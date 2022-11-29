2022 Australian Open Preview: TV Times

THE 2022 Australian Open comes to Melbourne’s world-renowned Sandbelt this week with a ground-breaking edition bringing together the national men’s and women’s Open events, along with the inspiring All Abilities Championship.

A strong field of top Australian and International players will headline the main events and can be expected to put on an absolute show, competing for an equal split of the $3.4 million prize money. Together with DP World Tour sanctioning, the Australian Open is now a signature event on the world’s stage.

The action will take place from December 1-4, with Victoria Golf Club the primary host venue across all four days of the tournament and Kingston Heath Golf Club set to host the first two days of play.

The world-first national Open will include the men’s, women’s and All Abilities fields playing on the same course, at the same time, in separate groups for separate trophies. The men and women are also playing for equal prize money.

Australia’s biggest stars including Cameron Smith, Minjee Lee, Adam Scott, Hannah Green, Marc Leishman and Karrie Webb AO will be on show.

Those who can’t make the event in person will have plenty of viewing options with both free-to-air and PAY TV covering all four days beginning at noon (AEST) on Thursday.

Free-to-air Australian Open Golf coverage will be spread across 9Gem and 9HD while FoxSports/Kayo will handle the event for their paying subscribers.

If you can get to the golf course tickets are available at ticketek.com.au

For those attending, everything you need to know from how to get to the venues to the daily schedule is available . Plus, there is an interactive map of Victoria Golf Club to help spectators find their way around the course available .

Take note that the Third Round coverage on Saturday differs from other days with the telecast scheduled from 2pm to 7pm.

Australian TV Times (AEDT)

Round 1 | Thu 1 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 2 | Fri 2 Dec | 12pm-5pm

Round 3 | Sat 3 Dec | 2pm-7pm

Round 4 | Sun 4 Dec | 12pm-5pm

AUSTRALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD