Aussies on Tour: Min Woo Lee wins Scottish Open and a start in the Open Championship

AUSSIE golfers just keep on delivering on the world tour’s with Perth’s 22 year old Min Woo Lee winning the Scottish Open on the weekend and joining last week’s Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert with a start in the Open Championship at Royal St George’s starting Thursday.

An equipment adjustment, a pre-round premonition and some Wimbledon inspiration all conspired to deliver Min Woo Lee a second European Tour title in another outstanding week for Aussie golfers across the globe.

Replicating three professional wins and two by our leading amateurs of a week ago was always going to be difficult yet Lee’s stunning final round at the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club once again gave Australian golf a moment to savour.

One of three Aussies inside the top five entering the final round, Lee was three strokes back at the start of the day yet a six-hole birdie blitz on the front nine saw him join Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at the top of the leaderboard.

Following a 90-minute suspension of play when heavy rain turned into a thunderstorm late in the round, Lee birdied the 16th hole to take the lead at 18-under par, Detry and Fitzpatrick also making four at the par-5 to match the 22-year-old’s total.

All three returned to the 18th tee for the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lee’s brilliant approach to eight feet and subsequent birdie putt earning the West Australian a maiden Rolex Series win and a place at The Open Championship.

“I was actually watching Wimbledon and it was nice to see Djokovic come in and do his interview,” Lee said of his time in the clubhouse during the rain delay.

“I thought that was a good feeling and I might want to do that.

“It’s just crazy. I’ve kind of dreamt of it last night and people back home staying up late to watch me, sending messages. This one is for you too.”

Two weeks ago Lee changed to an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 putter and made another adjustment this week at the other end of the bag, using a 9-degree Callaway Epic Speed Driver with Fujikura Ventus Red 7X shaft as he hit 76.9 per cent of fairways and 94.4 per cent of greens in his closing 7-under 64.

Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert (66) enjoyed another strong week as he finished tied for fourth playing alongside world No.1 Jon Rahm in the final round while Wade Ormsby (69) can celebrate his tie for 12th with one of the 204 bottles of whisky he won by making a hole-in-one at the par-3 12th.

Stephanie Kyriacou followed up her win last week with a tie for sixth at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series event in London and Dimi Papadatos – runner-up a week ago – continued his good form on the Challenge Tour with a tie for ninth at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France.

In the US, two Aussies took steps towards ensuring their status on the PGA Tour in 2022 with strong finishes on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Victorian Cameron Percy moved up to 126th in the FedEx Cup standings on the back of a final round of 6-under 65 and a tie for 11th at the John Deere Classic while Brett Drewitt moved up two spots to be 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit courtesy of a tie for seventh at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Although it has been the young stars dominating the headlines of late Rod Pampling represented the seniors superbly at the US Senior Open, firing the equal-best round of the day to make a charge up the leaderboard to take fourth spot, four shots behind the winner, Jim Furyk.



European Tour

abrdn Scottish Open

The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Winner Min Woo Lee 68-69-65-64—266 €1,123,300

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T4 Lucas Herbert 69-68-64-66—267 €281,365

T12 Wade Ormsby 67-69-66-69—271 €107,961

T44 Ryan Fox 70-70-68-68—276 €31,381

T44 Scott Hend 67-70-70-69—276 €31,381

MC Jason Scrivener 68-71-74—213 €10,883

MC Maverick Antcliff 76-75—151



PGA Tour

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Winner Lucas Glover 68-63-70-64—265 $US1.116m

T11 Cameron Percy 70-68-67-65—270 $124,664

T34 Rhein Gibson 69-67-68-70—274 $30,956

T55 Cam Davis 67-69-73-69—278 $14,446

T62 John Senden 74-63-72-71—280 $13,640

68 Greg Chalmers 69-65-75-73—282 $12,958

MC Aaron Baddeley 72-67—139

WD Danny Lee 69-38—107



LPGA Tour

Marathon LPGA Classic

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

Winner Nasa Hataoka 61-69-64—194 $US300,000

T15 Su Oh 69-67-68—204 $25,099

T60 Katherine Kirk 71-71-69—211 $4,836

T64 Sarah Kemp 70-72-70—212 $4,387

MC Sarah Jane Smith 70-73—143



Korn Ferry Tour

TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

Winner Tag Ridings 70-68-66-68—272 $US108,000

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T7 Brett Drewitt 69-70-68-68—275 $17,800

71 Steven Alker 70-71-74-73—288 $2,328

T76 Jamie Arnold 70-72-77-71—290 $2,262

MC Brett Coletta 73-72—145

MC Nick Voke 73-72—145

MC Robert Allenby 80-77—157

WD Ryan Ruffels 83



Challenge Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

Winner Marcel Siem 71-62-69-67—269 €33,600

T9 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-65-71-71—277 €4,830

T12 Josh Geary 70-68-71-69—278 €3,780

T56 Blake Windred 69-72-74-72—287 €703

MC David Micheluzzi 79-74—153



Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series

Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England

Winner Marianne Skarpnord 73-65-68—206 €25,366

T6 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-70-71—211 €4,988

11 Minjee Lee 72-73-68—213 €3,720

T84 Whitney Hillier 75-80-75—230

T107 Victoria Fricot 88-88-80—256



Symetra Tour

Donald Ross Classic

French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

Winner Casey Danielson 67-68-68—203 $US37,500

T17 Robyn Choi 70-69-70—209 $3,425

T21 Hira Naveed 70-69-71—210 $2,932

63 Julienne Soo 73-70-78—221 $871

MC Stephanie Na 73-72—145

MC Soo Jin Lee 72-74—146

MC Julianne Alvarez 77-74—151



Champions Tour

US Senior Open

Winner Jim Furyk 72-64-66-71—273 $US720,000

4 Rod Pampling 69-72-69-67—277 $193,249

T21 Peter Fowler 71-70-69-75—285 $42,840

MC David McKenzie 75-73—148

WD Mark Hensby 40

SOURCE: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia