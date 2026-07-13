2026 (British) Open Championship: How to Watch Live from Australia

The oldest and most prestigious major in golf returns to the magnificent links of Royal Birkdale for its 154th edition this week with the R&A promising a number of innovations and improvements in the coverage of The Open Championship.

Whether you are cheering on the seven Aussie players or staying up to see if defending champion Scottie Scheffler can hoist the Claret Jug once again , here is your complete guide to the Australian television schedule and the homegrown talent representing us in England.

The TV Schedule: Exact AEST Coverage Times

Because Southport sits nine hours behind the Australian East Coast, broadcast coverage will stretch from the cozy prime-time viewing of the late afternoon deep into the early hours of the following morning.

Round Date Broadcast Start Time (AEST) Broadcast Finish Time (AEST) Round 1 Thursday, 16 July 3:30 PM (Thursday afternoon) 6:00 AM (Friday morning) Round 2 Friday, 17 July 3:30 PM (Friday afternoon) 6:00 AM (Saturday morning) Round 3 Saturday, 18 July 7:00 PM (Saturday evening) 5:00 AM (Sunday morning) Final Round Sunday, 19 July 6:00 PM (Sunday evening) 6:00 AM (Monday morning) Note: Broadcast windows may vary slightly depending on early starter groups and playoff extensions. Check your electronic program guide closer to tee-off. LIVE FROM THE OPEN

Wednesday: 10pm-3am

Thursday: 6am-8am

Friday: 6am-8am

Saturday: 5am-7am How to Watch the 2026 (British) Open Championship: Broadcast & Streaming Options In Australia, the 154th Open Championship is exclusive to pay television and subscription streaming services. Unfortunately, once again there is no free-to-air television coverage available for this event. Foxtel / Fox Sports: Live coverage will be anchored on Fox Sports 503 . This features the main international broadcast feed along with dedicated analysis.

Kayo Sports: Ideal for cord-cutters, Kayo Sports will stream the entire main broadcast live. They will also offer dedicated pop-up channels for Featured Groups and Featured Holes .

The Open Official App: For those awake without a TV nearby, free live audio commentary, real-time digital leaderboards, and video highlights (and maybe more if you have a good VPN) are available via the official The Open website For those awake without a TV nearby, free live audio commentary, real-time digital leaderboards, and video highlights (and maybe more if you have a good VPN) are available via the official Australians in the Field Seven Australians are currently confirmed in the field for The 154th Open Championship. Australia is strongly represented by a mix of proven major winners and hard-charging younger talent: Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jason Day

Lucas Herbert

Min Woo Lee

Cameron John

Travis Smyth Adam Scott : The evergreen veteran brings decades of Open experience and exceptional ball-striking to Royal Birkdale. Jason Day : Showing excellent recent major form, Day’s gritty short game makes him a structural threat if the coastal winds pick up. Min Woo Lee : The crowd favourite’s high ball speed and creative flair are perfect match-ups for aggressive links play. Lee will arrive at the final men’s major of the year with a spring in his step on the back of a near miss at the Genesis Scottish Open. The Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport, England Round 1 tee times AEST 3:46pm Daniel Hillier (NZ), Michael Kim, Andy Sullivan

3:57pm Ryan Fox (NZ), Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

5:47pm Travis Smyth, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko

6:25pm Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama

6:47pm Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Alex Noren

7:42pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ), Tom Sloman, David Howard (a)

9:14pm Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

11:09pm Lucas Herbert, Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper

11:31pm Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns

12:59am Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow Round 2 tee times AEST 4:08pm Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, Stuart Grehan (a)

6:03pm Lucas Herbert, Bud Cauley, Jayden Schaper

6:25pm Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns

7:53pm Cameron John, Austen Truslow, Sam Bairstow

8:52pm Daniel Hillier (NZ), Michael Kim, Andy Sullivan

9:03pm Ryan Fox (NZ), Andrew Novak, Matthew Jordan

10:53pm Travis Smyth, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kota Kaneko

11:31pm Min Woo Lee, Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama

11:53pm Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Alex Noren

12:48am Kazuma Kobori (NZ), Tom Sloman, David Howard (a) Recent champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965), Kel Nagle (1960), Greg Norman (1986, 1993), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Cameron Smith (2022)

See our official R&A widget for Open Championship Scores, Videos, News and Player tracking

THE R&A UNVEILS DIGITAL INNOVATIONS AND BROADCAST COVERAGE FOR THE 154TH OPEN AT ROYAL BIRKDALE

11 July 2026, St Andrews, Scotland: Millions of fans around the world will experience The Open in more personalised, immersive and accessible ways than ever before thanks to a range of new digital innovations and enhanced broadcast coverage for this year’s Championship at Royal Birkdale (12–19 July).

