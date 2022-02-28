Aussies on Tour: Rod Pampling top-10 on Champions Tour

By
-

Aussies on Tour is a regular wrap of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours, with information provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA. This edition was written by Tony Webeck from the PGA of Australia.

Rod Pampling

Queensland’s Rod Pampling has dusted off the rust to log his first top-10 finish of the Champions Tour season at the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Outside the top 25 in each of his first two starts for 2022, Pampling’s bogey-free five-under 67 set him on a path to contend for a second Champions Tour title inside 12 months but was unable to keep pace with Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez over the final two rounds.

Jimenez recorded a hole-in-one in both his first and third rounds to record a four-stroke win, Pampling nine shots back of the winner in a share of sixth place to be the best performed Aussie on tour this week.

Currently second on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, Andrew Dodt was the top Australian at the Royal’s Cup on the Asian Tour, a closing 68 in Thailand earning the Queenslander a share of 23rd position, one shot clear of New South Welshman Travis Smyth (69) who was tied for 32nd.

It was a disappointing title defence for Matt Jones at The Honda Classic as he failed to progress to the weekend while after shooting 64 in round one Blake Windred faded to finish tied for 57th at the Challenge Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

 

Results

PGA TOUR

The Honda Classic

PGA National (Champion Cse), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Winner Sepp Straka        71-64-69-66—270           $US1.44m

T55        Brett Drewitt     74-68-75-68—285           $18,160

MC        Lucas Herbert    72-71—143

MC        Matt Jones         73-74—147

 

Asian Tour

Royal’s Cup

Grand Prix Golf Club, Kanchanaburi, Thailand

Winner Chan Shih-chang             64-66-67-68—265           $US72,000

T23        Andrew Dodt     73-66-70-68—277           $3,648

T32        Travis Smyth      70-70-69-69—278           $2,920

MC        Ben Campbell    71-71—14

MC        Jake Higginbottom          73-70—143

MC        Todd Sinnott      71-73—144

MC        Cory Crawford  73-71—144

MC        Kevin Yuan         73-71—144

MC        Josh Younger     72-73—145

MC        Scott Strange     73-73—146

MC        Daniel Fox          74-72—146

MC        Scott Hend         73-74—147

MC        Ben Eccles          75-72—147

MC        Will Heffernan  77-75—152

 

Challenge Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open

Durban Country Club, Durban, South Africa

Winner JC Ritchie            61-63-65-71—260           €35,369

T57        Blake Windred  64-73-72-71—280           €1,048

MC        Daniel Hillier      69-71—140

 

Champions Tour

Cologuard Classic

Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez    66-67-65—198

T6          Rod Pampling    67-70-70—207

T20        Steven Alker      70-69-72—211

T29        Stuart Appleby  70-73-70—213

T43        Stephen Leaney 71-72-73—216

T54        Robert Allenby  74-72-73—219

T64        John Senden      75-75-71—221

