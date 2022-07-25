Classic Aussie vs Kiwi matchplay clash: Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap July 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including a classic Aussie vs Kiwi clash in the National Matchplay final.

NATIONAL

Epic battle between Michael Barltrop and Greg Rhodes decides the Matchplay

Greg Rhodes added another trophy to his vast cabinet after going through the CTH National Matchplay undefeated. A classic final was set up between kiwi Michael Barltrop and Greg Rhodes after Rhodes overcame surprise packet Mark Taylor in the semi-final.

The final started with both players making solid pars for the first 3 holes until Rhodes birdied hole 4 to go one ahead. Barltrop birdied the 7th and 9th holes to move to 1 up. Rhodes hit back with his own birdie on 10 to get the match back to square. Barltrop missed a chance to go ahead on hole 11 but a 3 putt blunted his chances. After both players halved the 12th hole in bogies, Rhodes moved one ahead after a costly three putt from Barltrop on hole 13. Both players had chances on hole 14 and Rhodes won another hole at hole 15 as he parred to Barltrop’s bogey. The match ended on hole 16 after a great second shot by Rhodes to about 4 feet and the hole was conceeded when Barltrop missed his par putt. Rhodes won the match 3 and 2

Mark Taylor (Cromer) knocked out last years winner, Doug Cullam after a blistering mid match run of 4 birdies in 5 holes. In the other semi, Barltrop beat his good friend Ian Frost 4 and 3. Frost narrowly made it into the semi after a close match against Brad Dowling. Frost won on the 20th hole. Perhaps the unluckiest players was Young’s, Geoff Walker who went through undefeated but did not qualify as the top seed in his pool. He lost on a count back to Michael Barltrop who had a better hole difference than Walker. Also Walker halved his pool match with Barltrop after Michael holed a 20 foot putt on the last hole to square the match.

Unfortunately we were not able to see the best from Graham Blizard and Shayne Walker who withdrew from the event after round 3 due to injuries.

In Pool B, Geoff Walker (NSW) finished on top of this pool after beating Brad Ward (QLD). Walker finished in 9th position overall.

Pool C went to Colin Bloomfield (NSW) after he beat his good friend Mark Wilson (NSW) in their final match. Pool D went to Ian Jeffrey (NSW) who defeated Tim Deakin (QLD) in their final match.

British Seniors

Five Australians, three men and two women made it into the 2022 British Senior Amateur championship played at the magnificent Royal Dornoch in Scotland.

The three men were Ken Brewer (Newcastle), Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) and new senior player Ian Bradley (The Australian). These men were joined by Sue Wooster (The National) and Sharon Thompson (Avondale).

Getting into the field is quite an achievement, you need to be on a plus handicap just to get into the men and women’s field. The event is now played over four days and was played on both the Championship and Struie courses at Royal Dornoch. For some unknown reason the women’s par was dropped back from par 75 and 76 to a par 72 layout on both courses which was an error on the R & A’s part which made the courses very difficult for the women. The men’s setup was much fairer than the women’s setup but the high winds and low temperatures made for an extremely tough examination for all players. As with a large field the draw can make a huge difference as it did on the opening two days. On most days it was a 2 club breeze and on some times changed to a four club breeze with wind gusts of around 60 to 70 km/hr sweeping over the course. On Day 2, play was halted due to the strong wind where players found it difficult to mark and replace their ball without it moving off its mark.

Unfortunately, the Aussie contingent played in the worst of the conditions for the first few days. In the men’s field, Adam Cornell and Ian Bradley did not make to cut which was made after two rounds at 10 over par. 196 men started in the field but this was reduced to 60 plus ties after day 2. Ken Brewer who had to come back on day 3 to finish his day 2 round made it through on the cut line of 10 over. Ken would eventually finish T50 after rounds of 75-75-77 and 76 on 303. Ian Bradley was well off his game finishing with rounds of 85-78 whereas Adam finished with 76-83.

In the women’s field Sharon Thompson found the going tough finishing on 91-81 to miss the cut which was at 20 over par. Sue Wooster who is a former World No 1 Senior amateur, finished T7 on 318. Sue was 9 shots away from the winner and was in contention after the first two rounds but an 85 on day 3 gave too much away to the leaders. Knowing Sue, she would be disappointed with her result but in such a strong field this was an exceptional effort from Sue.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Peter Beard wins his first senior event at Catalina

Peter Beard (Pacific Harbour) won his first senior event after surviving a late charge by Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) who almost ran down Peter’s first round lead of seven shots.

In the end Peter won on a count back from Russell after both players finished on 157. Third place went to Chris Winslade (Royal Canberra) on 159 with local player John Neeson placing fourth on 160.

In the nett event, Chris Winslade won on 145 from another local Geoff Thornthwaite and Ken Wark (Gungalin Lakes) who both finished on 149. In the Over 65’s, Peter Beard shared the points with Russell Rogers while Chris Winslade picked up third place.

Catalina is a 27 hole course and is a hidden gem of a course situated on the South Coast and well worth a visit.

Maiden win for Bloomfield at Oatlands

Colin Bloomfield (Wollongong) won his first senior event after carding a one over par round of 35 scratch stableford points, around a nicely presented Oatlands course. Two shots behind Colin was local gun player, Rowan Easterbrook on 33 points. Third place went to a group of four players who all finished on 31 points. These were Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney), Paul Maslen (Moss Vale), Robert Smythe (Toronto) and Stephen Clarkes (Monash).

In the nett event, Stephen Clarke won with 37 stableford points from Bradley Murray (North Turramurra) and Campbell Robertson (Oatlands) on 36 points.

In the Over 65’s, Paul Maslen won with 31 scratch stableford points from Peter Beard on 29 points. Third place went to Grant Muirhead with 28 points.

A four-way countback decides the winner at the Pymble Seniors

Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands) won on a four way countback from Andrew Lamble (Killara), local Neil Joseph and Peter Beard after all four players finished on 74. Richard Wallace (Avondale) rounded out the top five with 75.

In the nett event, Concord Club captain Ken Lockery won on a count back from Brett Standen (Bingara Gorge) after both finished on 70. Andrew Lamble finished in third place on 71.

In the Over 65’s, Peter Beard continued his domination of this category with another win finishing on 74. Runner-up was Warren Marsh (Kogarah) with 76 from Ken Lockery on 77.

Colourful senior Michael Musgrave wins the inaugural Killara Seniors

It was with great excitement that a large field of seniors played in the inaugural Killara Seniors event.

For many in the field, this was a chance to see a course that has undergone a major renovation and from all reports from the players they approved of the changes. If you missed this event this year mark it down as a must play in 2023. Another count back was needed to award the winner from Michael Musgrave (Kogarah) and Killara Club Captain Andrew Lamble finishing on 34 scratch stableford points. Michael Musgrave won on a count back from Andrew with Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands) finishing third on 33 points. Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) and Anthony Way rounded out the top five with 32 points.

In the Over 65’s event, Terry Small (Kogarah) won with 31 scratch points from Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) on 30 points. Leigh Brydson was next with 28 and Rod Fraser fourth with 27 points.

2022 GOLF NSW SOOM Events Calendar

VICTORIA

Wallace and Pascoe win the Heathcote Senior Amateur

Robert Wallace (Midlands) had a five shot victory at Heathcote firing a two over par round of 73. Second place was shared by Greg Welsh (Colac) and Tim Harmer (Midlands) who returned 77’s. Six players were next all on 78.

In the nett event, John Hoare (Garfield) blitzed the field with a superb nett 66 to finish four shots ahead of Robert Wallace. Phil Nunn (Tocumwal) was third with 71 from Gary Anquetil (13th Beach) and Craig Hallahan (The Dunes) on 72.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) won with 23 points from June Tickell (Trafalgar) and Tracy Clouston on 21. Tristen Wearne (Heathcote) was next with 20 points. In the Women’s stableford event, Jane Lake (Southern) won with 32 points from Valerie Sims (Riversdale) and Christine Riley (Southern) on 31 points.

