How to watch the Ford NSW Open

After a 15-year expedition throughout the state, the Ford New South Wales Open makes its return to The Vintage Golf Club in 2025.

One of the largest prize purses of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia summer has enticed a field both rich in depth and diversity.

Lucas Herbert, the three-time DP World Tour winner, returns to defend the title he won at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club but faces a stern test not just from the Greg Norman-designed golf course, but a collection of hungry young professionals looking to further their Order of Merit aspirations.

Victorian Matias Sanchez was a first-time winner at Webex Players Series SA three weeks ago, Order of Merit leader Nathan Barbieri would love nothing more than his first win coming in his home state Open while Avondale Golf Club’s Declan O’Donovan makes his first start since turning professional following the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

Others have earned their place in the field with strong performances over the past six months.

Eighteen came through the Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifiers while Royal Sydney Golf Club PGA Associate Gavin Macpherson makes history as the first player to qualify via the NSW Virtual Open, a series of tournaments conducted solely at simulator centres across the state.

The Vintage has previously hosted the Ford NSW Open on four occasions from 2007-2010 where Jason Norris, Aaron Townsend, Leigh McKechnie and Peter O’Malley tasted success.

There will be five hours of live coverage of both Round 3 and Round 4 from 1pm-6pm Saturday and Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Ford NSW Open

The Vintage Golf Club, Pokolbin, Hunter Valley

Defending champion: Lucas Herbert

Prizemoney: $800,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

Facebook: @PGATourAus

Instagram: @PGATourAus

X: @PGAofAustralia

TV Coverage

The Ford NSW Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 12pm-5pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 12pm-5pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Players To Watch

Lucas Herbert – Three-time DP World Tour winner and defending champion

Matias Sanchez – Webex Players Series SA champion

Nathan Barbieri – Current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Jed Morgan – 2021 Australian PGA champion

Daniel Gale – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Jye Halls – Reigning Australian Amateur champion

Stat Pack (since 2007)

Tournament champions

2007 Jason Norris (The Vintage)

2008 Aaron Townsend (The Vintage)

2009 Leigh McKechnie (The Vintage)

2010 Peter O’Malley (The Vintage)

2011 Adam Crawford (Newcastle Golf Club)

2012 Not contested

2013 Aron Price (Castle Hill Country Club)

2014 Anthony Brown (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club)

2015 Ben Eccles (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course)

2016 Adam Blyth (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club)

2017 Jason Scrivener (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)

2018 Jake McLeod (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)

2019 Josh Younger (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)

2020 Not contested

2021 Bryden Macpherson (Concord Golf Club)

2022 Harrison Crowe (Concord Golf Club)

2023 David Micheluzzi (Rich River Golf Club, East Cse)

2024 Lucas Herbert (Murray Downs G&CC)

Largest Winning Margin

6, Jason Scrivener (2017)

Tournament Low Round

61, Peter Cooke (R1, 2010); Andrew Dodt (R2, 2019)

Tournament Low Round at The Vintage

61, Peter Cooke (R1, 2010)

Low 72-Hole Score

264, Jason Scrivener (2017); David Micheluzzi (2022)

Most Birdies in a Tournament

31, Adam Blyth (2016)

Most Birdies in a Round

11, Jamie Arnold (R1, 2008); Paul Spargo (R2, 2013); Rohan Blizard (R2, 2015); Jake McLeod (R3, 2018)

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA