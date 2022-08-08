Sue Wooster runner-up at 2022 US Senior Women’s Amateur

Brian O'Hare
Sue Wooster addresses the awards ceremony after the final of the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. Photo: USGA.

Australian golfer Sue Wooster reached her third US Senior Women’s Amateur final in four years and the soon to be 60 year old was a little disappointed but proud to once again take home the silver medal.

Wooster, who has won national championships in three countries, was beaten by Canadian Shelly Stouffer 4&3 in the 18-hole final at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska.

The damage was done early as Stouffer blew Wooster out of the water with a two-under par front nine to reach the turn with a 5-up lead and from then on it was only a matter of time until the contest was done.

A par at the par-5 14th was the only hole the Victorian won in the final, but afterwards she was not letting the one-sided nature of the affair dampen her spirits.

“She put the pressure on, and I didn’t hit my approach shots good enough. I didn’t quite hole out a few clutch putts, but that’s the way it goes,” Wooster said.

“I’m really proud. This is my third final in four years, I turn 60 this year, and I thought when I went into my first final four years ago, I thought, what are the chances, and then I got into it the next year, and I didn’t quite make it last year in Alabama but then got in again this year.

“I turn 60, I thought, hang on, maybe I’m going to win this one day. Maybe not today, but things happen in funny ways. I think my day will come.”

Original source: Dane Heverin, Golf Australia