From a redesigned official app and an all-new Fantasy game to enhanced live streaming, dedicated player coverage and expanded global television coverage, The R&A is using the latest technology to bring fans closer to the shots, stories and moments as the world’s best players compete to become Champion Golfer of the Year and lift the famous Claret Jug.

Live television coverage will be available through 35 broadcast partners across more than 200 countries and territories, with more than 48 hours of world feed coverage complemented by Featured Groups, The Open Radio and the return of Live at the Range, providing behind-the-scenes access, player interviews and expert analysis throughout Championship week.

New for this year is a dedicated Player Focus feed, allowing fans to follow a selected player more closely each day, while two new original productions – the Last Chance Qualifier and the Heroes Classic – will be provided through highlights and social coverage enabling fresh ways for audiences to engage with golf’s original Championship.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said, “The Open is our greatest opportunity each year to inspire people through an outstanding Championship and bring fans worldwide closer than ever to the action of one of the world’s greatest sporting events. By continually evolving how fans experience the Championship, we’re making it more accessible than ever before.

“Whether they’re walking the fairways at Royal Birkdale or following events from the other side of the world, these new digital innovations and enhanced broadcast coverage will help millions of people feel closer to the players, the stories and the unique spirit of golf’s original Championship.”

TV broadcast

More than 100 hours of live content will be available to fans worldwide, including 48 hours of main coverage starting at 06:30 BST on Thursday 16 July, as well as four featured groups each day, and a new Player Focus feed.

Working with its broadcast partners, European Tour Productions, Sky Sports and NBC, The R&A will deliver world class coverage of golf’s original Championship, showcasing links golf and The Open’s unique challenges. Technology includes a 350m wire cam, live aerial coverage presented by Accenture, as well as data-led storytelling.

In the UK, Sky Sports will once again provide wall-to-wall coverage of the Championship including all the build-up through Live at the Range, in partnership with HSBC.

In the USA, fans will be able tune in to USA Sports for Rounds 1 and 2, as well as the morning windows of Round 3 and 4. Full live coverage will switch to NBC at 07:00 ET in Round 3 and 4. Live from The Open will provide analysis each day on Golf Channel.

Audience favourite, The Open Radio will be broadcast globally via TheOpen.com and The Open app, as well as via Sirius XM in the US.

Visit here TheOpen.com for more information

The Open App

The redesigned Open App offers a modernised look and new personalised experiences for fans both on and off the course. New features include Top Shots and Trending Moments video highlights, while popular favourites such as Walk To Win, the Lockscreen Leaderboard, live streams, ShotView, The Open Radio and the Stats Centre all return.

Fans attending Royal Birkdale will also benefit from live player tracking, enhanced wayfinding, grandstand capacity updates, personalised visit planning and live weather information to help make the most of their Championship experience.

Fantasy Game

A new free-to-play Fantasy game, developed by Genius Sports and presented by Mastercard, will be available exclusively to One Club members through the enhanced Open App.

Fans can select three players from four categories, make transfers after the cut, compete for daily prizes and create private leagues with family and friends. The overall winner will receive a destination package to attend The 155th Open at St Andrews in 2027.

TheOpen.com

TheOpen.com has been enhanced with personalised broadcaster information based on users’ location, making it easier for fans around the world to find live television coverage of the Championship.

Player Feed

A new single Player Stream will provide dedicated live coverage of selected players, while Featured Groups returns to allow fans to watch every shot from marquee groups. A new video playlist feature also makes it easier to discover highlights and Championship content throughout the week.

Live at the Range

Live at the Range, in partnership with HSBC, returns to bring fans even closer to the action throughout practice and Championship week.

The show will uncover the stories developing across Royal Birkdale with behind-the-scenes access to players, expert analysis of practice sessions and insights into how competitors prepare for the unique challenge of links golf.

Hosted by Di Stewart, the programme will feature George Harper Jnr, Peter Finch and Simon Holmes, providing fans with exclusive access and analysis from inside the ropes.