How to watch the 2021 Open Championship: Australian TV Times

TEN Aussie golfers will line up for the 149th Open Championship when the hallowed event takes to Royal St.George’s in Kent in south-east England this week. After a year’s absence due to the covid pandemic, wearied Aussie golf fans won’t be too surprised to learn that any “how to watch the British Open” article won’t be including any free-to-air television options.

Australia’s broadcast of The Open Championship will be handled by FoxSports and Kayo and those without a subscription could always investigate whether the Kayo streaming service has any 7 day free trials or similar in the offing anywhere.

For those with paid subscriptions there will be the usual avalanche of coverage throughout the week.

For those wishing to stay updated online with the championship Australian Senior Golfer will the hosting the “Official 149th Open Widget”, (which sounds impressive) and will have three main features: a Live Leaderboard, Latest News and Video Highlights from the latest action.

The Open website always provides masses of info, content and live coverage options such as “Featured Groups” – depending on your regional “location”. The updated smartphone app will also be useful.

The Australians in the 156 man field include Adam Scott, Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Brad Kennedy, Aaron Pike, Jason Scrivener, Matt Jones and Deyen Lawson. Last week’s PGA Tour winner Cameron Davis unfortunately won’t be in the field due to travel issues. It should be noted that Greg Norman won here in 1993, so maybe that’s a good omen for another Aussie to lift the Claret Jug. Anyone who saw Lucas Herbert’s inspiring win at the Irish Open a couple of weeks ago will know we have many possibilities.

2021 Open Championship Live TV Times Australia

Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)

Date Time (AEST) TV channel Program Thursday, July 15 3:30pm-5am Fox Sports 5 Live coverage: Round 1 Friday, July 16 3:30pm-5am Fox Sports 5 Live coverage: Round 2 Saturay, July 17 7pm-5am Fox Sports 5 Live coverage: Round 3 Sunday, July 18 6pm-6am Fox Sports 5 Live coverage: Final round

