How to watch the Ford NSW Open

Defending champ Lucas Herbert. Photo: PGA Australia
 
After a 15-year expedition throughout the state, the Ford New South Wales Open makes its return to The Vintage Golf Club in 2025.
 

One of the largest prize purses of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia summer has enticed a field both rich in depth and diversity.

Lucas Herbert, the three-time DP World Tour winner, returns to defend the title he won at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club but faces a stern test not just from the Greg Norman-designed golf course, but a collection of hungry young professionals looking to further their Order of Merit aspirations.

Victorian Matias Sanchez was a first-time winner at Webex Players Series SA three weeks ago, Order of Merit leader Nathan Barbieri would love nothing more than his first win coming in his home state Open while Avondale Golf Club’s Declan O’Donovan makes his first start since turning professional following the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai.

Others have earned their place in the field with strong performances over the past six months.

Eighteen came through the Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifiers while Royal Sydney Golf Club PGA Associate Gavin Macpherson makes history as the first player to qualify via the NSW Virtual Open, a series of tournaments conducted solely at simulator centres across the state.

The Vintage has previously hosted the Ford NSW Open on four occasions from 2007-2010 where Jason Norris, Aaron Townsend, Leigh McKechnie and Peter O’Malley tasted success.

There will be five hours of live coverage of both Round 3 and Round 4 from 1pm-6pm Saturday and Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Ford NSW Open
The Vintage Golf Club, Pokolbin, Hunter Valley
Defending champion: Lucas Herbert
Prizemoney: $800,000

TV Coverage

The Ford NSW Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo
*All times AEDT. 

Round 3:  Saturday 12pm-5pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round:  Sunday 12pm-5pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

 

Players To Watch

Lucas Herbert – Three-time DP World Tour winner and defending champion

Matias Sanchez – Webex Players Series SA champion

Nathan Barbieri – Current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Jed Morgan – 2021 Australian PGA champion

Daniel Gale – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Jye Halls – Reigning Australian Amateur champion

Stat Pack (since 2007)

 

Tournament champions

2007    Jason Norris (The Vintage)
2008    Aaron Townsend (The Vintage)
2009    Leigh McKechnie (The Vintage)
2010    Peter O’Malley (The Vintage)
2011    Adam Crawford (Newcastle Golf Club)
2012    Not contested
2013    Aron Price (Castle Hill Country Club)
2014    Anthony Brown (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club)
2015    Ben Eccles (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course)
2016    Adam Blyth (Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club)
2017    Jason Scrivener (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)
2018    Jake McLeod (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)
2019    Josh Younger (Twin Creeks Golf and CC)
2020    Not contested
2021    Bryden Macpherson (Concord Golf Club)
2022    Harrison Crowe (Concord Golf Club)
2023    David Micheluzzi (Rich River Golf Club, East Cse)
2024    Lucas Herbert (Murray Downs G&CC)

Largest Winning Margin
6, Jason Scrivener (2017)

Tournament Low Round
61, Peter Cooke (R1, 2010); Andrew Dodt (R2, 2019)

Tournament Low Round at The Vintage
61, Peter Cooke (R1, 2010)

Low 72-Hole Score
264, Jason Scrivener (2017); David Micheluzzi (2022) 

Most Birdies in a Tournament
31, Adam Blyth (2016)

Most Birdies in a Round
11, Jamie Arnold (R1, 2008); Paul Spargo (R2, 2013); Rohan Blizard (R2, 2015); Jake McLeod (R3, 2018)

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA

