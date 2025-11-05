How to follow the 2025 Australian Senior PGA Championship | TV Times

The biggest event of the PGA Legends Tour season hits Sydney this week, with some of the most famous names in Australian golf contesting the Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond Golf Club.

Host of the event for the 11th time, Richmond welcomes back defending champion Andre Stolz (pictured), while fellow winners Jason Norris, Guy Wall, Peter Senior and David McKenzie are also in a star-studded over-50s field.

David Bransdon and Brendan Jones have returned from the PGA TOUR Champions in the United States ready to take on the likes of Peter Lonard, Peter O’Malley, John Senden and Nathan Green, while the PGA Legends Tour welcomes a new face in Kiwi Mahal Pearce who turned 50 on Monday.

Owning an honour roll including major champions Orville Moody and Lee Trevino, there is more than just history and $160,000 prize purse on offer this week. The winner on Sunday earns a place in the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland later this month.

With heavily tree-lined and with small greens as targets, accuracy is key to success at Richmond Golf Club.

This year sees a new hospitality offering located on the par-3 ninth hoping to spot a hole-in-one while no champion is safe until in the clubhouse with a difficult stretch starting at the par-4 13th.

The 54-hole championship tees off on Friday with the second and final rounds to be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.

Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Seniors Championship

Richmond Golf Club, Richmond NSW

Prizemoney: $160,000

TV Broadcast times

Round 2: Live 3pm-6pm Saturday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503

Final Round: Live 1pm-6pm Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503

Players to watch

Andre Stolz – Defending champion

David Bransdon – PGA TOUR Champions player

Peter Lonard – Two-time Australian Open and three-time Australian PGA champion

David McKenzie – 2024 NSW Senior Open champion

Nathan Green – Winner of 2009 Canadian Open

John Senden – Two-time PGA TOUR winner

Brendan Jones – PGA TOUR Champions player and 15-time Japan Golf Tour winner

Peter Senior – Winner of 21 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events

Recent winners

2018 Michael Long

2019 Peter Senior

2021 Guy Wall

2022 Richard Green

2023 Jason Norris

2024 Andre Stolz

Largest winning margin

5 – Jason Norris, 2023; Andre Stolz, 2024

Tournament low round

62 – David Fearns, R1, 2024

Most eagles in a tournament

3 – Gary Schofield, 2015 (Round 3)

Most eagles in a round

3 – Gary Schofield, 2015 (Round 3)

Most birdies in a tournament

20 – Andre Stolz, 2024

Most birdies in a round

8 – David Fearns, R1, 2024; Andre Stolz, R2, 2024

Consecutive birdies in a round

5 – Terry Pilkadaris (Holes 3-7, R1, 2024)