New Ping i240 irons | Game-improvement forgiveness in players-style design

Continuing its focus on engineering irons to fit the needs of all skill levels, PING has introduced the i240 irons – a players-style design that combines shot-making precision with score-saving forgiveness.

The i240 iron is now available for custom fittings at authorised PING retailers around the world.

“The new i240 irons are engineered to appeal to a wide range of skill levels,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President. “They provide precision and control with a great feel, so they technically fit into the ‘players iron’ category. But they also offer the MOI and higher launch of a game-improvement iron. We’ve designed it with more of a true cavity-back look to inform golfers of its forgiveness properties. They are a great solution for avid players who like the look, feel and performance of a blade-style iron but can also benefit from added forgiveness when they aren’t as precise with their ball striking. They pack a lot of performance into one model.”

i240: True Cavity-Back Design

A more traditional cavity design signifies the perimeter-weighting benefits of the iron while maintaining a clean, players-style look. The cavity badge and activated elastomer technology allow PING engineers to save significant weight, which is re-allocated within the clubhead to position the center of gravity (CG) lower for more distance, increased control and higher launch. The weight savings also increase the MOI for more forgiveness, most notably in the long and mid irons.

“The i240 iron sits in the middle of our iron offerings, so it requires us to balance a variety of performance attributes that appeal to a wider range of golfers,” Solheim said. “We’re seeing tighter dispersion and higher launch throughout the set that we know all players can appreciate. We’re also providing more distance in a way that is predictable and repeatable to ensure it meets the precise shot-making needs of the best players in the world.”

Pleasing Impact Experience

The multi-material badge, which is 8.5 grams lighter than the i230 badge, is comprised of a chrome-plated ABS with carbon fibre inlay. The activated elastomer insert supports the face, helping to provide more efficient energy transfer across the entire face and a softer feel and pleasing sound.

Tour Inspired

Balancing the needs of the top players in the world while expanding the performance features to attract a wider audience of golfers required a careful approach to the overall design. The face technology has been updated with a return to fewer and wider grooves, a request from tour pros in search of more spin from the fairway. The engineers also maintained the player-preferred size and shape for distance and trajectory control. The i240’s sole design is similar to previous designs, with a rounded lead edge and ample bounce to promote smooth turf interaction for clean and solid strikes.

“Meeting the needs of our tour pros and better players is important to the success of the i240 irons,” Solheim said. “We continually seek the players’ feedback. The groove technology is a perfect example of us learning from them. They’ve reacted favorably to the new design, including the added forgiveness and higher launch, and we’re seeing more and more go into bags every week. Their validation of this design goes a long way in giving golfers the confidence that they can also benefit from the i240 irons and shoot lower scores.”

i240 Specifications

Multi-material construction: 431 stainless steel body; activated elastomer insert; chrome-plated ABS cavity badge with carbon fibre inlay; high-density toe/shaft tip weights; hydropearl 2.0 finish

AVAILABLE: 3-9, PW, UW in 10 color codes (lie angle). Black color code is standard.

LOFT OPTIONS: Standard, Power Spec and Retro Spec

STOCK SHAFTS: Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 115 (R, S, X) & PING Alta CB Blue (SR, R, S)

OPTIONAL STOCK SHAFTS: PING AWT 3.0 (R, S, X), Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 (R, S, X), True Temper Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 100 (R300, S300), True Temper Dynamic Gold Mid 115 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), UST Recoil Dart 65 (A), 75 (R, S)

STOCK GRIP: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet in six sizes (Blue -1/16″, Red -1/32″, Aqua -1/64″, White-Std, Gold +1/32″, Orange +1/16″)

DKr MSRP: 915 DKr per club with stock steel shaft; 970 DKr per club with stock graphite shaft

STORY SOURCE: PING MEDIA RELEASE