Western Sydney vets inter-club back in action at last – but to a very wet welcome

By Noel Rowsell.

The Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) held its first Inter-Club event for 2021 on Friday 19th February at Wallacia Country Club.

The event marked the welcome return of the WSRVGA Inter-Club events, following a 15-month hiatus since the previous event in October, 2019.

Abysmal conditions welcomed the golfers at Wallacia, with relentless rain drenching both the players and the course, with many opting to either not show or cancel on the morning due to the weather.

Wallacia organiser Mick Toohey held off his final decision as late as possible, before electing to start the event and send the players ‘into the abyss’.

5 hours later the first group arrived back at the clubhouse but the day would have yet another twist, with the computer system crashing and putting the entry of cards in disarray.

After an understandably lengthy delay, the individual, 2BBB and the 4-person (Club) team prizes were all announced and are as follows: 2BBB: Winners: Russ Cruikshank / Michael Moussa (Penrith) 44, r/up : Greg McDonald (Springwood) / Peter Cromer (Wallacia) 41. Medley 2BBB : Winners: Carolyn Lozier / Colin Coleman (Richmond) 39, r/up : Denise Chant / Ross Chant (Wallacia) 37. MEN: Singles – A Grade Robert Ayre (Dunheved) 36, Steve Francis (Wallacia) 34, Steve Burdekin (Richmond) 33; B Grade -Terry Sharpe (Wallacia) 33 c/b, Steve Cromer (Leonay) 33, Frank Jones (Wallacia) 32; C Grade – David Craig-Williams (Glenmore) 29 c/b, Ted Malicki (Wallacia) 29, Nad Pillay (Leonay) 28. LADIES: Singles – Jo-Ellen Thorpe (Wallacia) 29, Julie Sutcliffe (Leonay) 28, Ruth Murdoch (Wallacia) 26 HOLE-IN-ONE: Malcolm Dean (Glenmore) on 17th. TEAM PLACINGS: Wallacia 133, Dunheved 126, Penrith 122, Glenmore 122, Richmond 122, Leonay 120, Springwood 112, Stonecutters 110

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Russell Cruikshank