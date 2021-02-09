Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: February 2021

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including a hard fought battle for the 2021 Tasmanian Senior Amateur title.

NATIONAL

Walker wins in a play off over Berne to claim the Tasmanian Senior Amateur

Day 1

Shayne Walker from the Launceston Golf Club was the round one leader after a very good par round of 71. He had 4 birdies and 4 bogies in his impressive round. Mowbray club legend Michael Leedham was next on a score of two over par 73. Brad Dowling (Southport) and Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale) were next a further shot away on 74 and were still very much in the hunt.

Favourites Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) and Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) were slightly disappointing shooting 76 and 78. They were expected to bounce back in the second round.

Day 2

Robbie Berne from Prospect Vale Golf Club fired a great one under par score of 70 to take a two shot lead into the final round. He was on a total of 144 (74-70).

Berne’s round was marked by consistent golf – an opening bogey and then 15 pars and two birdies. He led local member Michael Leedham who had his second score of 73 to be on 146.

Round one leader Shayne Walker was next after recording a score of 76 and he sat in third place on 147 (71-76).

A group of three golfers were next on 148, Greg Rhodes, Lester Peterson (75-73) and Brad Dowling (74-74). Rhodes looked as if he would do something special after four birdies in the first six holes but dropped five shots after that. It was hard to see the winner coming from outside this group.

Day 3

Launceston Golf Club’s Shayne Walker won the 2021 Men’s Tasmanian Amateur Golf Championship. Walker defeated Prospect Vale Golf Club’s Robbie Berne on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off after the pair finished the event locked on six-over-par 219. Local member Terence Clark finished the event tied for third at seven-over with Victoria’s Gregory Rhodes after recording a final round of two-under 69. Mowbray Golf Club’s Michael Leedham and New South Wales’ Lester Peterson rounded out the top five with nine-over-par totals of 222.

Final Men’s results

219 Shanye Walker (71-76-75) and Robbie Berne (74-70-75)

220 Terence Clark (77-74-69) and Greg Rhodes (76-72-72)

222 Michael Leedham (73-73-76) and Lester Peterson (75-73-74)

225 Brad Dowling (74-74-77) and Steve Valentine (79-72-74)

227 Gordon Claney (78-75-74)

232 Colin George (77-76-79)

233 Mark Wilson (81-77-75)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Lamble breezes to a victory at Glenmore

Glenmore Heritage started the 2021 season with a combined Vardon, Seniors and Jean Derrin event.

Played on a Saturday from the tips which measures over 6400m at a slope rating of 149, (I didn’t know slope ratings went that high!) most of the 30 seniors struggled except for the big hitting rookie, Andrew Lamble from Killara. Andrew tamed the tiger course with a great even par round of 72 to finish 6 shots ahead of runner-up Colin Bloomfield (Wollongong) and Terry Small (Kogarah), after both players returned scores of 78. Ward Hummerston (The Grange) and Stephen Hunt (Glenmore Heritage) were next on 79. Andrew Lamble also finished 4th overall against the young guns, which is a great achievement.

In the nett results, Ward Hummerston (The Grange) won with 71 from Stephen Hunt on 75. Terry Small took out the over 65’s scratch honours with 78. Only the best nett from the seniors was awarded on the day.

North Coast Swing

[North Coast Swing report by Ken Brewer]

Bagust shows his class at Tuncurry

After recent heavy rain Forster-Tuncurry was presented in great condition which was a testament to the course staff and volunteer members who worked long hours to prepare the course.

Tuncurry was the first day of the three day event that also included Harrington Waters and Tallwoods. Reigning 2019 Australian and 2020 NSW Senior Champion, David Bagust, was too good with a 1 over par 73 around the tight layout. One shot back was Tuncurry member, Mike Jackson and Monash’s Doug Cullam. In the nett event it was a win to Pat Burn (Tuncurry) with a wonderful score of 69. Chris Gordon (NSW) took out the over 65’s with a 76.

Jan Crichton from Killara was the winner of the Ladies scratch with a score of 81 from Tuncurry member Sharon Stokes. Wendy Machin won the nett event on a countback from Sharon Stokes both having 75.

Tuncurry is preparing to host a number of major events over the next 12 months, including the NSW Ladies Open and Senior Championship. The new clubhouse is almost ready and minor changes to the course are finalised, it will be a superb venue for both events.

Brewer too good at Harrington Waters

Day two moved to Harrington Waters. For anybody reading this who has not played Harrington, it is worth the trip. Harrington has 9 greens and 18 tees accordingly the two nines are very different and when the winds blows it’s a difficult course. There is water and OB on every hole, so bring the A game.

As always the hospitality at Harrington was fantastic with the players greeted with freshly baked muffins prior to tee off.

With little wind Ken Brewer (Newcastle) shot a one under par 71 to win by 3 from last year’s winner John Osborn (Mudgee) and Killara’s Andrew Lamble. With firm, fast and true greens, Brewer got the putter going with only 11 putts in the second 9.

Declan Byrne from Dunheved played a great round to finish with a nett 67 to win the nett event from Alan Payne of Toronto. Alan also won the gross over 65’s with a score of 75 and Chris Francis (Campbelltown GC) won the nett in the over 65’s.

Matthews wins at Tallwoods plus takes out the 54 hole total

The final day was at Tallwoods GC. This was the first time your correspondent played Tallwoods, it is a wonderful layout set on undulating terrain where local knowledge is paramount.

Paul Matthews, a local from Foster Tuncurry who used his local knowledge of Tallwoods to great effect, shooting a wonderful round of 73 to win on a countback from Kempsey’s Rick Nicholson. Paul kept the ball in play off the tee all day and executed a number of chip and runs to get the ball close to front flags. This round vaulted Paul to the win for the 3 day gross score also winning from Rick Nicholson.

In the nett event at Tallwoods, David Bullock (Pennant Hills) won with 71 from local member Robert Anderson a shot back on 72. The over 65 gross went to Graham Leake (Links Shell Cove) with Michael Pyne (Cronulla) winning the over 65’s nett event.

The Toronto connection of O’Reilly and Musgrave take top honours at Belmont

A capacity field of 116 men and women took to the picturesque Belmont golf club for day 1 of the coastal courses swing. This event is always well attended and with a warm summers day, all players enjoyed playing the course. Tim O’Reilly (Toronto) fired a superb round of 1 under par 71 to win by 3 shots over fellow clubman, Michael Musgrave (Toronto).

Andrew Lamble (Killara) continued his good form after his win at Glenmore with a third place finish with Shane Floyd (Cromer) and Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) after the trio recorded scores of 76.

In the men’s nett event, it was the Belmont locals that took home all the prizes. Stan Tworek (Belmont) won on a count back from Brad Vallin (Belmont) and Darren McCloughlan (Belmont) after they all posted scores of 69. John Loogland (Belmont) and Grant Harrison (Belmont) were next on 71.

In the over 65’s it was a scratch win to Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) on a count back from Ray Carlin (Waratah) after both scored 77. In the over 65’s nett, Ian Barton (Belmont) won with 69 from Alan Rolfe (Belmont) on 70.

In the ladies scratch event, Kim Burke (Tuggerah Lakes) won with 76 from Jacqui Morgan ( Monash) on 78. Jill Blenkey was third with 85. In the ladies nett, Lorraine Barlow (Belmont) won with 76 on a count back from Denise Collins (Belmont). Third place on a count back went to Carmelisa Calarco (Newcastle) with 77.

In the ladies over 65’s, it was a scratch win to Jennifer Roberts (Monash) with 89 from Elizabeth Reilly (Belmont) on 93. Lorraine Sullivan (Belmont) won the over 65’s ladies nett with 77 from Pam Percic (Belmont) on 79.

In high winds, Doug Cullam showed how to master the elements in the Coast Seniors

Always a well attended event is the Coast Seniors and a large field of 74 prepared to tackle a course that would prove a stern challenge to most with winds in excess of 40k for all the round. The course was in great shape and the greens were slick and true. For players having not played the course, the Coast golf club has to have some of the best vistas seen on any course and even if you were having a bad day you could always lose yourself with the rugged beauty of the cliff side course.

