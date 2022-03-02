How to follow the Webex Players Series TPS Sydney event at Bonnie Doon: TV Times

The third tournament in this season’s Webex Players Series, TPS Sydney, has drawn a stellar field of men and women to Bonnie Doon Golf Club following the event’s successful debut last year.

Fresh from his Vic Open triumph Dimi Papadatos is chasing a maiden Webex Players Series win and a top-three berth on the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit standings where he is currently fourth.

Inspired by Hannah Green’s victory at the TPS Murray River, The Athena champion Kirsten Rudgeley, fellow amateur star Kelsey Bennett and rookie professionals Grace Kim and Cassie Porter are striving to make it consecutive female winners in the Webex Players Series.

In addition to Papadatos, the men’s contingent includes recent winners Anthony Quayle (Queensland PGA), Jed Morgan (Australian PGA) and Jack Thompson (Gippsland Super 6), Australian golf legend Peter Lonard and rising stars Elvis Smylie and Louis Dobbelaar.

Event overview:

TPS Sydney, Hosted by Braith Anasta is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $200k.

The Webex Player Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

Event schedule & information

Thursday 3rd – Sunday 6th March 2022

Bonnie Doon Golf Club

Opening tee times from 7:30am AEDT

Round 1 Draw

Live scores (from Thursday): pga.org.au

TV Guide

The event will be televised across Saturday and Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

Saturday: Fox Sports (12pm – 3pm), Kayo Sports (12pm – 5pm)

Sunday: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (12pm – 5:30pm)

Story Source: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team