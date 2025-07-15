Steve Allan wire to wire for second US PGA Champions win

Steve Allan became the first ever wire to wire winner in DICK’s Open history to claim his second US PGA Champions victory of the year.
The 51 year old Victorian closed with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory on Sunday.
Notably, he had son Joey caddying for him after notching his Galleri Classic victory earlier in the year with son Liam on the bag.
After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.
“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said. “In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.”
What a moment for Steve Allan ? pic.twitter.com/IuLymlVZP6
— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 13, 2025
Champions Tour
DICK’S Open
En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York
1 Steve Allan 63-69-66—198 $US330,000
T5 Michael Wright 68-69-67—204 $90,933
T20 Greg Chalmers 69-66-74—209 $23,467
T41 Scott Hend 70-71-71—212 $10,560
T51 David Bransdon 68-71-76—215 $5,940
T64 Brendan Jones 75-73-71—219 $2,970
T70 John Senden 75-71-76—222 $1,804
T70 Mark Hensby 73-72-77—222 $1,804