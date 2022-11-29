Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Home Travel & Courses Australia’s 50 Favourite Golf Courses in 2022: As Voted By You

Australia’s 50 Favourite Golf Courses in 2022: As Voted By You

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The very popular Bonville Golf Resort

Australia’s golfers have spoken and have voted for their 50 favourite golf courses nationwide.

The team over at Golf Australia Magazine, led by editor Brendan James, conducted a poll over the past three months and reported an overwhelming response from readers.

Golfers were able to vote for their three favourite Australian golf courses with the top course selected by each voter awarded 10 points, their second choice given five points and third, three points.

In all, 296 courses across the country felt the love, with at least one vote cast in their favour.

Golfers can have different criteria for choosing a favourite course, maybe its a local course they play regularly and feel right at home, or maybe its a renowned resort course they only get to visit every so often on holiday. Maybe its not just the course itself but the whole atmosphere of the venue.

Coming out on top was perennial favourite Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW mid-north coast. Bonville is often referred to as Australia’s Augusta National because of the sheer beauty and majesty of the course and its surrounds.

I was privileged to play Bonville in a couple of Wednesday and Saturday comps a while back and what was really impressive and memorable was not just the jaw-dropping course, but the very welcoming and efficient staff, the clubhouse facilities and the very friendly comp regulars enjoying a happy beer after their round. To each his own.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville NSW
  2. Mollymook GC (Hilltop Course) NSW
  3. Maroochy River GC, Queensland
  4. Barnbougle Dunes, Tasmania
  5. Coffs Harbour GC, NSW
  6. Cape Wickham Links, King Island, Tasmania
  7. Gosnells GC, Canning Vale, Western Australia
  8. New South Wales GC, LaPerouse, NSW
  9. Narooma GC, NSW
  10. Royal Melbourne GC (West Course) Victoria
  11. Barnbougle Lost Farm, Tasmania
  12. Peninsula Kingswood CGC (North Course), Victoria
  13. Kingston Heath GC, Victoria
  14. Hamilton Island GC, Queensland
  15. St Andrews Beach, Victoria
  16. Links Hope Island, Queensland
  17. Peninsula Kingswood CGC (South Course), Victoria
  18. Thirteenth Beach (Beach Course) Victoria
  19. Brookwater G&CC, Queensland
  20. Ocean Dunes, King Island, Tasmania
  21. The Dunes Links, Victoria
  22. Camden GC, NSW
  23. Long Reef, GC, NSW
  24. Port Fairy GL, Victoria
  25. St Michaels GC, Little Bay, NSW
  26. Joondalup Resort Quarry/Dune, Western Australia
  27. Moonah Links Legends Course, Victoria
  28. Victoria GC, Victoria
  29. The National GC Moonah Course, Victoria
  30. Lonsdale Links, Victoria
  31. The Coast GC, Little Bay, NSW
  32. Magenta Shores G&CC, NSW
  33. Concord GC, NSW
  34. Kooindah Waters GC, Wyong, NSW
  35. The National GC Old Course, Victoria
  36. Royal Adelaide GC, South Australia
  37. Ocean Shores GC, NSW
  38. The National GC, Gunnamatta Course, Victoria
  39. Kalgoorlie GC, Western Australia
  40. The Cut GC, Western Australia
  41. Mornington GC, Victoria
  42. Noosa Springs Resort, Queensland
  43. Curlewis GC, Victoria
  44. Links Lady Bay, South Australia
  45. Moonah Links Open Course, Victoria
  46. Kooyonga GC, South Australia
  47. Warrnambool GC, Victoria
  48. Nudgee GC Kurrai Course, Queensland
  49. Cypress Lakes Resort, NSW
  50. The Heritage G&CC Henley Course, Victoria

See the Golf Australia Magazine article here

 

Previous articleLarry Canning: Dear Santa…
Next article2022 Australian Open Preview: TV Times
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best Golf News Report 2016 - 2017.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright - Australian Senior Golfer