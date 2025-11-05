An impressive WPGA Tour of Australasia new year announced

The first half of the 2026 WPGA Tour of Australasia schedule has been released with an impressive array of events revealed.

The season begins in January with a cross country calendar covering five states, offering nearly $5 million in prizemoney and four consecutive weeks of Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned action.

The 2026 Tour starts with the second staging of the Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee at the superstar pair’s home club of Royal Fremantle Golf Club. It then heads to Victoria for two weeks of events including the Vic Open.

Played alongside the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s rising stars, the Webex Players Series will form a strong part of the early year opportunities with events in Victoria (Rosebud Country Club), Murray River (Cobram Barooga Golf Club) and Sydney (Castle Hill Country Club) alongside Perth.

“We are absolutely thrilled with how the first half of the schedule for 2026 on the WPGA Tour of Australasia has taken shape,” CEO of WPGA Tour of Australasia Karen Lunn said.

“To be covering a large number of states over the course of a few months, while playing mixed events at the Webex Players Series and standalone tournaments allows our players a great chance to compete, learn and showcase their talents.”

Playing a stretch in New South Wales courtesy of the ongoing partnership with Golf NSW, the final field for the Ford Women’s NSW Open will be set via Regional Qualifiers at Moss Vale Golf Club and The Links Shell Cove.

Returning to Wollongong Golf Club after Mimi Rhodes’ triumph in 2025, the Ford Women’s NSW Open starts four consecutive weeks of LET co-sanctioned events that will see the Australian Women’s Classic take up a new home at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club.

A previous host of the NSW Open, the Central Coast venue will be the last chance for players to finetune their games before the two WPGA Tour of Australasia major events and national championships.

Headed back to Adelaide, the 2026 women’s Australian Open marks the first of three years in South Australia at Kooyonga Golf Club where the historic Patricia Bridges Bowl and $1.7 million will be up for grabs.

Won by major champions the last six times it has been contested, the women’s Australian Open will be a major focus for the Australian contingent as they look to become the fourth local name on the trophy joining Karrie Webb, Jane Crafter and Jan Stephenson.

Following the unfortunate arrival of Cyclone Alfred this year, the 2026 Australian WPGA Championship will get its chance to be played as a standalone event for the first time when it forms a central part of the Gold Coast Festival of Golf in the Sanctuary Cove precinct in one of Queensland’s most stunning locales.

Contested over The Palms Course at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, the Australian WPGA Championship will award its winner the Karrie Webb Cup which pays tribute to Australia’s finest player. Women’s golf will take centre stage and be celebrated alongside entertainment, food and drink, learning and more in partnership with Mulpha at the Festival of Golf.

“Like all our players and fans, I am very much looking forward to the women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship, where we will see great players trying to claim national titles across two special golf courses,” Lunn said.

“Our partnership with the Ladies European Tour has been elevated again this year and it will give our Australian players a great chance to compete with international golfers and perhaps earn their way on to an overseas Tour.”

The penultimate event of the first half of the season is one of the favourite Tour stops for players at the Wagga Wagga Pro-Am, before a world champion will be crowned at Holbrook Golf Club and the Women’s World Sand Greens Championship.

Allowing players to showcase their skills, and host venues to shine, 12 of the events in the schedule announced today will be available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, with the women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship simulcast on the Nine Network.

WPGA Tour of Australasia Early 2026 Schedule

January 8-11: Webex Players Series Perth–Royal Fremantle GC–$250,000

January 15-18: Vic Open – 13th Beach Golf Links – $200,000

January 22-25: Webex Players Series Victoria –Rosebud Country Club–$250,000

January 29 – February 1: Webex Players Series Murray River– Cobram Barooga Golf Club –$250,000

February 5-8: Webex Players Series Sydney – Castle Hill Country Club – $250,000

February 10-12: Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifier– Moss Vale Golf Club–$50,000

February 17-19: Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifier– The Links Shell Cove– $50,000

February 26 – March 1: Ford Women’s NSW Open– Wollongong Golf Club– €350,000

March 5-8: Australian Women’s Classic – Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club – €350,000

March 12-15: 2026 women’s Australian Open –Kooyonga Golf Club –$1,700,000

March 19-22: AustralianWPGA Championship –Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club –$600,000 (minimum)

March 26-27: Wagga Wagga Pro-am–Wagga Wagga Country Club – TBC

March 28-30: World Sand Greens Championship – Holbrook Golf Club – $125,000