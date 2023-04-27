Locals dominating South Australian senior amateur events

The South Australian senior amateur and super senior season is continuing with local players benefiting from their local knowledge at recent events at Flagstaff Hill and The Vines of Reynella golf courses. JOHN ANDERSON supplied the following reports:

Winners from The Vines senior events. L to R:  Amanda Heapy, Bernie Hyland, Jennifer Nobbs, Paul Gregory, Janet van Wyk, Miranda Waters)

Gregory Goes Back to Back as Locals Dominate

Monday 17/4/23, provided a perfect autumn day for 67 SA Seniors to play a superbly presented The Vines of Reynella course complete with freshly rolled greens ! The Vines can be a demanding course and results confirm this with local players generally dominating the results.

Senior Women

Regular SOOM contenders and Vine’s members Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender (89’s) battled out this section with Amanda winning the Gross on a countback and Kathryn reversing the result in the Nett (76 to 79).

Julie Wheeler (Blackwood) was third in the Gross and local Jennifer Nobbs third in the Nett.

Super Senior Women

No Starters from The Vines in this section so Miranda Waters (Royal Adelaide) (90) won her first SASOOM event in the Gross as did Janet van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) in the Nett. Miranda won on a countback from Angela Masters (Blackwood) with Nicky Govan (also Blackwood) second in the Nett.

Senior Men

Paul Gregory (the Vines) (71) followed up his win at Thaxted Park with a comfortable home victory over 2022 winner, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75). Nick beating another well-performed Vines member in Mark Potter on a countback.

In the Nett, Bernie Hyland (The Vines) (69) was the winner over Stephen Weekes (Glenelg) – Steve is a former member at The Vines so more local knowledge ! Equalling Steve’s 71, were Paul Gregory and Russell Cooper (the Vines).

Super Seniors Men

The locals again with popular member, Rod Bell winning both the Gross and Nett (81/72). Consistent Howard Skater (Yarra Yarra/Grange) shot 82 with Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison next with 83.

Nett place getters were George Cleland (The Vines)(75) and Taras Muller (Grange) (76).

(Photo L to R:  Amanda Heapy, Bernie Hyland, Jennifer Nobbs, Paul Gregory, Janet van Wyk, Miranda Waters)

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Paul Gregory

The Vines

71

Rod Bell

The Vines

81

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

89

Miranda Waters

Royal Adelaide

90

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Howard Slater

Yarra Yarra

82

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

89

Angela Masters

Blackwood

90

Mark Potter

The Vines

75

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

83

Julie Wheeler

Blackwood

95

Nicky Govan

Blackwood

100

Stephen Weeks

Glenelg

79

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

85

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

97

Janet van Wyk

Blackwood

101

David Schirripa

Grange

81

Wayne Humphries

Glenelg

85

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

98

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

106

Shane Amor

Grange

81

Eric Lane

Grange

86

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

102

Trish White

Blackwood

106

Bernie Hyland

The Vines

81

George Cleland

The Vines

86

 

 

 

Annie Gower

Grange

109

Alan Wolf

Tea Tree Gully

82

Ron Sternberg

Willunga

87

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

84

Laurie Mclaughlin

The Vines

87

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Gibbie

The Vines

84

Nigel Coles

The Vines

87

 

 

 

 

 

 

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Bernie Hyland

The Vines

69

Rod Bell

The Vines

72

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

76

Janet van Wyk

Blackwood

76

Stephen Weeks

Glenelg

71

George Cleland

The Vines

75

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

79

Nicky Govan

Blackwood

78

Paul Gregory

The Vines

71

Taras Mular

Grange

76

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

80

Miranda Waters

Royal Adelaide

79

Russell Cooper

The Vines

71

Roger Harbord

Royal Adelaide

77

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

82

Trish White

Blackwood

81

Alan Wolf

Tea Tree Gully

73

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

77

Julie Wheeler

Blackwood

82

Angela Masters

Blackwood

82

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Nigel Coles

The Vines

77

Julie Lovett

Mt Osmond

86

Annie Gower

Grange

82

Mark Potter

The Vines

75

Howard Slater

Yarra Yarra

78

 

 

 

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

84

Richard Henshaw

Kooyonga

75

Dean Quinn

The Vines

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

David Schirripa

Grange

76

Tony van Wyk

The Vines

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shane Amor

Grange

76

Ron Sternberg

Willunga

79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wake and MacPherson Winners at Flagstaff Hill

L to R: Briony Williams, Angela Masters, Mi Park, Gail MacPherson, Nick Wake, Lindsay Elliott, Ken Gilbert, Paul Starrs

Nick Wake and Gail MacPherson, former and current members of neighbouring Club Blackwood, used their hills golf club experience to win their respective sections at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club on Monday, 24th April.

Flagstaff Hill is a demanding course that punishes lose play so experience can be invaluable.

LIV Golf saw several interstaters take advantage of the opportunity to play an SASOOM event with Brian Masters (Clifton Springs) and Mark and Heather Gatty (Royal Perth) welcome visitors.

Senior/Super Senior Men

Glenelg’s Nick Wake’s 2 over 73 won the Gross from his close OOM rival Paul Gregory (The Vines) (76) matched by Ken Gilbert (West Lakes).

Lindsay Elliot (Kooyonga) (79), another with hills club experience, continued his strong form to lead the Super Seniors from Eric Lane (Grange (80).

Ken Gilbert (71) won him the Senior Nett from Mark Gatty (Royal Perth) (73) – Mark managing Flaggy’s intricacies first up. Lindsay Elliott and local Paul Starrs (71’s) took the Super Senior’s Nett.

Senior/Super Senior Women

In the Senior’s Gross, Gail MacPherson’s 83 was a clear winner from Blackwood’s Stephanie Matthews (92) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (93) – more hills course players !

Angela Masters (Blackwood) (93) continued the hills theme to win the Women’s super Seniors Gross.

Stephanie (an excellent 72) turned the tables on Gail (77) in the Senior Nett whilst Annie Gower (Grange) (73) bucked the trend with a win for those from the “flat” courses in the Super Senior’s Nett with Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (80) second.

The SASOOM now goes into “winter recess” and resumes with sand-belt courses series in August.

 

 

Men’s – Gross

Women’s – Gross

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

73

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

83

Paul Gregory

The Vines

76

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

92

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

76

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

93

Mark Potter

The Vines

77

Mi Park

North Adelaide

93

Mark Gatty

Royal Perth

77

Angela Masters

Blackwood

93

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

79

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

94

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

79

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

95

Eric Lane

Grange

80

Annie Gower

Grange

101

Tony Wotherspoon

Flagstaff Hill

81

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

102

Shane Amor

Grange

81

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

102

Men’s – Nett

Women’s – Nett

 

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

71

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

72

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

71

Annie Gower

Grange

73

Paul Starrs

Flagstaff Hill

71

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

77

George Cleland

The Vines

71

Mi Park

North Adelaide

78

Mark Gatty

Royal Perth

73

Irene Harms

Mt Osmond

79

Andrew Stoodley

The Vines

73

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

80

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

74

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

81

Eric Lane

Grange

75

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

81

Paul Gregory

The Vines

76

Amanda Heapy (

The Vines

83

Shane Amor

Grange

76

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

83

 

