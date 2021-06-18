Free at home Seniors Get Into Golf virtual program to inspire a new wave of golfers

USUSALLY if you start talking to older people about taking a trip to the clouds they understandably begin getting a little nervous – but a new cloud-based virtual program aimed at inspiring the over 55’s to give golf a try should get a different response.

Golf Australia has just added the new virtual program to its very successful Get Into Golf Seniors in-person program which has involved some 5000 participants across the country since it launched late last year.

Golf Australia’s product manager Jayden Zeinstra was excited about the new cloud-based addition to the Get Into Golf Seniors program going live this week.

“It’s a completely virtual program giving seniors the chance to try golf whenever and wherever they like,” Zeinstra said.

“We know of the interest and success these short golf introductions have, so to be able to bring that to effectively everyone is a great thing.

“A virtual Get Into Golf program is certainly different, but after seeing the final versions I’m sure everyone is going to have a blast giving some of these activities a go.”

With the assistance of Sport Australia and the Better Ageing Grant, this virtual program will be completely FREE for everyone to participate.

It is delivered as a two-part video series that can be done from the lounge room at home. It can be worked through at your own pace and includes modifications to keep you challenged.

“While this virtual program is only a very brief introduction to golf, it might just be the perfect motivator for someone looking to get started,” Zeinstra said.

In each session, participants will go through:

2x physical movement exercises

1x at-home golf activity

1x mindfulness practice

If you are interested in our virtual program, visit the homepage to learn more.