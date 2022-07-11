How to watch the 2022 Open Championship: British Open Australian TV Times

The 150th Open Championship will be played at The Old Course at St Andrews this week with great expectations the milestone event will provide a fitting classic edition worthy of the tournament’s long and storied history.
Eleven Australian golfers will have the honour of vying for the Claret Jug as the world’s top golfers strive to win what would be a highlight in any trophy cabinet.
Australia’s charge will be led by Cameron Smith, who will be buoyed by his top ten finish at the Scottish Open on the weekend.
In a tournament neck-deep in interesting storylines many eyes will be on three time champion Tiger Woods, who has seemingly spent many weeks preparing his fragile body to compete for what would be his third St Andrews victory.
Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship and sat out the 2022 U.S. Open in a bid to improve his open chances.
But realistically, Woods is a 40–1 outsider whose first task will be to make the weekend still in a reasonably healthy state.
Favourite with the bookies is Rory McIlroy 9-1, followed by Jon Rahm 11-1, Scottie Scheffler 12-1, Justin Thomas 14-1, Collin Morikawa 18-1, Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1, Will Zalatoris 20-1, Xander Schauffele 22-1, Jordan Spieth 22-1, Shane Lowry 22-1, Cameron Smith 25-1 and Patrick Cantlay 25-1.
2022 British Open Australian TV Coverage
Once again there will be no free to air British Open television coverage in Australia.
[2010 British Open free to air television coverage – an entire hour right after the midnight Skippy repeat]
Foxtel and streaming service Kayo will have wall to wall options for subscribers with a dedicated pop-up channel on Fox Sports beginning Monday.
(Kayo usually has a 14 day free trial for those interested in going through that sign up process).
Open Championship Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)
Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am
Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am
Full TV Schedule
Monday, July 11
7pm The Open Preview (Fox Sports 505)
Live 11.30pm-3.30am The Open Champions Challenge (Fox Sports 505)
Tuesday, July 12
8.40pm 1993 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)
10.05pm 1991 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)
Wednesday, July 13
Live 8pm Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)
Thursday, July 14
Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 1 (Fox Sports 505)
Friday, July 15
Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)
Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 2 (Fox Sports 505)
Saturday, July 16
Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)
Live 7pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 3 (Fox Sports 505)
Sunday, July 17
Live 5am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)
Live 6pm-4am The Open Championship – Final Round (Fox Sports 505)
Monday, July 18
Live 4am-6am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)
Open Championship Official Widget
Those without pay TV or streaming subscriptions can keep up with developments – including Live Scoring, Videos and News – via our official Open Championship Widget
Australian Player Profiles
Cameron Smith
World ranking: 6
Age: 28
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: T20 in 2019
Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship
How he qualified: Top 50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.
Adam Scott
World ranking: 46
Age: 41
Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)
Best finish at The Open: 2nd in 2012
Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational
How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.
Lucas Herbert
World ranking: 51
Age: 26
Major wins: 0
PGA Tour wins: 1
Best finish at The Open: T51 in 2018
Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational
How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.
Marc Leishman
World ranking: 56
Age: 38
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: T2 in 2015
Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions
How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.
Min Woo Lee
World ranking: 74
Age: 23
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021
Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.
Brad Kennedy
World ranking: 135
Age: 48
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: MC in 2011, 2012, 2021
Best finish in 2022: T2 at ASO IIZUKA Challenged Golf Tournament (Japan Golf Tour); T2 TPS Hunter Valley (PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.
Jason Scrivener
World ranking: 179
Age: 33
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021
Best finish in 2022: T3 at Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika (DP World Tour)
How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.
Anthony Quayle
World ranking: 224
Age: 27
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: First appearance
Best finish in 2022: Won Queensland PGA Championship
How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.
Jed Morgan
World ranking: 269
Age: 22
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: First appearance
Best finish in 2022: Won Fortinet Australian PGA Championship
How he qualified: Winner of 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.
Dimitrios Papadatos
World ranking: 365
Age: 31
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: MC in 2019
Best finish in 2022: Won the Vic Open
How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.
Matthew Griffin
World ranking: 742
Age: 38
Major wins: 0
Best finish at The Open: MC in 2017
Best finish in 2022: 3rd at Vic Open (PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.
Championship site
www.theopen.com
Social Media
Twitter: @theopen
Instagram: @theopen
Facebook: @the-open-championship