Valentine and Pascoe wins the Tocumwal Senior amateur

Steve Valentine (Kew) returned to the winner’s circle with a two round total of 153 to finish two shots ahead of Kevin Sims (Riversdale).

Jeff Hasthorpe (Trafalgar) and Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) tied for third on 156. Tied on 158 was Greg Welsh (Colac) and Jason Cawthray (Thurgoona). In the nett event, George Quine (Yarra Yarra) won with 145 from a trio of players on 157. These were Angelo Makrodimitris (Keysborough), Jeff Hasthorpe and Kerry Boehm (Patterson River).

In the scratch stableford event, is was a three peat for Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) winner three scratch events in a row after finishing on 64 points. Runner-up was Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) on 58 points from third placed Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 50 points. In the women’s stableford event, Heather Harley won with 69 points from Helen Pascoe, Kathy Naoumidis and Saowapa McDowall (Kilmore) who all finished on 67 points.

Kelly and Pascoe take out the Shepparton Senior amateur

Former Australian Amateur champion John Kelly (The Metropolitan), finished two shots ahead of Stephen Valentine (Kew) in the thirty six hole Shepparton senior amateur after carding a two round total of 152.

Valentine closed with 75 to Kelly’s 78 but could not make up the 5 shot round one deficit. Third place was Henk Van De Ven (Royal Hobart) on 159. In the nett event, Henk had a comfortable 4 shot victory after finishing on 141, three better than this handicap. Runner-up was Phil Nunn (Tocumwal) with 145 from third placed Valentine with 146.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Helen Pascoe took another win with a 59 points from Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 46 points. Third place went to Mary-Ann Elson with 42 points. In the women’s stableford event, Heather Harley won with 66 points from Mary Whelan (Phillip Island) and Helen Pascoe on 63 points.

Rhodes and Pascoe prevail after 54 holes in the Coomealla Senior amateur

Fresh from his Coolangatta Tweed Heads, National Seniors Matchplay victory, Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) again showed why he sits on the very pinnacle of senior men’s golf in Australia.

Greg finished nine shots ahead of the field after carding rounds of 75-70 and 70 to finish one under the card, 215 for the 54 holes. Runner-up was another local Robert Pallot who finished on 224 with solid rounds of 74-74-76. Trevor McDonald (Sandhurst) was third on 230 with John Keogh (Glenelg) next on 231. Rounding out the five was Peter Bradbury (Curlewis) on 232. In the nett event, Robert Pallot won with 212 from John Keogh on 216. Greg Rhodes was next on 218 with Fred Kath (Axedale) and Kerry Boehm (Patterson River).

In the Women’s scratch stableford event, Helen Pascoe continued her purple patch of great form, winning now four events in a row by taking out the Coomealla Women’s senior event. Heather Harley (Kooringal) pushed Pascoe all the way and finished on 81 points. Kathy Naoumidis (Keysborough) was third with 72 points from Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) on 63 points. In the women’s stableford event, Anna Castles (Yarrawonga Mulwala) won with 102 points to finish one point ahead of Heather Harley on 101 points. Marianne Stoettrup was third on 97 points with Margaret McGlashan (Mildura) fourth with 96 points.

QUEENSLAND

Brad Dowling shoots par to easily win the Pacific Harbour

A total of 64 players competed, made up of 52 men and 12 women took on the Pacific Harbour course in the annual seniors event.

Only 6 men were able to play to or better than their handicap on the day. They were Graham Paul (Brisbane) who had 38 points, Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) who had 37 points and Ian Robinson (Pelican Waters), Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines), Reggie Livermore (Pacific Harbour), Brad Dowling (Southport) who all had 36 points.

The best result by the women was 37 points scored by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove). She was followed by Lee-Anne Barnes (Mt Warren Park) on 35 points and Christina Brown (Nudgee) and Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who both had 34 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove), who had an 82. She was followed by Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who had an 85 and Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who had an 87.

