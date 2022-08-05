Tuncurry Golf Museum and Golfing Facility Officially Opened

After a few false starts and setbacks due to Covid and the recent NSW floods, Tuncurry Golf Club’s new clubhouse, which includes a fascinating new golf museum, was officially opened recently.

The Tuncurry Golf Museum is the only one of its type outside the Sydney metropolitan area and complements a similar facility at Strathfield.

The artefacts were sourced from donations and The Australian Golf Heritage Society, whose expertise was also used in setting up the historical content and the displays.

The museum covers the development of golf in the local area where it was first played at Port Macquarie in 1910 and includes details of many North Coast clubs.

The main area tracks the game from its early beginnings in Scotland, and in Australia at Grose Farm (roughly where Sydney Uni is today) in 1839, to the present day. There are features on Jim Ferrier, Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Jack Newton and many others. The clubs Craig Parry used to win the 1992 Japan Open are also on display.

One wall is dedicated to the greats of Australian Golf from our first Australian borne Major Champion Walter Travis to the most recent, Minjee Lee and Cam Smith.

There are two interactive screens where visitors can view many interesting video clips on golf through the ages.

One interesting display is a set of clubs made in 1948 for Don Spence, the Concord Professional, which were refurbished in 1998 and used by Greg Norman in promoting the 50th anniversary of the Holden Car.

Entry is free and visitors can make use of the club facilities.

The Museum is open every day at Tuncurry Golf Course on The Northern Parkway, off The Lakes Way, Tuncurry.

The new clubhouse and museum was officially opened by NSW Deputy Premier Paul on July 25 and received a grant of $3m from the NSW Government.

The new facility overlooks the spectacular 1st Tee and 9th and 18th greens on the course, which includes over $800,000 worth of improvements to the golf course which have been designed by former Australian Golf Professional Craig Parry and is rated as one of the top 100 public golf courses in Australia. The original course was designed by Australian golfers Kel Nagle and Mike Cooper.

New clubhouse facilities include a state of the art pro shop, bar and kitchen facilities, lounge area for members and outdoor barbeque area.