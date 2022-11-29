Australia’s 50 Favourite Golf Courses in 2022: As Voted By You

Australia’s golfers have spoken and have voted for their 50 favourite golf courses nationwide.

The team over at Golf Australia Magazine, led by editor Brendan James, conducted a poll over the past three months and reported an overwhelming response from readers.

Golfers were able to vote for their three favourite Australian golf courses with the top course selected by each voter awarded 10 points, their second choice given five points and third, three points.

In all, 296 courses across the country felt the love, with at least one vote cast in their favour.

Golfers can have different criteria for choosing a favourite course, maybe its a local course they play regularly and feel right at home, or maybe its a renowned resort course they only get to visit every so often on holiday. Maybe its not just the course itself but the whole atmosphere of the venue.

Coming out on top was perennial favourite Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW mid-north coast. Bonville is often referred to as Australia’s Augusta National because of the sheer beauty and majesty of the course and its surrounds.

I was privileged to play Bonville in a couple of Wednesday and Saturday comps a while back and what was really impressive and memorable was not just the jaw-dropping course, but the very welcoming and efficient staff, the clubhouse facilities and the very friendly comp regulars enjoying a happy beer after their round. To each his own.

Here’s the full list:

Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville NSW Mollymook GC (Hilltop Course) NSW Maroochy River GC, Queensland Barnbougle Dunes, Tasmania Coffs Harbour GC, NSW Cape Wickham Links, King Island, Tasmania Gosnells GC, Canning Vale, Western Australia New South Wales GC, LaPerouse, NSW Narooma GC, NSW Royal Melbourne GC (West Course) Victoria Barnbougle Lost Farm, Tasmania Peninsula Kingswood CGC (North Course), Victoria Kingston Heath GC, Victoria Hamilton Island GC, Queensland St Andrews Beach, Victoria Links Hope Island, Queensland Peninsula Kingswood CGC (South Course), Victoria Thirteenth Beach (Beach Course) Victoria Brookwater G&CC, Queensland Ocean Dunes, King Island, Tasmania The Dunes Links, Victoria Camden GC, NSW Long Reef, GC, NSW Port Fairy GL, Victoria St Michaels GC, Little Bay, NSW Joondalup Resort Quarry/Dune, Western Australia Moonah Links Legends Course, Victoria Victoria GC, Victoria The National GC Moonah Course, Victoria Lonsdale Links, Victoria The Coast GC, Little Bay, NSW Magenta Shores G&CC, NSW Concord GC, NSW Kooindah Waters GC, Wyong, NSW The National GC Old Course, Victoria Royal Adelaide GC, South Australia Ocean Shores GC, NSW The National GC, Gunnamatta Course, Victoria Kalgoorlie GC, Western Australia The Cut GC, Western Australia Mornington GC, Victoria Noosa Springs Resort, Queensland Curlewis GC, Victoria Links Lady Bay, South Australia Moonah Links Open Course, Victoria Kooyonga GC, South Australia Warrnambool GC, Victoria Nudgee GC Kurrai Course, Queensland Cypress Lakes Resort, NSW The Heritage G&CC Henley Course, Victoria

See the Golf Australia Magazine article here