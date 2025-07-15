Steve Allan wire to wire for second US PGA Champions win

Steve Allan became the first ever wire to wire winner in DICK’s Open history to claim his second US PGA Champions victory of the year.

The 51 year old Victorian closed with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory on Sunday.

Notably, he had son Joey caddying for him after notching his Galleri Classic victory earlier in the year with son Liam on the bag.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said. “In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.”

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York. He opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round. “With my son Joey on the bag, it was amazing. He’s a good reader of greens. And just having your son on the bag, make sure that you stay calm, you’re not going to lose it when things go wrong. “It’s been a great week.”

The first wire-to-wire winner in @DicksOpenGolf history!

What a moment for Steve Allan ? pic.twitter.com/IuLymlVZP6 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 13, 2025

Champions Tour

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

1 Steve Allan 63-69-66—198 $US330,000

