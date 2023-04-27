Aussie battler Mark Hensby’s golf career forged by resilience

“I think what I’m most proud of now is what I am for my kids,” Hensby said. “I know my kids will always be able to look at me and say with confidence ‘He was a great dad’. I would like to be remembered as someone who was a hard worker. I think a lot of people misunderstand me as a person, but they don’t see a lot of the things I’ve dealt with in my life. But, more than anything, I’d most like for my kids to know their dad loves them, that he would do anything for them and that he will be there for them forever and ever.”

PGA TOUR original report