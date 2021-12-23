Merry Christmas, Season’s Greetings, Happy Holidays, Santa’s golf tip… and all that!

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WE want to send best wishes and thanks to all our readers, contributors and everyone who has been associated with Australian Senior Golfer throughout 2021. It has been a tough couple of years for many and just when we thought we were seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel it has all been thrown in the air yet again.

At this time of year we usually contact our good friend Santa for a favourite golfing tip and despite his hectic schedule the Big Fella has always come forth. But this year with all the disruptions, cancellations, restrictions and general mayhem we thought Santa, like all of, needs a break. 

Santa’s golf tips usually boil down to something like… get out on a golf course, take a deep breath, and have as much fun and distraction as possible.

Not a bad idea.

Best wishes for a happy Christmas and New Year, a great 2022, and stay safe.

