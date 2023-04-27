Locals dominating South Australian senior amateur events

The South Australian senior amateur and super senior season is continuing with local players benefiting from their local knowledge at recent events at Flagstaff Hill and The Vines of Reynella golf courses. JOHN ANDERSON supplied the following reports:
Gregory Goes Back to Back as Locals Dominate
Monday 17/4/23, provided a perfect autumn day for 67 SA Seniors to play a superbly presented The Vines of Reynella course complete with freshly rolled greens ! The Vines can be a demanding course and results confirm this with local players generally dominating the results.
Senior Women
Regular SOOM contenders and Vine’s members Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender (89’s) battled out this section with Amanda winning the Gross on a countback and Kathryn reversing the result in the Nett (76 to 79).
Julie Wheeler (Blackwood) was third in the Gross and local Jennifer Nobbs third in the Nett.
Super Senior Women
No Starters from The Vines in this section so Miranda Waters (Royal Adelaide) (90) won her first SASOOM event in the Gross as did Janet van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) in the Nett. Miranda won on a countback from Angela Masters (Blackwood) with Nicky Govan (also Blackwood) second in the Nett.
Senior Men
Paul Gregory (the Vines) (71) followed up his win at Thaxted Park with a comfortable home victory over 2022 winner, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75). Nick beating another well-performed Vines member in Mark Potter on a countback.
In the Nett, Bernie Hyland (The Vines) (69) was the winner over Stephen Weekes (Glenelg) – Steve is a former member at The Vines so more local knowledge ! Equalling Steve’s 71, were Paul Gregory and Russell Cooper (the Vines).
Super Seniors Men
The locals again with popular member, Rod Bell winning both the Gross and Nett (81/72). Consistent Howard Skater (Yarra Yarra/Grange) shot 82 with Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison next with 83.
Nett place getters were George Cleland (The Vines)(75) and Taras Muller (Grange) (76).
(Photo L to R: Amanda Heapy, Bernie Hyland, Jennifer Nobbs, Paul Gregory, Janet van Wyk, Miranda Waters)
For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/
Wake and MacPherson Winners at Flagstaff Hill
Nick Wake and Gail MacPherson, former and current members of neighbouring Club Blackwood, used their hills golf club experience to win their respective sections at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club on Monday, 24th April.
Flagstaff Hill is a demanding course that punishes lose play so experience can be invaluable.
LIV Golf saw several interstaters take advantage of the opportunity to play an SASOOM event with Brian Masters (Clifton Springs) and Mark and Heather Gatty (Royal Perth) welcome visitors.
Senior/Super Senior Men
Glenelg’s Nick Wake’s 2 over 73 won the Gross from his close OOM rival Paul Gregory (The Vines) (76) matched by Ken Gilbert (West Lakes).
Lindsay Elliot (Kooyonga) (79), another with hills club experience, continued his strong form to lead the Super Seniors from Eric Lane (Grange (80).
Ken Gilbert (71) won him the Senior Nett from Mark Gatty (Royal Perth) (73) – Mark managing Flaggy’s intricacies first up. Lindsay Elliott and local Paul Starrs (71’s) took the Super Senior’s Nett.
Senior/Super Senior Women
In the Senior’s Gross, Gail MacPherson’s 83 was a clear winner from Blackwood’s Stephanie Matthews (92) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (93) – more hills course players !
Angela Masters (Blackwood) (93) continued the hills theme to win the Women’s super Seniors Gross.
Stephanie (an excellent 72) turned the tables on Gail (77) in the Senior Nett whilst Annie Gower (Grange) (73) bucked the trend with a win for those from the “flat” courses in the Super Senior’s Nett with Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (80) second.
The SASOOM now goes into “winter recess” and resumes with sand-belt courses series in August.