Doug Cullam (Monash) mastered the wind and Monash like greens to fire a 3 over par score of 33 scratch stableford points. What made his win even more special was that he had not played the course for some time and there are quite a few new holes and a lot of local knowledge is required to navigate the course successfully. Runner-up was Colin Bloomfield (Wollongong) with 31 scratch points. Colin is a new senior golfer who has joined our ranks this year, welcome Colin.

Jonathan Piggot won the nett event with a fine score of 39 points from Calvin Jacob on 35 points. In the over 65’s scratch event, it was a win to Grahame Leake (Links Shell Cove) with 26 scratch stableford points. Bob Zelesco (Camden) took out the over 65’s nett with 33 points.

Lamble records his second win of the 2021 season at St. Michaels

A near capacity field flocked to a magnificent St. Michaels GC for the last round of the coastal swing. The course was superb and the best I have ever seen it presented. This course gets better every year, the fairways are like carpet and the greens were glassy, smooth and very true and the previous days wind had abated to a gentle whisper, all set for low scoring.

Rookie Andrew Lamble finished strongly with 3 birdies in the last 4 holes to post a 3 under 69, to win by 5 shots from Mr 58, Shane Floyd (Cromer) who fired a 74 which was a vast improvement over his previous days round at the Coast.

In the nett, it was a win to local John Giardina with 38 points from Bruno Pase (Rosnay) on 36 points alongside Bruce Philpott (Port Kembla) and David McMillan (Twin Creeks) who also finished with 36 points.

In the over 65’s it was a scratch win to Robert Farrugia (Eastlakes) with 29 points from local Steve Gibson and Terry Small (Kogarah) both on 28 points.

The next games is at Wollongong on the 1st February and if you didn’t know Stonecutters which was on mid-February has been postponed.

Mark Wilson on fire in the Wollongong Seniors

Local member Mark Wilson made the game look so easy in winning by 3 shots around a magnificent Wollongong layout. The course was presented in superb condition and little wind greeted the players which is unusual for the gong and set the course up for some low scoring.

Mark ended up 3 under par 69 to win by three shots from Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) and Michael Musgrave(Toronto) who fired par rounds of 72. Mark was five under after 16 holes and made two bogeys to finish on 69. Mark was super consistent hitting 16 out of 18 greens.

You see some funny things on the golf course and I was playing with the Kogarah crowd of Craig Mullins, Stephen Musgrave and Steve Puskaric. On the 15th hole both Steve Musgrave and myself were left off the tee and in the trees, I chipped out and Steve attempted to chip out but caught a tree with the ball hurtling back at Steve so Steve just put his hand out and caught the ball, it was a good reflex catch but he was so ticked off he forgot to place the ball back at his previous shot and then DQ himself. He was not a happy camper for the rest of the round.

2021 SOOM Events Calendar

2021 SOOM Leaderboard

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/6002446018497526669

ACT

ACT now has its own SOOM starting in 2021

With all the restrictions surrounding Covid, people are finding it difficult to travel interstate to play golf. Because of this, the ACTM District is proud to announce that we will have a Senior Order of Merit in the ACT this year. There will be a Gross and Nett Order of Merit.

The Senior Order of Merit will be held in conjunction with all the Club Opens held throughout the ACT Monaro region with the final event being the ACT Senior Championship. The winner of the ACT SOOM will be the person who accrues the most points for their best 5 events( gross) and best 4 events (Nett) throughout the year. The conditions for the OOMs will be on the ACTM District web site.

Let’s hope that seniors in the ACTM District can participate in this new initiative and make it a success. The ACTM DGA would also like to thanks the 80 odd senior golfers that gave them feedback on the ACT senior championship questionnaire.

Winslade wins the Gold Creek Classic

The first tournament was conducted over 2 days in conjunction with the Gold Creek Classic and Bowl. Chris Winslade (Yowani) played consistently to take out the Senior points with Bryan Kelly (Gold Creek) and Ross Rees (Royal Canberra) 2 strokes behind. In the Senior Handicap Division, Bryce McJannett (Yowani) took out the points with David Lane (Yowani) and Adam Swimmer (Gold Creek) one stroke behind. The full results are on the ACT Monaro Web Site.

The next tournament is Queanbeyan Open on the 6th February.

