Feeling you have no distance? No mobility? This golf tip video could be a big help

NOT just older golfers but all golfers can suffer from this seeming lack of mobility issue, particularly in the backswing. If you are an older golfer it is easy to blame your aging body but the good news in this golf instruction video is that maybe the real issue is a restricted hip action that can be easily addressed.

Top PGA and LPGA golf coach Christina Ricci says she often sees golfers who believe they have lost distance due to lost mobility when in fact they are limiting the rotation of their back hip, significantly impacting the torso’s ability to turn.

“Instead, let’s get you back your mobility by simply allowing the trail hip to release,” say Christina, from More Pars Golf.