usual with Cromer, they presented a course in pristine condition. In the scratch event Neil Joseph (Pymble) won on a lengthy count back from evergreen Greg Stanford after both players parred the course. For Neil, who only last year discovered senior golf it was his first win after some strong results over the last two years. Neil’s possesses a very tidy game which is very consistent, favouring a lovely controlled fade to many of his shots. Neil beat Greg Stanford on a count back but I don’t think Greg was too disappointed as he realised when returning his clubs to has car that Greg shot his age today. Greg has shot his age or bettered it on three occasions now, but this was the first time in a SOOM event. Third place went to the popular Kogarah senior, Terry Small who cruised around in 34 scratch points followed by Doug Cullam (Monash) with 33points. Rounding out the top five was Grant Meredith (Shellharbour), Richard Wallace (Avondale), Matt Doughty (Royal Sydney) and Stephen Hunt (Glenmore) who all finished with 31 points.

In the nett event, local players players shared the spoils with Baljit Lalli winning with 41 points from Johnaton Piggitt on 40 points. Peter Firth was third with 39 points.

In the over 65’s Terry Small had another over 65 win with a fine 34 scratch points.

Brewer, Leake and Cranfield take out the major awards in the final of the 2021 Golf NSW SOOM

It was only decided after our second last event of the year that Ken Brewer (Newcastle) would again finish on top of the 2021 SOOM with Doug Cullam (Monash) having a slim chance of overtaking Ken but would have need to win our last two events and for Ken to finish down the order. Ken finished the year with again some incredible statistics. Ken won on 4 occasions and in his best 14 events, he finished 12 out of 14 times in the top 5 and finished 14 out of 14 within the top 10. In all 26 events that Ken played in he was in the top 10 on 19 occasions. Ken is closing in on Denis Dale’s record of 9 SOOM wins, Ken now has won 5 SOOM from 2016 until present day with the SOOM cancelled in 2020.

Second place was Doug Cullam who finished his 2021 season with 2 wins from 24 events. Doug finished 10 times in the top 5 from his best 14 events and overall finished in the top ten 15 times from his 24 events. Doug also broke through with a win in the National Matchplay event in June which is an Australian ranking event.

Third place went to Ian Asbury who had 1 win in his 2021 season. Ian still works as a teacher and cannot devote as much time as many seniors can and so only played in 14 events. His stats are very good with 7 top 5 finishes and 10 top 10 finishes in his 14 events.

In the nett event, it was a complete surprise to winner Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) who had no idea that he was leading in this catergory. We are all used to Cranny featuring in the top 5 of the scratch SOOM every year and the look on his face when it was announced was priceless. He even questioned the result but was keen to say he was on his normal handicap of 1 or 2 for most of the season and his present handicap of 5 is a result of no play during lockdown and a lower back injury post covid.

The over 65’s is these days a hotly contested event with many great players moving into this catergory in the last few years but one player dominated this group from the very start of the season. Grahame Leake had a huge lead in this group and was so dominant that he finished 6th overall in the scratch SOOM. Grahame had 2 overall wins from his 21 events, 8 over 65’s wins and finished in the top 10 on 18 occasions. A great year Grahame!

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=6642833820552837717

VICTORIA

Wilson and Wooster win the Mornington Peninsula Seniors

After many months of no competition golf it was great to have an event the Victorians could play in. Greg Wilson showed a clean pair of heels and won by five shots after posting a two round total of 141. Runner-up was Kevin Naismith on 146 with Simon Bracegirdle and Shayne Pittitt tied for third on 147. In the nett event, Pancho De Neefe had a narrow one shot win over Chris Keeshan. Pancho finished on 133. Alan Bullas and Anthony Hyde tied for third on 140.

In the women’s event, gun senior Sue Wooster had a dominant win finishing on 63 scratch stableford points. A distant second was Mary – Ann Eston on 51 points while Helen Pascoe was third with 50 points. In the women’s stableford event, Annette Bain had a day out finishing with 76 points to finish eight points ahead of runner-up Cheryl Disher on 68. Third place went to Mary – Ann Eston on 66 points.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Status quo restored – Tea Tree Gully winners again

The South Australian Senior golf season finished at Royal Adelaide with the Senior Pennant finals being contested and the Order of Merit awards also presented.

Division 1 saw Tea Tree Gully in the 15th final in their row with only last year’s loss to blemish their superb record. Playing a David Cherry lead Royal Adelaide side on their track did suggest an even contest and so it turned out with only a red-hot Norm Cordina having a big win over David Cherry. Phil Allen went to the 21st to defeat William Jeffries; Craig Gordon prevailed 1up over Leigh Carpenter and Jim Richards got Rod Phillips 2&1. In a touching tribute, the Division 1 trophy has been named after our passed friend, John Davey and how fitting that his Tea Tree Gully team mates would be the inaugural winners.

In Division 2, the strong Kooyonga side prevailed against a determined Grange side with Geoff Kay, David Fraterman, Harry Moore, Richard Payne and Bruce Lindner recording wins. Kooyonga have lost only 3 individual games from 98 contests in advancing from Division 3 to Division 1 over the last two seasons and will be keen to test themselves against the top sides next year.

Division 3 saw Mt Osmond win promotion with their bottom four players (Ted Milowski, Ashley Norton, Sam Robertson and Dirk Seret) all recording good wins over their Flagstaff Hill opponents.