ACT Seniors Calendar

QUEENSLAND

[Report from John Jayo]

Button and Oliver too good at Wynnum

A record field of 106 senior men and women competed in the QSOOM Wynnum seniors. It was a warm and humid day with a reasonable breeze to help cool it down.

I was told by one of the players that Wynnum had the reputation of being one of the hardest “easy” courses and the results certainly seemed to support that theory. Wynnum is not a long course by today’s standards but the layout makes up for it. Many found the greens fairly tricky and just couldn’t quite get the slopes and pace right. Only one person played better than their handicap on the day and that was Murray Williams, who of course is a local Wynnum member.

Bradley Oliver (Royal Queensland) won by four shots after carding 71. Runner-up was Jim Stone (Southport) with 75, closely followed by Stephen Deane on 76. A trio Gregory Dyer, Steve Toyne and Linsday Brown all finished on 77. In the men’s nett event, local Murray Williams won with 37 points from Toby Palham (Southport), Brett Jeppesen (Headland) and Peter Gamble (Wynnum) who all finished with 36 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Bev Button (Burleigh) won with 79 off the stick from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) on 84. Joanne Collins (Wynnum) and Collette Byrne (McLeod) both finished with 88 and Gayle Stewart (McLeod) rounded out the five with 89.

In the women’s stableford event, Bev Button (Burleigh) had a fine 33 points to finish two points ahead of Julie Murray (Laidley). Gayle Stewart (McLeod) finished in third place with 30 points while Theresa Graham (Wynnum) and Adrienne Naismith (Nudgee) rounded out the five with 29 points.

VICTORIA

Naismith and Cavell take out the Keysborough Senior Amateur

Kevin Naismith (Southern) and Jill Cavill (Keysborough) have taken out the major trophies in the first event of the Victorian SOOM with a win around Keysborough.

Kevin finished on 1 over par 74 to just pip Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) and Ian McCleary (Kooringal) who finished a shot back on 75. John Owen (Angelsea) was a further shot back on 76 with Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) and Alan Bullas (Portsea) on 77.

In the nett event, Ken O’Brien cleaned up with 70 to finish 3 shots ahead of George Kotardis (Kew) on 73. Four players all finished on 74. These were Ian McCleary, Andrew Hansen (Eastern), Chris Doyle (Peninsula-Kingswood) and John Neeson (Cranbourne).

In the women’s scratch event, Jill Cavell finished 2 shots ahead with 29 points of Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) and Heather Harley (Kooringal) who were on 27 points. A further 3 shots back on 24 points was Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough).

In the women’s nett stableford event, Dianna Doueal (Eastern) won with 38 points from Judith Bull (Commonwealth) on 36 points.

[Report from Golf Victoria]

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

April 05 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 09 Bribie Island QSOOM (QLD)

April 11 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 12 The Vines Seniors (SA)

April 19 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (NSW)

April 19 Indooroopilly QSOOM (QLD)

April 19 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 20-22 NSW Senior Amateur Championship (NSW) *

April 22-23 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 29 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 30 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

February 15 Links Hope Island QSOOM (QLD)

February 16-17 Kooringal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 22 South Australian SOOM South Lakes (SA)

February 22 Concord Seniors (NSW)

February 22 Arundel Hills QSOOM (QLD)

February 22-23 Cranbourne Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

February 25-27 Tasmanian Senior Open Amateur – Kingston Beach GC (M&W – TAS)*

March 01 South Australian SOOM Mt Osmond (SA)

March 01 Castle Hill Seniors (NSW)

March 02 Pennant Hills Seniors (NSW)

March 04-05 Eureka Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 05 Mt. Lawley Men’s Senior Open (WA)

March 08 Royal Sydney Invitational (NSW)

March 08-09 State Seniors 4BBB Championship (WA)

March 11-12 Alpine Senior Masters (M&W – VIC)

March (TBC) * Golf Australia vs ADFGA – (TBC)

March 15 Redcliffe QSOOM (QLD)

March 15 South Australian SOOM Tea Tree Gully (SA)

March 22 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 22 Royal Queensland QSOOM (QLD)

March 23 Sun City Senior Amateur Open (WA)

March 25-26 Hartfield Senior Open (WA) *

March 26 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 27- 28 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

March 29-31 Western Australian Senior Amateur (WA) TBC *

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2020

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields