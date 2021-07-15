Open Championship Opening Rounds Aussie Tee Times

Brand new Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee will be the first Aussie golfer to tee off at the 149th Open Championship starting Thursday afternoon 4.30pm AEST at Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

The last of the 11 Australians to qualify for The Open, Lee will play alongside South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and England’s Sam Horsfield. It will be the 22 year old rising star from Perth’s first start in a major championship.

Australia’s leading contenders have scored some attractive groupings including:

Victorian Marc Leishman paired with 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari and England’s Matt Wallace; Adam Scott with top American Justin Thomas and local hope Tommy Fleetwood; Cameron Smith will follow in the group behind Scott with Rory McIlroy and his third best friend Patrick Reed.

In his first Open championship since 2012 Brad Kennedy will partner two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington and England’s Sam Forgan while Matt Jones has been grouped with Kiwi qualifier Daniel Hillier and Germany’s Marcel Siem.

Live coverage of The Open begins on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo starting from 3.30pm AEST Thursday.

Round 1 tee times AEST Thursday

4.30pm Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

6.14pm Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo

9.20pm Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

9.31pm Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

9.42pm Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

10.04pm Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10.15pm Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

10.37pm Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

11.37pm Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

12.10am Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

12.21am Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

12.54am Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

Round 2 tee times AEST Friday

4.19pm Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman

4.30pm Aaron Pike, John Catlin, Romain Langasque

4.41pm Brad Kennedy, Padraig Harrington, Sam Forgan

5.03pm Ryan Fox, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

5.14pm Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari, Matt Wallace

5.36pm Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow (a)

6.36pm Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem

7.09pm Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

7.20pm Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

7.53pm Deyen Lawson, Kurt Kitayama, Poom Saksansin

9.31pm Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield

11.15pm Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns, Jorge Campillo