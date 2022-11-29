Australia’s 50 Favourite Golf Courses in 2022: As Voted By You

Australia’s golfers have spoken and have voted for their 50 favourite golf courses nationwide.
The team over at Golf Australia Magazine, led by editor Brendan James, conducted a poll over the past three months and reported an overwhelming response from readers.
Golfers were able to vote for their three favourite Australian golf courses with the top course selected by each voter awarded 10 points, their second choice given five points and third, three points.
In all, 296 courses across the country felt the love, with at least one vote cast in their favour.
Golfers can have different criteria for choosing a favourite course, maybe its a local course they play regularly and feel right at home, or maybe its a renowned resort course they only get to visit every so often on holiday. Maybe its not just the course itself but the whole atmosphere of the venue.
Coming out on top was perennial favourite Bonville Golf Resort on the NSW mid-north coast. Bonville is often referred to as Australia’s Augusta National because of the sheer beauty and majesty of the course and its surrounds.
I was privileged to play Bonville in a couple of Wednesday and Saturday comps a while back and what was really impressive and memorable was not just the jaw-dropping course, but the very welcoming and efficient staff, the clubhouse facilities and the very friendly comp regulars enjoying a happy beer after their round. To each his own.
Here’s the full list:
- Bonville Golf Resort, Bonville NSW
- Mollymook GC (Hilltop Course) NSW
- Maroochy River GC, Queensland
- Barnbougle Dunes, Tasmania
- Coffs Harbour GC, NSW
- Cape Wickham Links, King Island, Tasmania
- Gosnells GC, Canning Vale, Western Australia
- New South Wales GC, LaPerouse, NSW
- Narooma GC, NSW
- Royal Melbourne GC (West Course) Victoria
- Barnbougle Lost Farm, Tasmania
- Peninsula Kingswood CGC (North Course), Victoria
- Kingston Heath GC, Victoria
- Hamilton Island GC, Queensland
- St Andrews Beach, Victoria
- Links Hope Island, Queensland
- Peninsula Kingswood CGC (South Course), Victoria
- Thirteenth Beach (Beach Course) Victoria
- Brookwater G&CC, Queensland
- Ocean Dunes, King Island, Tasmania
- The Dunes Links, Victoria
- Camden GC, NSW
- Long Reef, GC, NSW
- Port Fairy GL, Victoria
- St Michaels GC, Little Bay, NSW
- Joondalup Resort Quarry/Dune, Western Australia
- Moonah Links Legends Course, Victoria
- Victoria GC, Victoria
- The National GC Moonah Course, Victoria
- Lonsdale Links, Victoria
- The Coast GC, Little Bay, NSW
- Magenta Shores G&CC, NSW
- Concord GC, NSW
- Kooindah Waters GC, Wyong, NSW
- The National GC Old Course, Victoria
- Royal Adelaide GC, South Australia
- Ocean Shores GC, NSW
- The National GC, Gunnamatta Course, Victoria
- Kalgoorlie GC, Western Australia
- The Cut GC, Western Australia
- Mornington GC, Victoria
- Noosa Springs Resort, Queensland
- Curlewis GC, Victoria
- Links Lady Bay, South Australia
- Moonah Links Open Course, Victoria
- Kooyonga GC, South Australia
- Warrnambool GC, Victoria
- Nudgee GC Kurrai Course, Queensland
- Cypress Lakes Resort, NSW
- The Heritage G&CC Henley Course, Victoria
See the Golf Australia Magazine article here