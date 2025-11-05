How to follow the 2025 Australian Senior PGA Championship | TV Times

Host of the event for the 11th time, Richmond welcomes back defending champion Andre Stolz (pictured), while fellow winners Jason Norris, Guy Wall, Peter Senior and David McKenzie are also in a star-studded over-50s field.
David Bransdon and Brendan Jones have returned from the PGA TOUR Champions in the United States ready to take on the likes of Peter Lonard, Peter O’Malley, John Senden and Nathan Green, while the PGA Legends Tour welcomes a new face in Kiwi Mahal Pearce who turned 50 on Monday.
Owning an honour roll including major champions Orville Moody and Lee Trevino, there is more than just history and $160,000 prize purse on offer this week. The winner on Sunday earns a place in the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland later this month.
With heavily tree-lined and with small greens as targets, accuracy is key to success at Richmond Golf Club.
This year sees a new hospitality offering located on the par-3 ninth hoping to spot a hole-in-one while no champion is safe until in the clubhouse with a difficult stretch starting at the par-4 13th.
The 54-hole championship tees off on Friday with the second and final rounds to be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.
Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Seniors Championship
Richmond Golf Club, Richmond NSW
Prizemoney: $160,000
TV Broadcast times
Round 2: Live 3pm-6pm Saturday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503
Final Round: Live 1pm-6pm Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503
Live scores
Players to watch
Andre Stolz – Defending champion
David Bransdon – PGA TOUR Champions player
Peter Lonard – Two-time Australian Open and three-time Australian PGA champion
David McKenzie – 2024 NSW Senior Open champion
Nathan Green – Winner of 2009 Canadian Open
John Senden – Two-time PGA TOUR winner
Brendan Jones – PGA TOUR Champions player and 15-time Japan Golf Tour winner
Peter Senior – Winner of 21 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events
Recent winners
2018 Michael Long
2019 Peter Senior
2021 Guy Wall
2022 Richard Green
2023 Jason Norris
2024 Andre Stolz
Largest winning margin
5 – Jason Norris, 2023; Andre Stolz, 2024
Tournament low round
62 – David Fearns, R1, 2024
Most eagles in a tournament
3 – Gary Schofield, 2015 (Round 3)
Most eagles in a round
3 – Gary Schofield, 2015 (Round 3)
Most birdies in a tournament
20 – Andre Stolz, 2024
Most birdies in a round
8 – David Fearns, R1, 2024; Andre Stolz, R2, 2024
Consecutive birdies in a round
5 – Terry Pilkadaris (Holes 3-7, R1, 2024)
STORY SOURCE: Jimmy Emanuel | PGA LEGENDS TOUR