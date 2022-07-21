Flood relief funds flow to golf clubs

Forty-one Clubs across New South Wales will get some much-needed assistance to help recover from recent flooding, with proceeds raised through the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund.

Facilities from the Far North Coast down to the Victorian Border and west out Broken Hill impacted by the disaster will receive cheques ranging in value from $2500 to $7500 to assist in repairing damaged courses and facilities.

The Recipient Clubs are:

Bellingen – Northern NSW

Bogan Gate – Central West

Bowral – Southern Highlands/Illawarra

Branxton – Newcastle/Hunter

Campbelltown – Metropolitan

CEX Urunga – Northern NSW

Chinderah – Northern NSW

Coffs Harbour – Northern NSW

Coomba Park/Sandbar – Northern NSW

Coraki – Northern NSW

Cronulla – Metropolitan

Dungog – Newcastle/Hunter

Frederickton – Northern NSW

Gosford – Central Coast

Iluka- Northern NSW

Jamberoo – Illawarra

Kogarah – Metropolitan

Kyogle – Northern NSW

Lismore Workers – Northern NSW

Lithgow – Blue Mountains

Liverpool – Metropolitan

Lynwood – Metropolitan

Macksville- Northern NSW

Maclean – Northern NSW

Marrickville- Metropolitan

Mollymook- South Coast

Moruya – Far South Coast

Moss Vale – Southern Highlands/Illawarra

Mullumbimby – Northern NSW

Nambucca Heads – Northern NSW

Narooma – Far South Coast

Nowra – Shoalhaven/Illawarra

Pambula – Merimbula – Far South Coast

Port Kembla – Illawarra

South Broken Hill – Western NSW

Stroud – Newcastle/Hunter

Tallwoods – Newcastle/Hunter

Teven – Northern NSW

Waratah – Newcastle/hunter

Wingham – Newcastle/Hunter

Woodburn/Evans Head – Northern NSW

Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation established the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund in March this year as the natural disaster unfolded.

With significant help from Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia, almost $200,000 was raised, with all funds going directly to impacted clubs.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said it was gratifying to see the sport’s peak bodies bond to help the very fabric of the game, club-level golf, get back on its feet.

“While the magnitude of damage suffered by many clubs was significant, it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA. We know these contributions will be vital for clubs as they begin recovery.

Mr Fraser added it was humbling to hear stories of the efforts of staff and members lending a hand to help clean up around their home course.

“Inundated clubhouses being brought back to normal, greens and bunkers repaired, bridges being rebuilt that were washed away, right down to the smaller things like garden beds being brought back to life, just show how committed our golfing community is to one another,” Mr Fraser added.

Story source: David Tease, Golf NSW