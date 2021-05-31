Aussies on Tour: Roundup of our top men and women golfers’ tour performances

A regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours. Provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia

Aussies on Tour 31/5/2021

West Australian Jason Scrivener will edge closer to breaking into the world’s top 100 after continuing his outstanding European Tour season at the Made in Himmerland tournament in Denmark.

Fresh from his best result in a Major championship at the US PGA Championship where his tie for 23rd was the best finish by an Australian and elevated him to a career-high of 111 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scrivener’s status will improve even further following his latest performance.

He fired a bogey-free round of 5-under 66 in the final round to finish tied for third in Denmark and move up to seventh in the Race to Dubai rankings, his ascension into the top echelon of world golf continuing on its upward trend.

Four sub-70 rounds and a tie for sixth is also a significant result for Kiwi Josh Geary in Denmark who moved up 82 spots in the Race to Dubai rankings.

That will assist Geary in continuing to get starts as the European Tour season heats up and give him a greater opportunity to secure full status on tour for the 2022 season and beyond.

A 6-under 65 in the final round is hopefully a precursor of a big European summer ahead for Wade Ormsby while Jarryd Felton, Min Woo Lee and Dimi Papadatos all played the four rounds in Denmark.

In her first start of her second season on the Ladies European Tour Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou gave no indication that she will suffer any second-year syndrome, finishing tied for fourth at the Ladies Italian Open in Piemonte.

In the US Minjee Lee progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play before falling to Ariya Jutanugarn at Shadow Creek 5&4 while Stephen Leaney and Rod Pampling were both top-20 finishers at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Dylan Perry went into the third and final round of the Gate Way to The Open Mizuno Open with a chance to play his way into a spot at Royal St George’s in July but a final round of 71 saw him fall into a tie for eighth.

It was a strong week for the Aussies on the Japan Golf Tour with Perry, Scott Strange, Brad Kennedy and Kiwi Michael Hendry all finishing inside the top-15.

Results



European Tour

Made in Himmerland

HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

T3 Jason Scrivener 70-67-66-66—269 €70,619

T6 Josh Geary 69-66-68-67—270 €44,680

T19 Wade Ormsby 71-69-69-65—274 €16,456

T52 Jarryd Felton 70-67-73-69—279 €5,627

T52 Min Woo Lee 71-69-69-70—279 €5,627

T68 Dimitrios Papadatos 67-71-67-77—282 €3,755

MC Ryan Fox 71-70—141

MC Scott Hend 73-71—144

MC Jake McLeod 77-68—145

MC Maverick Antcliff 75-71—146



PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

T40 Danny Lee 72-66-69-71—278 $US29,625

T45 Cam Davis 70-70-71-68—279 $22,335

MC Matt Jones 71-71—142

MC Cameron Percy 72-71—143



LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

Quarter-finals

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Minjee Lee 5&4



Round of 16

Minjee Lee def. Mel Reid 5&4



Group Stage, Round 1

Gerina Piller def. Hannah Green 3&2

Jaye Marie Green tied Minjee Lee

Sarah Kemp tied Patty Tavatanakit

Sung Hyun Park def Su Oh 3&1



Group Stage, Round 2

Sarah Kemp tied Stacy Lewis

Sophia Popov def Su Oh 5&4

Hannah Green def Azahara Munoz 1 up

Minjee Lee def Cheyenne Knight 4&3



Group Stage, Round 3

Sarah Kemp tied Mi Hyang Lee

Su Oh def Hee Young Park 2 up

Hannah Green def Mel Reid 1 up

Minjee Lee def Moriya Jutanugarn 4&3



Japan Golf Tour

Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama

Reduced to 54 holes due to rain

T8 Dylan Perry 67-68-71—206 ¥1,761,000

T12 Scott Strange 69-67-72—208 ¥1,272,000

T14 Brad Kennedy 69-70-70—209 ¥792,000

T14 Michael Hendry 68-68-73—209 ¥792,000

T31 Todd Sinnott 73-66-72—211 ¥363,600

T36 David Bransdon 67-75-70—212 ¥306,000

T40 Matthew Griffin 74-69-70—213 ¥252,000

MC Anthony Quayle 71-74—145

MC Adam Bland 71-74—145

MC Andrew Evans 74-79—153



Korn Ferry Tour

Evans Scholars Invitational

The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois

T66 Aaron Baddeley 75-69-74-69—287 $US2,388

T69 Brett Drewitt 69-70-76-73—288 $2,340

MC Ryan Ruffels 74-72—146

MC Nick Voke 74-73—147

MC Mark Hensby 76-72—148

MC Harrison Endycott 75-75—150

WD Curtis Luck 72-69—141



KPGA Tour

KB Financial Live Championship

Black Stone Icheon GC, Icheon-si, South Korea

T14 Wonjoon Lee 71-72-73—216 ?10,640,000

T34 Junseok Lee 72-70-78—220 ?3,948,000

T61 Kevin Chun 75-73-80—228 ?2,333,333



Champions Tour

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

T11 Stephen Leaney 70-69-71-71—281

T20 Rod Pampling 74-71-70-69—284

T63 Peter Fowler 72-71-76-75—294

MC John Senden 75-74—149

MC David McKenzie 77-75—152

MC Brad Burns 80-79—159



Challenge Tour

Irish Challenge

Portmarnock Links, Co. Dublin, Ireland

T10 Daniel Hillier 72-72-68-68—280 €4,620

T35 Blake Windred 71-72-70-73—286 €1,430

MC Deyen Lawson 74-75—149



Ladies European Tour

Ladies Italian Open

Golf Club Margara, Piemonte, Italy

T4 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-72-70—211 9,400

T29 Whitney Hillier 71-72-73—216 2,253.33

MC Amy Walsh 74-79—153



Symetra Tour

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida

T21 Robyn Choi 73-74-72—219 $US2,328

T34 Stephanie Na 76-74-71—221 $1,443

MC Julienne Soo 77-75—152

MC Hira Naveed 79-76—155

MC Soo Jin Lee 86-75—161