Steve Allan wire to wire for second US PGA Champions win

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Steve Allan became the first ever wire to wire winner in DICK’s Open history to claim his second US PGA Champions victory of the year.

The 51 year old Victorian closed with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory on Sunday.

Notably, he had son Joey caddying for him after notching his Galleri Classic victory earlier in the year with son Liam on the bag.

After playing the first seven holes Sunday in 1 under with two birdies and a bogey, Allan birdied five of the next six and parred the last five.

“It was tough. It was tough, even yesterday, hanging in there, and today early on it was a bit rough with the driver,” Allan said. “In the rough a lot and just managed to hang in there. Then on the back nine, made a few putts.”

Allan finished at 18-under 198 at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York. He opened Friday with a 63 for a two-shot edge and had a 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Boo Weekley into the final round.
 
“With my son Joey on the bag, it was amazing. He’s a good reader of greens. And just having your son on the bag, make sure that you stay calm, you’re not going to lose it when things go wrong.
 
“It’s been a great week.”
 
The first wire-to-wire winner in @DicksOpenGolf history!

 

Champions Tour

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

1          Steve Allan                   63-69-66—198 $US330,000

T5        Michael Wright            68-69-67—204 $90,933

T20      Greg Chalmers             69-66-74—209 $23,467

T41      Scott Hend                   70-71-71—212 $10,560

T51      David Bransdon           68-71-76—215 $5,940

T64      Brendan Jones             75-73-71—219 $2,970

T70      John Senden                75-71-76—222 $1,804

T70      Mark Hensby               73-72-77—222 $1,804

Leave a Reply