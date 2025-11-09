Jason Norris thrilling victory at Australian PGA Senior Championship

It wasn’t straightforward, but after a back and forth battle with multiple challengers, Jason Norris emerged victorious at Richmond Golf Club to claim the Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Senior Championship for a second time.

Norris, with his girlfriend Kate playing the role of caddie, was a fan favourite with the members of the western Sydney club and earnt a rapturous applause both when holing his winning putt for a 10-under total and one shot win over Brendan Jones and Peter Lonard.

“That rings a good bell,” Norris said when being announced as a two-time winner.

“It’s tough work to know the guys played well and it’s hard conditions and just hung on there.

“She’s (Kate) awesome. She’s her first time carrying the bag, so she did really well in the heat yesterday. Yeah, was really good.”

Starting the day tied for the lead with playing partners Jones and David McKenzie at 7-under, Norris made his intentions clear with a birdie at the first before dropping a shot at the par-3 next in a sign of what was to come on Sunday.

Norris looking the man to beat for most of the day, as Lonard made his move from further ahead in the field with McKenzie and Jones refusing to go away and nipping at the heels of Norris who was looking to repeat his efforts of 2023 and perhaps feeling some nerves.

“Definitely the last three (holes) … I was really nervous,” Norris said.

“I think everyone is at that time, no matter how much you’ve done it or how good you are, you still get nervous and it’s just obviously the feeling you have. It’s really hard.”

Taking advantage of his length, Norris drove the green at the par-4 eighth and took two putts to be the first player to reach 10-under as Lonard finally dropped a shot at the 12th trying to make up ground.

Norris adding another birdie at the 10th to reach 11-under and pull two shots clear of the chasing pack.

The smooth run home he was hoping for wasn’t to be though, with the Gold Coast based 53-year-old sending his second shot at the par-4 13th well right and into the water fronting the green and ultimately a double bogey that put him in a tie for the lead with Lonard.

“It was really hard,” Norris said of the swirling and occasionally strong winds.

“I shanked it in the water … you just got to commit to your shots like that. Whether the wind hits I can’t change it. Most of the time I was pretty good. I just committed shot.”

Lonard was unable to make one more birdie over his closing holes and signed for a 5-under 65 and clubhouse mark of 9-under and could only watch on to see if he would finally get over the line in the only national title to elude him in Australian golf.

Norris pulling ahead again with a birdie at the par-5 15th after a monster drive, a shot against par matched by McKenzie, with the Victorian also birdieing the next to draw level at 10-under.

McKenzie’s charge undone by a bogey at the par-3 17th and another at the 18th with a par at the 18th enough for Norris to finish one ahead of the Lonard and Jones and having kept an eye on the leaderboard knowing the trophy was his again.

“I’ve always been a leaderboard follower. I think it’s great. I love the pressure as much as it’s hard sometimes you gas it and you have double on the last, but that’s what we play for the thrill of being in there and it’s really good.”

STORY: Jimmy Emanuel | PGA LEGENDS TOUR