Locals dominating South Australian senior amateur events

The South Australian senior amateur and super senior season is continuing with local players benefiting from their local knowledge at recent events at Flagstaff Hill and The Vines of Reynella golf courses. JOHN ANDERSON supplied the following reports:

Gregory Goes Back to Back as Locals Dominate

Monday 17/4/23, provided a perfect autumn day for 67 SA Seniors to play a superbly presented The Vines of Reynella course complete with freshly rolled greens ! The Vines can be a demanding course and results confirm this with local players generally dominating the results.

Senior Women

Regular SOOM contenders and Vine’s members Amanda Heapy and Kathryn Hender (89’s) battled out this section with Amanda winning the Gross on a countback and Kathryn reversing the result in the Nett (76 to 79).

Julie Wheeler (Blackwood) was third in the Gross and local Jennifer Nobbs third in the Nett.

Super Senior Women

No Starters from The Vines in this section so Miranda Waters (Royal Adelaide) (90) won her first SASOOM event in the Gross as did Janet van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) in the Nett. Miranda won on a countback from Angela Masters (Blackwood) with Nicky Govan (also Blackwood) second in the Nett.

Senior Men

Paul Gregory (the Vines) (71) followed up his win at Thaxted Park with a comfortable home victory over 2022 winner, Nick Wake (Glenelg) (75). Nick beating another well-performed Vines member in Mark Potter on a countback.

In the Nett, Bernie Hyland (The Vines) (69) was the winner over Stephen Weekes (Glenelg) – Steve is a former member at The Vines so more local knowledge ! Equalling Steve’s 71, were Paul Gregory and Russell Cooper (the Vines).

Super Seniors Men

The locals again with popular member, Rod Bell winning both the Gross and Nett (81/72). Consistent Howard Skater (Yarra Yarra/Grange) shot 82 with Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison next with 83.

Nett place getters were George Cleland (The Vines)(75) and Taras Muller (Grange) (76).

(Photo L to R: Amanda Heapy, Bernie Hyland, Jennifer Nobbs, Paul Gregory, Janet van Wyk, Miranda Waters)

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Women’s Seniors – Gross Women’s Super Seniors – Gross Paul Gregory The Vines 71 Rod Bell The Vines 81 Amanda Heapy The Vines 89 Miranda Waters Royal Adelaide 90 Nicholas Wake Glenelg 75 Howard Slater Yarra Yarra 82 Kathryn Hender The Vines 89 Angela Masters Blackwood 90 Mark Potter The Vines 75 Craig Morrison Tea Tree Gully 83 Julie Wheeler Blackwood 95 Nicky Govan Blackwood 100 Stephen Weeks Glenelg 79 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 85 Anne Arnfield Royal Adelaide 97 Janet van Wyk Blackwood 101 David Schirripa Grange 81 Wayne Humphries Glenelg 85 Jennifer Nobbs The Vines 98 Briony Williams Mt Osmond 106 Shane Amor Grange 81 Eric Lane Grange 86 Julie Lovett Mt Osmond 102 Trish White Blackwood 106 Bernie Hyland The Vines 81 George Cleland The Vines 86 Annie Gower Grange 109 Alan Wolf Tea Tree Gully 82 Ron Sternberg Willunga 87 Nigel Turner Links Lady Bay 84 Laurie Mclaughlin The Vines 87 Michael Gibbie The Vines 84 Nigel Coles The Vines 87 Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Women’s Seniors – Nett Women’s Super Seniors – Nett Bernie Hyland The Vines 69 Rod Bell The Vines 72 Kathryn Hender The Vines 76 Janet van Wyk Blackwood 76 Stephen Weeks Glenelg 71 George Cleland The Vines 75 Amanda Heapy The Vines 79 Nicky Govan Blackwood 78 Paul Gregory The Vines 71 Taras Mular Grange 76 Jennifer Nobbs The Vines 80 Miranda Waters Royal Adelaide 79 Russell Cooper The Vines 71 Roger Harbord Royal Adelaide 77 Anne Arnfield Royal Adelaide 82 Trish White Blackwood 81 Alan Wolf Tea Tree Gully 73 Craig Morrison Tea Tree Gully 77 Julie Wheeler Blackwood 82 Angela Masters Blackwood 82 Nicholas Wake Glenelg 75 Nigel Coles The Vines 77 Julie Lovett Mt Osmond 86 Annie Gower Grange 82 Mark Potter The Vines 75 Howard Slater Yarra Yarra 78 Briony Williams Mt Osmond 84 Richard Henshaw Kooyonga 75 Dean Quinn The Vines 78 David Schirripa Grange 76 Tony van Wyk The Vines 78 Shane Amor Grange 76 Ron Sternberg Willunga 79

Wake and MacPherson Winners at Flagstaff Hill

Nick Wake and Gail MacPherson, former and current members of neighbouring Club Blackwood, used their hills golf club experience to win their respective sections at Flagstaff Hill Golf Club on Monday, 24th April.

Flagstaff Hill is a demanding course that punishes lose play so experience can be invaluable.

LIV Golf saw several interstaters take advantage of the opportunity to play an SASOOM event with Brian Masters (Clifton Springs) and Mark and Heather Gatty (Royal Perth) welcome visitors.

Senior/Super Senior Men

Glenelg’s Nick Wake’s 2 over 73 won the Gross from his close OOM rival Paul Gregory (The Vines) (76) matched by Ken Gilbert (West Lakes).

Lindsay Elliot (Kooyonga) (79), another with hills club experience, continued his strong form to lead the Super Seniors from Eric Lane (Grange (80).

Ken Gilbert (71) won him the Senior Nett from Mark Gatty (Royal Perth) (73) – Mark managing Flaggy’s intricacies first up. Lindsay Elliott and local Paul Starrs (71’s) took the Super Senior’s Nett.

Senior/Super Senior Women

In the Senior’s Gross, Gail MacPherson’s 83 was a clear winner from Blackwood’s Stephanie Matthews (92) and Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (93) – more hills course players !

Angela Masters (Blackwood) (93) continued the hills theme to win the Women’s super Seniors Gross.

Stephanie (an excellent 72) turned the tables on Gail (77) in the Senior Nett whilst Annie Gower (Grange) (73) bucked the trend with a win for those from the “flat” courses in the Super Senior’s Nett with Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) (80) second.

The SASOOM now goes into “winter recess” and resumes with sand-belt courses series in August.