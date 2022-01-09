Super Senior Pennant back in action for an anticipated record 2022

AFTER a prolonged absence from the golfing scene in 2021 the NSW Super Senior Pennant is scheduled to be off and running in 2022 with organisers predicting a record number of entries.

The format of the popular annual event for men 65 years and over is teams of eight from individual golf clubs playing matchplay off scratch.

In 2021 teams from 63 golf clubs from the Sydney metropolitan area and surrounding regional areas including the lower Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Illawarra and South Coast were originally signed up to play in the pennant before it was finally cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020 it was an on again-off again affair through the preliminary divisional rounds and final knockout series before the team from Sydney club Castle Hill Country Club were crowned champions.

NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) captain Martin Gallagher said organisers were hoping for a trouble-free, record year for the 2022 pennant with a number of new clubs already expressing an interest in participating.

Gallagher said entry forms for interested clubs would be sent out mid-January with team nominations to be submitted by Tuesday 1st March 2022.

Entries can be submitted to the captain at martin@ccphotos.com.au with further information available at https://www.superseniorpennant.com/