For full results see: https://www.golfbox.dk/livescoring/tour/?language=2057#/interclub/1509/overview

SA Order of Merit awards for 2021

Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) won the John Beaumont Trophy which is Senior Gross based on the SA SOOM. Runner-up was Glen McGough (Blackwood). In the Super Senior Gross which is called the Tony Mazzone Trophy, Jim Richards (Tea Tree Gully) won. Runner-up was Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully). In the combined Senior/Super Senior Nett, Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) was victorious. Runner-up was Shane Amor (Grange).

SA Report by John Anderson

For full results see: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10695





QUEENSLAND

Collings and Dowling win at Sanctuary Cove

A large field of 99 seniors teed it up on a breezy, warm Spring day at Sanctuary Cove. The course played hard enough for the Playing Conditions Calculation or PCC to be set to +1. This means that every player’s score was handicapped as being one better than their scorecard showed. The “PCC” is a measure of the Daily Difficulty of the golf course and either adds or subtracts from the Scratch Rating.



It may have been a difficult day for most players to score well, but 3 men were able to play to their handicap or better. They were Peter Martin (Brisbane), who had 39 stableford points, Robert Barley (RACV Royal Pines), who had 37 stableford points and Brad Dowling (Southport) who had 36 stableford points.



In the Men’s Scratch event, Brad Dowling made the large and fast greens seem easy as he scored a 70 which parred the golf course. He was followed by his playing partners Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) who had a 72 and Stephen Deane (Brisbane) who had a 73. After the event, Stephen commented that he thought he had played a good round of 3 over par but he only came third in his group.



The best stableford scores from the women came from Audine Coveney (Redcliffe) who had a solid 34 stableford points, followed by Jacki Arnott (Keperra) and Paula O’Reilly (Redcliffe), who both had 33 stableford points. The best scratch score of the day came from Karen Collings (Nudgee), who had 85 strokes. She was followed by Sanctuary Cove local, Susan Matheson, who had an 88, and then Jacki Arnott with an 89.

Ritchie and Jackson too good at Virginia

The predicted weather forecast kept the field size down but no showers did not fall at any time while the players were on the course. While par for the Blue course at Virginia is 71, its Scratch Rating is 73 so all players were given 2 extra shots for their Daily Handicap.



A total of 8 players were able to play to their handicap or better on the day. The best 3 men’s stableford results were Dean Birch (Virginia) who had 40 points followed by Brett Ritchie (Nudgee) and Glyn Thomas (Keperra) who both had 39 points. The best 3 ladies’ stableford scores were Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) who had 36 points followed by Natalie Turnbull (Redcliffe) on 34 points and then Di Paez (McLeod) on 33 points.



The best scratch score for the men came from Brett Ritchie (Nudgee) who had an even par round of 71, followed by Dean Birch (Virginia) who had 74 and then Graham Parker (Hervey Bay) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) who both had 75s. The best ladies scratch scores came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) with a score of 81 and Natalie Turnbull (Redcliffe) with a score of 83.



Qld reports by John Jayo

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10643

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

January 02 The Vines SOOM (WA)

January 08 Glenmore Heritage Seniors (NSW)

January 09 Forster Tuncurry Seniors (NSW)

January 10 Keysborough Senior Amateur (M & W Senior- SOOM) (VIC)

January 10 Harrington Waters Seniors (NSW)

January 11 Tallwoods Seniors (NSW)

January 16 Belmont Seniors (NSW)

January 21 Palmer Colonial QSOOM (QLD)

January 22 The Coast Seniors (NSW)

January 23 St. Michaels Seniors (NSW)

January 24 Yarra Courses Senior Amateur (M & W Senior- SOOM) (VIC)

January 31 Wynnum QSOOM (QLD)

January 31- 01 Gippsland Senior Classic (M & W Senior- SOOM)

February 02-04 Men’s Tasmanian Seniors – Mowbray GC (TAS)*

February 07 Stonecutters Ridge Seniors (NSW)

February 07 South Australian SOOM Blackwood (SA)

February 10-12 Men’s New Zealand Seniors – Paraparaumu GC (NZ)

February 13-16 Women’s New Zealand Seniors – Otago GC (NZ)

February 14 Links Hope Island QSOOM (QLD)

February 15-16 Kooringal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 21 South Australian SOOM South Lakes (SA)

February 21 Redcliffe QSOOM (QLD)

February 21 Concord Seniors (NSW)

February 21-22 Cranbourne Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 28 Arundel Hills QSOOM (QLD)

February 28 Castle Hill Seniors (NSW)

March 01 Pennant Hills Seniors (NSW)

March 03-04 Eureka Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 07 South Australian SOOM Mt Osmond (SA)

March 07 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (M&W NSW)

March 08 Mt. Lawley Men’s Senior Open (WA)

March 08-10 NSW Senior Amateur (M&W NSW)*

March 09-10 Alpine Senior Masters (M&W – VIC)

March 11 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

March 14 Royal Sydney Invitational (NSW)

March 17 Manly Seniors (NSW)

March 17-18 VIC vs ADFGA Match ( VIC)

March 21 South Australian SOOM Tea Tree Gully (SA)

March 21 Southport QSOOM (QLD)

March 21-22 Golf Australia vs ADF – (Rosebud GC- VIC)

March 23 Sun City Senior Amateur Open (WA)

March 24-25 Hartfield Senior Open (WA) *

March 25 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 26- 27 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

March 28 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 28 Royal Queensland QSOOM (QLD)

March 29-31 The National Senior Masters (M-SOOM -VIC)*

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022 (M&W) Men and Women’s fields

With many states coming out of lockdown and some borders still closed check the states websites to see any changes to the above events.