Penrith vets lead the way at Stonecutters Ridge

Story and Photo by Noel Rowsell.

One hundred and forty golfers played in the latest round of the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition, which was held at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club on 16th June.

Penrith GC won the team event on the day with 148 points, ahead of Richmond GC and Wallacia CC – both on 144.

Wallacia CC now lead the Club of the Year rankings on 410 points, ahead of Dunheved GC 409, Glenmore Heritage Valley GC 406, Richmond GC 405, Penrith GC 398, Leonay GC 378, Springwood CC 362 and Stonecutters Ridge GC 361.

Full results:

4BBB Medley: Terrance Smith & Jean Paterson (Penrith GC) 49 points, Kevin McKinlay & Marilyn Mote (Richmond GC) 47, Barbara & Keith Strathdee (Glenmore HVGC) 43

4BBB Men: Peter Murphy & Gavin Johnson (Glenmore) 48, Stephen Small & Stephen Francis (Wallacia CC) 46, Fred Walshaw & Renalto Grimaldi (Wallacia) 45 c/b

Ladies: Jeanette Starr (Richmond) 36, Carolyn Lozier (Richmond) 35, Barbara Strathdee (Glenmore) 34

Men: Bryan Francis (Penrith) 39 c/b, Stephen Francis (Wallacia) 39, Stephen Small (Wallacia) 38 c/b.

The next Inter-Club will be held at Dunheved GC on 20th July, 2021.