How to watch the 2022 Open Championship: British Open Australian TV Times

The 150th Open Championship will be played at The Old Course at St Andrews this week with great expectations the milestone event will provide a fitting classic edition worthy of the tournament’s long and storied history.

Eleven Australian golfers will have the honour of vying for the Claret Jug as the world’s top golfers strive to win what would be a highlight in any trophy cabinet.

Australia’s charge will be led by Cameron Smith, who will be buoyed by his top ten finish at the Scottish Open on the weekend.

In a tournament neck-deep in interesting storylines many eyes will be on three time champion Tiger Woods, who has seemingly spent many weeks preparing his fragile body to compete for what would be his third St Andrews victory.

Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship and sat out the 2022 U.S. Open in a bid to improve his open chances.

But realistically, Woods is a 40–1 outsider whose first task will be to make the weekend still in a reasonably healthy state.

Favourite with the bookies is Rory McIlroy 9-1, followed by Jon Rahm 11-1, Scottie Scheffler 12-1, Justin Thomas 14-1, Collin Morikawa 18-1, Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1, Will Zalatoris 20-1, Xander Schauffele 22-1, Jordan Spieth 22-1, Shane Lowry 22-1, Cameron Smith 25-1 and Patrick Cantlay 25-1.

2022 British Open Australian TV Coverage

Once again there will be no free to air British Open television coverage in Australia.

[2010 British Open free to air television coverage – an entire hour right after the midnight Skippy repeat]

Foxtel and streaming service Kayo will have wall to wall options for subscribers with a dedicated pop-up channel on Fox Sports beginning Monday.

(Kayo usually has a 14 day free trial for those interested in going through that sign up process).

Open Championship Live on FoxSports/Kayo (AEST)

Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am

Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am

Full TV Schedule

Monday, July 11

7pm The Open Preview (Fox Sports 505)

Live 11.30pm-3.30am The Open Champions Challenge (Fox Sports 505)

Tuesday, July 12

8.40pm 1993 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)

10.05pm 1991 Open Film (Fox Sports 505)

Wednesday, July 13

Live 8pm Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Thursday, July 14

Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 1 (Fox Sports 505)

Friday, July 15

Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 3.30pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 2 (Fox Sports 505)

Saturday, July 16

Live 6am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 7pm-5am The Open Championship – Round 3 (Fox Sports 505)

Sunday, July 17

Live 5am-8am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Live 6pm-4am The Open Championship – Final Round (Fox Sports 505)

Monday, July 18

Live 4am-6am Live From The Open (Fox Sports 505)

Open Championship Official Widget

Those without pay TV or streaming subscriptions can keep up with developments – including Live Scoring, Videos and News – via our official Open Championship Widget

Australian Player Profiles

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 6

Age: 28

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: T20 in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won Sentry Tournament of Champions, THE PLAYERS Championship

How he qualified: Top 50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Adam Scott

World ranking: 46

Age: 41

Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

Best finish at The Open: 2nd in 2012

Best finish in 2022: T4 at Genesis Invitational

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 51

Age: 26

Major wins: 0

PGA Tour wins: 1

Best finish at The Open: T51 in 2018

Best finish in 2022: T7 Arnold Palmer Invitational

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Marc Leishman

World ranking: 56

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: T2 in 2015

Best finish in 2022: T10 Sentry Tournament of Champions

How he qualified: Top-50 on Official World Golf Ranking as of Week 21, 2022.

Min Woo Lee

World ranking: 74

Age: 23

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021

Best finish in 2022: T4 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.

Brad Kennedy

World ranking: 135

Age: 48

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2011, 2012, 2021

Best finish in 2022: T2 at ASO IIZUKA Challenged Golf Tournament (Japan Golf Tour); T2 TPS Hunter Valley (PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.

Jason Scrivener

World ranking: 179

Age: 33

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2021

Best finish in 2022: T3 at Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika (DP World Tour)

How he qualified: Top 30 on 2021 DP World Tour Ranking.

Anthony Quayle

World ranking: 224

Age: 27

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won Queensland PGA Championship

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open.

Jed Morgan

World ranking: 269

Age: 22

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: First appearance

Best finish in 2022: Won Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

How he qualified: Winner of 2021-22 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Dimitrios Papadatos

World ranking: 365

Age: 31

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2019

Best finish in 2022: Won the Vic Open

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.

Matthew Griffin

World ranking: 742

Age: 38

Major wins: 0

Best finish at The Open: MC in 2017

Best finish in 2022: 3rd at Vic Open (PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he qualified: Top-three finisher at Open Qualifying Series – Australasia.

Championship site

www.theopen.com

Social Media

Twitter: @theopen

Instagram: @theopen

Facebook: @the-open-championship