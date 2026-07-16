Adam Scott honoured with ‘Spirit of Golf’ award ahead of 101st major appearance – on his birthday!

Aussie stalwart Adam Scott has been awarded the inaugural R&A Spirit of Golf Award for his ‘significant impact on golf across the world’ ahead of his 101st consecutive major appearance.

On the eve of The 154th Open teeing off today at Royal Birkdale, the 46 year old received the award “to reflect the Australian’s impact in helping to grow the sport at home and abroad. A truly international player, Scott is a huge supporter of the global game and an outstanding role model for the values of golf.”

The award has been introduced by The R&A to recognise an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the game on a global scale and displays the values, behaviours and traditions inherent to golf.

At Royal Birkdale this week, Scott will make his 101st consecutive appearance in major championships having reached the century milestone at last month’s US Open – joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to achieve the feat.

The Adelaide-born player, who celebrates his 46th birthday today, is a one-time major winner after his success at the Masters Tournament in 2013 and was runner-up at The Open in 2012.

The former world number one has been a regular performer at the highest level, enjoying 32 wins worldwide, and consistently exemplifying the values which underpin the new award.

Scott, who was presented with a beautifully designed silver plate at a reception on Wednesday evening to mark the award, said, “I am honoured to be the first recipient of the new R&A Spirit of Golf Award.

“As someone who has spent my entire life in the game of golf it is so meaningful to be recognised for my impact on golf across the world, not only from a playing point of view but for also upholding values which are so integral to the sport.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing in 100 consecutive major championships. It has been a privilege and is something I’ll never take for granted. I look forward to continuing that run at Royal Birkdale this week for The 154th Open.”

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are delighted to introduce The R&A Spirit of Golf Award to acknowledge service and impact on golf on a global scale. It celebrates and underlines the importance of the spirit of the game by recognising an individual who reflects the values, behaviours and traditions of golf.

“As a great ambassador for the sport who has made a significant positive impact on golf globally, Adam exemplifies those values. He is the ultimate professional and has consistently displayed integrity, respect and passion for the game, while helping golf continue to connect with a broad audience.

“Given Adam has also recently achieved the remarkable feat of playing in 100 straight major championships, he is a more than worthy first recipient of the Spirit of Golf Award. The R&A’s purpose is opening golf to the world, working to unite the sport, inspire current and future generations and lead with purpose and this award to Adam reflects our work.”

The R&A Spirit of Golf Award will be awarded annually to an individual, although in exceptional circumstances it may be awarded to a team or organisation. It is not restricted to amateurs or professionals and is not purely performance-based.