Aussies on Tour: Min Woo Lee wins Scottish Open and a start in the Open Championship

AUSSIE golfers just keep on delivering on the world tour’s with Perth’s 22 year old Min Woo Lee winning the Scottish Open on the weekend and joining last week’s Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert with a start in the Open Championship at Royal St George’s starting Thursday.

An equipment adjustment, a pre-round premonition and some Wimbledon inspiration all conspired to deliver Min Woo Lee a second European Tour title in another outstanding week for Aussie golfers across the globe.

Replicating three professional wins and two by our leading amateurs of a week ago was always going to be difficult yet Lee’s stunning final round at the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club once again gave Australian golf a moment to savour.

One of three Aussies inside the top five entering the final round, Lee was three strokes back at the start of the day yet a six-hole birdie blitz on the front nine saw him join Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick at the top of the leaderboard.

Following a 90-minute suspension of play when heavy rain turned into a thunderstorm late in the round, Lee birdied the 16th hole to take the lead at 18-under par, Detry and Fitzpatrick also making four at the par-5 to match the 22-year-old’s total.

All three returned to the 18th tee for the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Lee’s brilliant approach to eight feet and subsequent birdie putt earning the West Australian a maiden Rolex Series win and a place at The Open Championship.

“I was actually watching Wimbledon and it was nice to see Djokovic come in and do his interview,” Lee said of his time in the clubhouse during the rain delay.

“I thought that was a good feeling and I might want to do that.

“It’s just crazy. I’ve kind of dreamt of it last night and people back home staying up late to watch me, sending messages. This one is for you too.”

Two weeks ago Lee changed to an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 putter and made another adjustment this week at the other end of the bag, using a 9-degree Callaway Epic Speed Driver with Fujikura Ventus Red 7X shaft as he hit 76.9 per cent of fairways and 94.4 per cent of greens in his closing 7-under 64.

Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert (66) enjoyed another strong week as he finished tied for fourth playing alongside world No.1 Jon Rahm in the final round while Wade Ormsby (69) can celebrate his tie for 12th with one of the 204 bottles of whisky he won by making a hole-in-one at the par-3 12th.

Stephanie Kyriacou followed up her win last week with a tie for sixth at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series event in London and Dimi Papadatos – runner-up a week ago – continued his good form on the Challenge Tour with a tie for ninth at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in France.

In the US, two Aussies took steps towards ensuring their status on the PGA Tour in 2022 with strong finishes on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Victorian Cameron Percy moved up to 126th in the FedEx Cup standings on the back of a final round of 6-under 65 and a tie for 11th at the John Deere Classic while Brett Drewitt moved up two spots to be 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Order of Merit courtesy of a tie for seventh at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Although it has been the young stars dominating the headlines of late Rod Pampling represented the seniors superbly at the US Senior Open, firing the equal-best round of the day to make a charge up the leaderboard to take fourth spot, four shots behind the winner, Jim Furyk.
 
European Tour
abrdn Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
Winner  Min Woo Lee     68-69-65-64—266            €1,123,300
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T4          Lucas Herbert     69-68-64-66—267           €281,365
T12        Wade Ormsby     67-69-66-69—271          €107,961
T44        Ryan Fox             70-70-68-68—276          €31,381
T44        Scott Hend           67-70-70-69—276          €31,381
MC         Jason Scrivener   68-71-74—213               €10,883
MC         Maverick Antcliff   76-75—151
 
PGA Tour
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
Winner   Lucas Glover      68-63-70-64—265            $US1.116m
T11        Cameron Percy   70-68-67-65—270            $124,664
T34        Rhein Gibson      69-67-68-70—274            $30,956
T55        Cam Davis           67-69-73-69—278           $14,446
T62        John Senden       74-63-72-71—280            $13,640
68          Greg Chalmers    69-65-75-73—282            $12,958
MC         Aaron Baddeley   72-67—139
WD        Danny Lee            69-38—107
 
LPGA Tour
Marathon LPGA Classic
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
Winner  Nasa Hataoka    61-69-64—194   $US300,000
T15       Su Oh                 69-67-68—204   $25,099
T60        Katherine Kirk    71-71-69—211   $4,836
T64        Sarah Kemp       70-72-70—212   $4,387
MC         Sarah Jane Smith 70-73—143
 
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
Winner  Tag Ridings         70-68-66-68—272            $US108,000
Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff
T7           Brett Drewitt       69-70-68-68—275            $17,800
71           Steven Alker       70-71-74-73—288            $2,328
T76         Jamie Arnold      70-72-77-71—290            $2,262
MC          Brett Coletta       73-72—145
MC          Nick Voke           73-72—145
MC          Robert Allenby    80-77—157
WD         Ryan Ruffels       83
 
Challenge Tour
Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge
Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France
Winner   Marcel Siem             71-62-69-67—269            €33,600
T9          Dimitrios Papadatos 70-65-71-71—277          €4,830
T12        Josh Geary               70-68-71-69—278            €3,780
T56        Blake Windred          69-72-74-72—287            €703
MC         David Micheluzzi      79-74—153
 
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series
Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England
Winner  Marianne Skarpnord 73-65-68—206   €25,366
T6         Stephanie Kyriacou  70-70-71—211   €4,988
11           Minjee Lee               72-73-68—213   €3,720
T84        Whitney Hillier          75-80-75—230
T107      Victoria Fricot           88-88-80—256
 
Symetra Tour
Donald Ross Classic
French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana
Winner  Casey Danielson   67-68-68—203   $US37,500
T17        Robyn Choi           70-69-70—209   $3,425
T21        Hira Naveed          70-69-71—210   $2,932
63           Julienne Soo         73-70-78—221   $871
MC         Stephanie Na        73-72—145
MC         Soo Jin Lee           72-74—146
MC         Julianne Alvarez    77-74—151
 
Champions Tour
US Senior Open
Winner  Jim Furyk                  72-64-66-71—273            $US720,000
4             Rod Pampling          69-72-69-67—277            $193,249
T21        Peter Fowler             71-70-69-75—285            $42,840
MC         David McKenzie       75-73—148
WD        Mark Hensby             40

 

SOURCE: Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

