Minjee Lee wins second Greg Norman Medal, Andre Stolz Legends Tour Player of the Year

West Australian Minjee Lee has been awarded the Greg Normal Medal for the second time in four years whilst Legends Tour player Andre Stolz was among others recognised at a gala dinner held at Brisbane’s City Hall on Tuesday night.

The 25 year old Lee, who first won the prestigious medal in 2018, edged out a hot field to receive Australian golf’s highest honour. The field included her younger brother Min Woo as well as the likes of new US PGA Tour record holder Cameron Smith.

Queenslander Andre Stolz, 51, recently added the Queensland Senior PGA Championship to his still growing trophy cabinet. Stolz, winner of the 2020 Australian PGA Senior Championship has had an explosive start to his senior career (in a couple of years hugely disrupted by covid) and his Greg Norman Medal for Legends Tour Player of the Year confirms his status as Australia’s best over-50s domestic player.

The Greg Norman Medal is a celebration of the best performing men and women on the golf course and also serves as the official launch of the 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship to be played at Royal Queensland Golf Club starting Thursday.

Lee is about to commence her eighth season on the LPGA Tour and the consistency that has been the hallmark of her career was again evident in 2021. The high point came with her maiden major title at the Evian Championship.

A five-time winner on the LPGA Tour prior, a major was all that was missing from Lee’s list of accomplishments, coming back from a seven-stroke deficit to defeat Jeongeun Lee6 to join Jan Stephenson, Karrie Webb and Hannah Green as Australia’s only winners of women’s major championships.

“Winning a major championship was the realisation of a lifelong dream and to be able to cap it off with the Greg Norman Medal makes it even more special,” said Lee, who had a total of seven top-five finishes on the LPGA Tour, won $US1,542,332 in prizemoney and ended the year ranked No.7 in the world.

“There were so many outstanding results by Australian golfers in 2021 so to be recognised in this way is a great honour.

“The fact that my brother was also nominated is also a great source of pride and joy for our family.

“Being awarded the Greg Norman Medal in 2018 was a significant achievement in my career and winning it for a second time only adds to a year that I’ll never forget.

“I’d also like to congratulate all of the winners in the other categories in what was a great year for Australian golf.”

TPS Victoria champion and Order of Merit winner Brad Kennedy was named PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year while two-time Ladies European Tour winner Stephanie Kyriacou was awarded WPGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year.

The Greg Norman Medal also recognises the coaches and PGA Professionals who have achieved high levels of success in their own endeavours.

Coach of Cameron Smith and 2021 Australian Amateur champion Louis Dobbelaar, Grant Field was named High Performance Coach of the Year, Albert Park’s Jamie McCallum received the Game Development Coach of the Year gong, Port Macquarie Golf Club PGA Professional James Single was named Club Professional of the Year and Luke Altschwager the Management Professional of the Year for the transformation he has overseen of Parkwood Village on the Gold Coast.

Greg Norman Medal full winners list



Greg Norman Medal: Minjee Lee

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year: Brad Kennedy

WPGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year: Stephanie Kyriacou

SParms Legends Tour Player of the Year: Andre Stolz

PGA of Australia National Coach of the Year (High Performance): Grant Field (Pelican Waters Golf Club)

PGA of Australia National Coach of the Year (Game Development): Jamie McCallum (Albert Park Driving Range)

PGA of Australia National Club Professional of the Year: James Single (Port Macquarie GC)

PGA of Australia National Management Professional of the Year: Luke Altschwager (The Club at Parkwood Village)

PGA of Australia National Associate of the Year: Elliott Beel (Mackay Golf Club)