In the Men’s Scratch, Brad Dowling (Southport) parred the course with an excellent 72, leaving the rest of the field in his wake. He was followed by Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) on 76 and Graham Williams (Nudgee), Richard Zizek ( Windaroo) and Stephen Deane (Brisbane) on 77.

Jackson and Deane reign supreme at RACV Royal Pines

Perfect golfing conditions greeted the 75 seniors who prepared to take on the challenging Royal Pines layout that was presented in beautiful condition.



The best stableford result by the women was once again produced by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had 33 points. This was her second win in a row following on from her first place at Pacific Harbour. She was followed by Claire Jackson (Redcliffe), Joanne Collins (Wynnum) and Vai Johnston (Southport) who all had 30 points.



The best women’s scratch score of the day came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) who had an 82. She was followed by three players on 84. They were Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove), Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) and Bev Button (Burleigh).



There were only 2 men who were able to play to or better than their handicap on the day. They were Stephen Deane (Brisbane), who had a very credible 37 points and Gavin Simonds (Windaroo Lakes) who had 36 points. They were followed by local RACV Royal Pines member, Eugene Nix, on 35 points and Wayne Gale (Southport), Graham Fairweather (McLeod), Col Hallam (Redcliffe) and Michael Batiste (Brisbane) all on 34 points.



Stephen Deane (Brisbane) also posted the best scratch score of the day with a 2 over par 74. He was followed by Gavin Simonds (Windaroo Lakes), who had a 76 and Brad Dowling (Southport) with a 77.

Jackson and Dowling win at Carbrook

The Carbrook QSOOM event attracted a field of 59 seniors. Carbrook Golf Club is right on the Logan River so it would have suffered badly from the recent flooding in South East Queensland, but the course is recovering nicely and was presented beautifully.



Collette Byrne (McLeod) led the way for the women in the nett event with a solid 33 points. She was closely followed by 3 players on 32 points. They were Chris Van Daalen (Beaudesert), Gayle Stewart (McLeod) and Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove).



There was a three-way tie for first place in the Women’s Scratch event with Joanne Collins (Wynnum), Collette Byrne (McLeod) and Shirley Dean all having a score of 84. They were closely followed by Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) who had an 85.



There was also a three-way in the Men’s Nett event with Steve Plahn (Redcliffe), Ian Frost (Lakelands) and Brad Dowling (Southport) all posting 36 points. They were followed by Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows) and Philip Bodman (Indooroopilly) who both had 35 points.



The winning Men’s Scratch score came from Brad Dowling (Southport) who had a great score of 70 strokes. Hot on his heals, as usual, was Ian Frost (Lakelands) who had a 72 and then newcomer Scott Mayo (Coolangatta Tweed) who had a 74. These three men all played together in the last group so I can imagine it was an interesting day for them.

Reports from John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

July 11 Secret Harbour Men’s and Women’s Senior Open (WA)

July 18 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

July 22 -24 Hahn Super Dry Open (Darwin) (M&W-Senior OOM) (NT)*

July 25 Gold Coast Senior Foursomes Amateur (QLD)

July 26 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 27-29 Gold Coast Senior Amateur (QLD)*

July 30 Seaside Classic Seniors (NSW)

July 31 -02 Queensland Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD) *

July 31 -02 Queensland Women Senior Amateur (QLD) *

August 01 Mandurah Senior Open (WA)

August 15 Victor Harbor Seniors (SA)

August 09 Bankstown Seniors (NSW)

August 08 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (M&W -VIC)

August 09 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (M&W -VIC)

August 10 Bankstown Seniors (NSW)

August 11 Huntington Senior Amateur (M&W -VIC)

August 12 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

August 12 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (M&W -VIC)

August 22 Gailes Seniors (QLD)

August 08 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

August 15 Metropolitan Plate (M&W -VIC)

August 22 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 22-23 Newcastle/Hunter Senior Classic (NSW)*

August 22 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (M&W -VIC)

August 29 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

August 29 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

August 29 – 31 WA Stroke Play (W – WA)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022