Free at home Seniors Get Into Golf virtual program to inspire a new wave of golfers

By
Brian O'Hare
-

USUSALLY if you start talking to older people about taking a trip to the clouds they understandably begin getting a little nervous – but a new cloud-based virtual program aimed at inspiring the over  55’s to give golf a try should get a different response.

Golf Australia has just added the new virtual program to its very successful Get Into Golf Seniors in-person program which has involved some 5000 participants across the country since it launched late last year.

Golf Australia’s product manager Jayden Zeinstra was excited about the new cloud-based addition to the Get Into Golf Seniors program going live this week.

“It’s a completely virtual program giving seniors the chance to try golf whenever and wherever they like,” Zeinstra said.

“We know of the interest and success these short golf introductions have, so to be able to bring that to effectively everyone is a great thing.

“A virtual Get Into Golf program is certainly different, but after seeing the final versions I’m sure everyone is going to have a blast giving some of these activities a go.”

With the assistance of Sport Australia and the Better Ageing Grant, this virtual program will be completely FREE for everyone to participate.

It is delivered as a two-part video series that can be done from the lounge room at home. It can be worked through at your own pace and includes modifications to keep you challenged.

One of the virtual program’s at-home golf activities

“While this virtual program is only a very brief introduction to golf, it might just be the perfect motivator for someone looking to get started,” Zeinstra said.

In each session, participants will go through:

  • 2x physical movement exercises

  • 1x at-home golf activity

  • 1x mindfulness practice

If you are interested in our virtual program, visit the GET INTO GOLF SENIORS homepage to learn more.

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

